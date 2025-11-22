A film about Free Speech and being canceled….was canceled.

It didn't align with values.

It is clear they are afraid of our words. They identify their Achilles heel.

If you believe the Bible is an archetype only, here. The archetype of Messiah in Revelations is a sword from his mouth.

Revelation 19:15

“From his mouth comes a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations, and he will rule[a] them with a rod of iron. He will tread the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty.”

We face evil, I am sure of it. A SWORD FROM YOUR MOUTHS.

Lisa Miron is the author of WORLD ON MUTE and LE MONDE EN SOURDINE.

They are available on Amazon.

THANK you for your support.

If you know how to access the film and support this couple please also drop it in the comments.

