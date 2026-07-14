Comedian can't come to bill c-9 Canada.

Who is selling genocide as a left right position needs to go to hell.

For the record. Where are 2.3 million gazans

You're not chosen to genocide

Love Palestinians as thyself oh Israel. That is God's command. How inverted you have become. How deceived.

If Palestine has no state. They are Israeli without voting based on eugenics and ethno supremacy.

It's God you face in your quiet moments. He spoke in Leviticus.

The biggest deceit is there is no hell. The father of lies is a syrup so easy to digest.

A crushing sadness should overcome you zionists to discover becoming what you have loathed.

I don't support mass killing or any killing particularly on ethnic religious reasons

If that is hate we are in upsode down universe. Maybe you want to take Palestinians lands you should give your homes and wealth here. Israel is turning into a self styled ghetto. The ghetto is the Euphrates to the Nile. It's the size of the ghetto and the eliminating of the dissent.

Who seduced you with hate.

Rabbis announcing jews get 2800 goy slaves.

How about freesryling this.

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