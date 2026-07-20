This is the environmental equivalent of what????

To surveil citizens and place them in a Patrick Wood foretold technocracy.

Foretold in the book of Revelation.

My book looked at ai and data laws pumping out throughout the world ubiquitously. Marching the interoperabilty in around 2012, each country measured so it could go into one world compliance. One world speech police. And one world control based on economic and stasi unit control of speech. Our professional bodies were getting stasi units that brought in governance of the entire global population. With Black box powers on an as needed basis. Pure unmitigated terror and tyranny.

The US was a laggard at compliance with one world technocracy because of how many state and counties there were, each collecting and storing data differently.

Full interoperabilty was the vision. See my book WORLD ON MUTE. Get it while you still can. On amazon in your country.

Now it's the same AI governance technocracy. But the narratives for this march is different.

You want grandma to die in the nursing home if you don't get your covid shots is what I call in my book shame based dialogue aimed at volunteering oneself into self censorship.

Well grandma dying in the nursing home is now you're a Chinese spy if you don't like government by AI.

Did Kevin have a problem with the ccp coordination found in the Epstein files?

Is that mossad ccp coordination?

Yepperdoo. Opposite sides of war. Same franchise.

Which good heaven there are ccp police stations on North American soil north and south of the border which gets less attacks than someone criticizing the AI state.

Fentanyl gangs killing first nations and next nations. Understand that decolonize means getting rid of the colonized and colonizers.

Gates or ccp buys farmland? This is an attack on food and a threat to freedom.

Techbros? And Israeli surveillance state?

Gotta do it!

You understand that Israeli smart surveillance is up too. There's no place that isn't Egypt. I see a Canaanite flex.

What's the Gaza extermination about? We think we understand, but do we?

Think of Gazans as anyone including jews who live trapped in a smart city. Optic up. Think like a ninja.

All smart city construction is built with the layers if control that go straight up to musk and satellites.

All of this surveillance and control requires the computing to crunch it.

And we need to do it. Because china says New Narrative?

Aka we need to become a totalitarian imposter of the CCP. And if you don't like it, you’re a Chinese disinfo agent?

How does that work on some people?

The fact is some people were great at understanding the surveillance state if it came through the vax pass.

But not so much now.



“Box Elder County, Utah. Kevin O’Leary, the Shark Tank guy, I’m serious, the infomercial shark, is building a $100 billion data center campus called the Stratos Project.

Forty thousand acres. Sixty-two square miles, multiple Manhattans, nine gigawatts, which is more than DOUBLE the electricity used by the entire state of Utah. Every home, factory, ski lift and Tesla in the state, combined, doubled, feeding windowless warehouses that employ about 2,000 people at full build.



How many Utahns voted on this? Three. Three county commissioners, at a fairgrounds meeting packed with hundreds of furious residents chanting that the presentation was false, voted 3-0 to approve it anyway. When the commissioners briefly grew a spine and tabled it, Governor Spencer Cox leaned on them personally, announcing Utah had an “obligation” to build because of China. When residents filed a referendum, the county attorney rejected it. They’re appealing, they need 5,422 signatures, and a citizens’ lawsuit is in court right now accusing the whole arrangement of being backroom pay-to-play, which is the polite legal phrasing for what you and I would call BUYING A COUNTY.”

Jeremiah 25:6

Do not go after other gods to serve and worship them, or provoke me to anger with the work of your hands . Then I will do you no harm.’

I like to take you to scripture for you to understand God has been talking to us for a long time. These tech bros are attempting to be God see us monitor us. This is a satanic inversion. It is how you recognize the tree, by it's fruit

Palentir drone us. It's chutzpah on a level i don't think an atheist would grasp.

Proverbs 15

3 The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil and the good.

Flock is the eyes of the new dark lord.

Psalm 139 O lord, thou hast searched me, and known me.

2 Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.

3 Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways.

4 For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O Lord, thou knowest it altogether.

Age verification plus data centres is O dark Lord

I love you dear readers. I have been writing that this would happen. So as it happens and each move wherher left country right country gets a reason for it, I see the deception.

Support my work get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

Hope to your dying breath is a Christian command. A challenge in these times. Praise while surrounded.

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