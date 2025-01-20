p. 115 of The First Global Revolution. Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider

Under the guise of this philosophy: “the real enemy, then, is humanity itself’ - many have noted that the ability to create the climate scare was born.

We then evolved from wanting to control the population and ‘global warming’ because humanity might not have sufficient resources for survival, to wanting to limit the resources of each human based in equity. So reduce meat eating for climate. So reduce clothing allocation, for climate.

What I see in making humanity an enemy? Why certainly, humanity’s first enemy. satan.

Satanism and ‘man introduced as the enemy’ is the vulgar permission to do with man as ‘they’ wish. Something generations of elites have been doing in any event. Now they have the color of ‘right’. (Please don’t mistake the actions of those that refuse to account to us, as getting their marching orders from us - aka the WEST).

With this philosophy then written down, all the means to their aim of depopulation derive their morality from their primary anti-human objective. Any harm in the pursuit of vice, or greed, lust or murder, is subsumed into the greater good of having prevented a life and therefore the malady of man. Burn down a city and achieve equity by depopulating the homeowners. Any war or harm or sterilization or abortion or rape is justified in the view of man as the enemy of the climate.

So this was their view of mankind already. Then they create the archetype of it in the Climate agenda.

But it is as it’s roots satanism.

The philosophy then becomes every life prevented, limited, sickened or ended supports the ends of Satanic view that the planet will die at the hands of man. By perpetuating this then all deaths are fine aren’t they.

Euthanasia is prioritized over health care.

Abortion is prioritized over pro-family teachings in schools and communities.

Sterilization and harm based torture procedures are performed in hushed secrecy away from the scorching light of truth.

Wars are premised on weaponizing and funding extremists in religion or the control of pursued interests.

According to Wikepedia:

"Blue Whale" (Russian: Си́ний кит, romanized: Siniy kit), also known as the "Blue Whale Challenge", is a social network phenomenon dating from 2016 that is claimed to exist in several countries. It is a "game" reportedly consisting of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period, initially innocuous before introducing elements of self-harm and the final challenge requiring the player to kill themselves.[1][2]

"Blue Whale" first attracted news coverage in May 2016 in an article in the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta that linked many unrelated child suicides to membership of group "F57" on the Russian-based VK social network.[3] A wave of moral panic swept Russia.[4] The piece was criticised for attempting to make a causal link where none existed, and none of the suicides were found to be a result of the group's activities.[4][5][6] Claims of suicides connected to the game have been reported worldwide, but none have been confirmed.[7][8][9]

The game has reportedly been banned in some countries, including Egypt,[10] Kenya,[11] and Pakistan.[12] Experts have said that it is difficult or even impossible to ban the game.[13][14][15]”

Duping children into killing themselves is an ultimate evil. The wanton evil done to children is crass. This is satanism in practice and philosophy. If you ascribe to the idea that man is the enemy and must be eliminated, then your pedophilic harm is washed clean by the service you do to this “philosophy.” Thus these monsters can wash their harm in the color of any monstrosity is justifiable because humanity is the enemy.

We avoid the nature of good and evil in our analysis. We bend to man must die for climate. for colonialism. for dei. for the weather. for overpopulation.

In truth the evil done under this philosophy would be done as evil in any event. But by sweet wording it into issues duty to control the population because CO2, it provides cover for any wanton harm to mankind. Any war. Any destruction. Any sowing of hatred. Any placement of equity as cover.

Watch MP Bridgen describe the pedo organization he ratted out to the MI5. They use the children in the sex trade for three years then the children are killed for their organs.

“UK CHILD TRAFFICKING AND MURDER: Former MP confirms hundreds of children are being sex trafficked into the UK and being sold to Pedophiles involving well known names. MI5 and NCA will not act. The children are used in the sex trade for 3 years and then they are organ harvested. Andrew Bridgen says there is something wrong in our Parliament, when he is attacking a Labour MP who he believes is a Pedophile and he is getting flak from his own party. He says Pedophilia has been rampant in Leicester and he has passed details of people who are engaged in child trafficking into the UK, names of all of them to the UK Government and no one wants to act. He says it is a big operation involving hundreds and hundreds of children. They are being flown into small airports. He gave the UK Government the names of the people and the name of the company where they are laundering the money through. He gave the location where the children were being taken to have their photographs taken, the children thinking they were going to go to school, but they were sold to Pedophiles. This information has been sent to MI5 and the National Crime Agency and no one will act. They are covering it up. He says when you see the names, you see why they will not act, they are known names. These innocent children are being raped for years and then when they are worn out, their organs are harvested and they are murdered in the most atrocious way imaginable. There must be an immediate outcry and outrage by humanity like never before to stop this atrocious evil from happening to hundreds of innocent children. You must Demand that the UK Government investigate and prosecute everyone involved in this atrocity. Contact MI5, the National Crime Agency and your local MP's and demand the investigation and rescue of these children. Andrew Bridgen has the evidence, the locations and the names of the people involved in this UK Child trafficking operation, but he needs our support and protection. The only hope for these children is our loud united voices. We cannot rest until every child is rescued and every criminal involved is put behind bars for life.”

Jan 13, 2025

The philosophy that man is evil allows evil to be done in the name of that philosophy. It is circular and self-serving.

We do a disservice by not naming the root of the climate evil imposed upon us. The whole concept that came from Limits to Growth and their thinktanks, placed the ultimate control of man as necessary result of humanity as the enemy.

This philosophy in turn has enabled none other than Harari, the grand priest of the globalists collections of fools or degenerates to claim we are at the ‘end of human history not the end of History the end of human dominated history history will continue with somebody else in control’.

Imagine we develop AI in order to create the end of humanity. What is the end of human history other than a declaration of mass genocide. This idea of brain chips, transhumanism, augmented humans is a declaration of war on humanity. Do you want the ability to consent to this end of humanity. Or should it be imposed on by those espousing this satanic philosophy.

DEI looks in the past to state slavery is happening. Yet right in our faces, those saturated in satanism ignore the slavery of mankind through child trafficking. And now at our door is the smart city permissive existence where we are coralled into the algorithm trusting like Harari, our future is better thus managed.

I say there is a straight line from climate philosophy to all the ills we fact straight through DEI into child trafficking euthanasia, sterilization abortion and into a perpetually imposed transhumanism and the genocide of man.

Please note Harari goes into aliens - this globalist tripe is as good as big disease needs our repressions through the WHO, as big climate needs our repressions the UN and the Municipal deep state: big alien needs our repression through big NATO and big War. All the same dance.

Observation: tunnels in LA and tunnels in Gaza. Both need elimination in a post nation—state-new-control-grid-is-your-c15-minute-RF-enforcement-Zone. You can’t run from your rfid zone. Religion or Climate is the focus zone. See the objective, stated goal above the permissible narrative. All is gamed to their advantage, peace is never profitable.

Observation: war-bond holders dictate more than any other truce mechanisms we are allowed to understand. They have a PR team more embedded than any we will ever notice.

Observation: Bill C-293 the new farm tax in the UK, the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, war on small businesses, C40 principles, DEI, ESG: all expropriation to the state for various globalist causes.

Observation: no-protesting drag queens, no-praying abortion facilities, no-protesting in front of places of worship all checkerboard the physical locations protest can occur- until they link. Get an abortion at Starbucks, or a drag reading at a vaccine clinic and the board is done - so you take the chip, the CBDC, RFID tag. Or did you take it.

Observation: drug addiction and video games are the you will be happy while you own nothing. the first nets you a fast track to euthanasia, the second a mechanism for immersive training through MK ultra techniques and lights, subliminal messages.

Observation: division of the sexes and melding of the genders has disguised that the artificial womb or widget womb replaces women, that men will be made as slave content for uses in the smart controlled city, that on the way there emasculated men don’t defend their communities, and women don’t see their womb, reproduction, fertility as the reason they are targeted- and children are left as the last generation to fend off the globalist structures themselves while being school-stuffed full of radicalized society tearing information they become suicidal bots.

Observation: the empty cities in China may have been cities erected NOT as GDP creation mechanisms as the narrative goes but as weapon-systems testing or KILL CITIES.

Observation: my atheist friends are going to churches to shop out different messages, in simultaneous fashion- what is that? without being awake, they search counter-death-cult-messages: YOU ARE A CHILD OF GOD, WITH A POWER SO GREAT INSIDE YOU- THEY FEAR YOU INTRINSICALLY. YOUR CONNECTION TO ONEANOTHER TRANSCENDS ALL YOUR DIVISIONS. SEEK IT, FEEL IT, USE IT.

OBSERVATION: THE NEXT VIRUSES ARE HOPE you give to your neighbors; Courage that defies your world-imposed limitations; and system wide organization to reverse it all.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST. Your silence is complicity. Your polarization is necessary. Your unity is their kryptonite.

They war against God’s most loved creation. That is how you know who they are. (please don’t give me the you hate Muslims or Jews crap comments - those at the top are neither. They are luciferians of all castes and kinds) the extremists are funded by the bond holder visionaries for the game. They are primarily afraid of Christians but come for the rest in due course. They will use and fund religious extremism as utile to their purposes and the game. Also those comments are meant to create the illusion of fascist blogs that are antisemitic or islamaphobic. Just another Fauci censorship trope.)

