Look we mount cameras in your neighborhood to watch you. But don't agitate or protect your families from a big brother state structure, because it's just like the local lodge.

Same symbol. Must be the brothers doing it. Sure.

The dogma is that this order isn't subverted

when every last other organization is?

Well

How's your math.

Living in a technocracy with all decisions outsourced to an algorithm. Neither moral nor progress.

Not esteemable.

How do you set up a prison system and believe you are exempt.

How did the vid work out for you.

Man becomes the battery system to the cognitive city.

We do not become stronger, better smarter.

Does the kid with a calculator understand math or the buttons to press?

Our potential is down gamed. the more we are measured the less we think for ourselves.

I think

therefore I am.

I become upgraded to outsource my thoughts, conclusions and therefore AM less.

Critical thinking and creativity is from the Creator.

Dulling or eliminating it must be from satan.

Mediating our world through a permission system is oppression.

Being rewarded for compliance is not creativity.

It is turning onrself into a multicellular organism. With ever demeaning goals.

Standard fare propaganda for outputted behavior.

Has the new hive lost itself to the permanent outsourcing of augmentation.

You become the buttons.

And the operating system the calculator.

I prefer my relationship to be with Creator and through creativity.

My thoughts aren't secret

But thinking critically

In an augmented world is rarefied.

