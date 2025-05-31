He is a titan in chapter 38 of my book World on Mute.

Here is an excerpt of that Chapter.

“The reason silence is needed to push forth evil agendas is because free debate will alter the opinions the moveable middle who are in fact opposed to child rapists being able to legally corner their victims by calling them child wives and preventing their divorce; or enshrining their rape in human rights legislation that perverted or intellectually diminished champion as good and moral. Any social service worker, teacher, principal who objects is violating Canadian and Ontario and many other provinces Human Rights Laws and thus would be subject to the same social and economic apartheid of trustee Del Grande.

Is it a coincidence that activists are in place in all key positions which moves forward this agenda? Do we push forth the mentally or morally corrupted?”

For standing up against the woke mob he owes the school board 200k

They are even demanding interest. So far he has raised 59k at this life funder. Top it up guys!! share it with big voices.

YOU ARE MY READERS. MAKE THIS VIRAL CHIP IN SOME MONEY PLEASE.

I PROVE MIKE RIGHT IN PART 3 OF MY BOOK WHICH DEALS WITH THE WOKE AGENDA. Did the Catholic church help him? NO. I would say if you are Catholic don’t tithe there until he is made whole and then some.

The Courts are empowering a global court system. Those who stand up against the woke mob are systematically eliminated and impoverished. The lawfare is horrific.

Please also help me sell the book to change minds and souls.

the agenda NOT out there is revealed in the book. (like pedophilia as eugenics)

Child rape you don’t stop is eugenics.

And in your comments put Mike in your prayers. How he was targeted for his strength and courage was evil.

Please tag Dr. Ryan Cole he is featured in the book.

PRAISE GOD WE ARE ALIVE TO HELP. Let’s see what our sharing can do.

