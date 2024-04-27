Covid-19 : un joueur du Stade Lavallois assigne en justice les laboratoires Pfizer et BioNTech

Good for him. Soon there will be English reports. “ I want to know why my body stopped working….”

“D'après les informations de France Bleu, le joueur du Stade Lavallois François-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo assigne en justice les laboratoires Pfizer et BioNTech. Contraint d'arrêter sa carrière de footballeur mi-avril, l'ancien auxerrois veut établir s'il y a un lien entre ses blessures et le vaccin.”

In the interests of getting out this information which is amazing news..

vive La France.

I hope this is the watershed moment for sports and these titans stepping up.

https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/societe/covid-19-un-joueur-du-stade-lavallois-assigne-en-justice-les-laboratoires-pfizer-et-biontech-4415431

