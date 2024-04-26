Dry Russia. plotted as one of the EXTREME WEATHER EVENTS in Food Chain Reaction Game in November of 2015. they gamed the weather and it lands. they gamed the extreme catastrophies that justify carbon leash and it lands. and now it is plotting famine for EU INDIA RUSSIA UKRAINE for after this gowing season based on droughts. And the news is already starting. Believe in anthropogenic climate change based on carbon now? FOOL if you do.

“Round 2 Narrative: 2022–2024 Stress continues to mount in the global food system. While 2022 starts without crop problems, food is still expensive, and normal crop harvests are only large enough to slow the continuing rise in food prices. Public dissent continues and migration within and from food-importing Africa persists, in spite of progress on regional free trade agreements, exerting pressure on the African continent and Europe.

Despite an intended increased focus on social protection by multilateral organizations, a lack of clear fundraising means that relief agencies are running low on cash and are challenged to address rising hunger stress.

Things turn worse in 2023. In the Northern Hemisphere, heavy spring rains flood the Mississippi River, disrupting orderly export flow.

Later that year, contract disputes between labor union members and their employers result in a strike at shipping ports in the Pacific Northwest.

Both events temporarily disrupt U.S. exports, highlighting the sensitivity of supply chains in the global food system.

World prices rise, awaiting supply relief, but more problems loom. China and India experience drought. Chinese scientists report that declines in underground water are disrupting irrigation, exacerbated by policies focused on achieving self-sufficiency in rice and wheat. Heat and dryness in India damage crop yields, cause heat stroke in the population, and affect power production.

Russia and Ukraine experience heat stress that reduces grain supplies. By the end of 2023, tight global stocks push food prices upward even further, beyond the 2007–2012 peaks of 280 percent. The impacts register in many dimensions.

Urban poor in the most vulnerable geographies become increasingly food insecure. Relief agencies issue urgent pleas for contributions. Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members, prompted by food import budget stress, organize strict production controls driving petroleum above $100 per barrel. Despite United States and European Union actions to reduce biofuels mandates, biofuels production remains steady, continuing to aggravate the food balance. High crop prices accelerate land clearing in South America outside of Brazil, due to strict adherence to its Forest Code, and tropical Asia, causing climate experts to warn that new CO2 release will contribute to long-term warming. • Significant droughts scattered across major production areas • Oil prices rise dramatically, reinforcing biofuels production • Unrest and migration intensify, panic buying in the face of uncertainty • Relief organization budgets are strained • Food prices increase from 262 to 395 percent of long-term averages 29

In 2024, crop yields approach normal across the globe, except in the European Union, Russia, and the Ukraine, where heat and drought negatively impact production. Panic buying and stockpiling by some importers prevents relief in stock levels and prices. Concerned about its future food supply, South Korea quietly negotiates a long-term food access agreement with Ukraine. Russia is asked by others to consider similar arrangements. Russia’s people are agitated by higher prices, spreading rumors of a possible export embargo. The only relief comes from livestock systems, which plateau in most places and contract in in a few.

Overall, from 2022 through 2024, though high prices stimulate crop production slightly more than the weather-induced 2 percent average annual crop losses, global demand outperforms expectations. Stocks decrease from 19 percent to 18 percent of annual use. Farmers work very hard to keep up with demand, but do not overtake it. Despite increased international discussion about sharing food stock information to improve food security, anxiety about food security increases prices by another 51 percent from the beginning of 2022, rising to new records, reaching 395 percent of long-term averages. With stress felt across much of the world, the global economy slows, signaling the possibility of recession.” (Possibility HAHAHA)

Food Chain Reaction Cna 847KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Well you know what can screw their drought. Gaming the weather the other way.

People this is a mission critical. I wake up and think about hungry bellies that are plotted. add CBDC and the carbon leash. It is evil to plot famine. It is more evil for the plotted Extreme Weather events to land up. The callousness is on a grand scale.

It's a Holodomor. Forced deprivation of food can amount to a genocide.

It can also line up with the uptake of CBDC. Think about it. Economy tanking, and food prices soaring by end of year to 400% long term averages. Well then you get basic income and food delivery based on your compliance with uptake of CBDC.

Once your CBDC is in place then it can disappear with non-compliance for vaccine, speech etc. Food is independence. Control it, control humans.

How many in the climate cult know the EXTREME WEATHER IS BEING PLANNED. Do you really like animals. how about proving drought in Australia by plotting it in 2015, it lining up and then 6.5 million hectors being lit. what is the probability that it wasn’t lit. It was gamed in 2015 and happened right on schedule.

Or the floods in Pakistan!! Was gamed. and happened. Half the country under water. I wonder which farmers lost everything. I wonder. A handful of elite are plotting the decimation of freedom for humanity using: Climate.

We have the highest abortion rate ever with climate alarmism sited increasingly for reasons of delaying or not pursuing a family, for reasons of anxiety. I think it is related to the high suicide rates of girls. Displace their nurturing instinct into Gaia and then say Gaia your baby is dying. The climate alarmism is in the curriculum from Grade 5 to Grade 12. So we are sending out bots to worry, self-destruct and comply.

What do these children think when they find out it is all a mind-psyop to get us to kneel in our prisons facing Greta et al.

I THINK THIS GAME IS CRITICAL TO PEOPLE SEEING EXTREME WEATHER WAS GAMED FOR THEIR UPTAKE OF CLIMATE ALARMISM. Sectors that could lean into this include Farmers, AG, Oil and Gas, Climate aware, Pro-Life, medical aware community.

We need to expose the planned 2024 famine of EU Russia Ukraine and India. It is the most vulnerable that will suffer most. Don’t we see that. Children, the poor.

Add the avian flu.

And it's a pandemic about food. They kill the birds. Remember my post about not registering your chickens is a crime in Scotland. Timing timing.

Please share my video with Dr Sansone. Do your own expose using graphics whatever. I am a simple lady that finds research interesting. But there are some quite interesting video savvy production experts that can get the message across.

May the wind be in your sails friends. Awakening has a next level. I know excellent people are working on the WHO and banning the Vaccines. I know censorship is heavy in those areas. I know excellent people are working on free speech.

We have a clear opportunity to pass them in the curve. This food extreme weather climate psyop is truly evil and may kill more than we appreciate. A city has 3 days of food in it. Also planting now may help some. I think this is the pressure point for CBDC.

Here is my video with Dr. Sansone I hope you think I did a good enough job that it can be utilized to spread awareness.

