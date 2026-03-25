FOOD CHAIN REACTION GAME. IRAN WAR PREPARES FOR A PLOT ESTABLISHED BY TRILATERAL COMMISSION MEMBERS IN 2015. GLOBAL FAMINE 2028. UNCONSCIONABLE WAR. just a little game we are in.
The effects of the war on food and energy prices were reviewed with Dr. Sansone and I sometime ago.
Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics are discussed.
PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO HERE This interview is also available on Rumble.
https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf
https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/
*** comprehensive report
https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf
**
https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf
findings report
https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/
tag line from the game
volatility is the new normal
https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098
https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction
4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show
THIS GAME REVIEW prepared with Dr. Sansone was aired in 2024. It plotted 2020 to 2030. The world war and a global 2028 world famine was plotted.
This isn't even scratching the surface
Cloned ‘Meat’ Secretly Flooding American Food Supply Without Labels
America’s food supply is being infiltrated by unlabeled cloned “beef” and “pork,” quietly mixed into supermarket shelves and restaurant chains’ menus and sold as real meat, without the knowledge of the public.
The revelation comes as Canada abruptly halted its own plan to greenlight cloned meat, following intense public backlash.
As Slay News previously:
Canadian regulators had proposed eliminating both safety reviews and labeling requirements for cloned cattle and swine, essentially opening the gates for mass distribution.
However, following a public backlash, Health Canada was forced to hit pause, admitting the concerns were too widespread to ignore.
For now, Canada still classifies cloned “meat” as a “novel food” requiring pre-market safety assessment.
Canadian officials insist no cloned “meat” or “dairy” has been approved there.
However, the scandal has drawn attention to the flood of cloned “meat” in the global food supply.
Astonishingly, the United States already allows cloned “beef” and “pork” to circulate freely, with zero labeling requirements and no warnings for consumers.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/cloned-meat-secretly-flooding-american-food-supply-without-labels/5919572?doing_wp_cron=1774449335.4317600727081298828125
NOTE:
I reported many times that they use HEK-293 aborted Fetus cells in food.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-fed-cannibalism-at-the-wef
And that Harvare under finances of Jeffry Epstein has a Government cloning program.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/human-cloning-at-harvard
BRUTALLY HARD HITTING DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING WORLD'S SATANIC UNDERBELLY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XpQkUjVbtHcL/
The Future is a Private Fascist Dictatorship under the WEF and IMF under Rothschild Control
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/democracy-or-dictatorship
I just read this very disturbing article:
“Israel and their proxy internal army is bragging - openly - that they now completely control ALL US critical infrastructure via domination of PLC’s (programmable logic controller) and industrial controller chips that allow remote control of all power, water, banks, nuclear power stations, oil and gas pipelines, industry and military.
(…)
The question is no longer who controls data—it is who controls security, and who gets to exist within the digital ecosystem they deﬁne.
(…)
They appear all deeply involved with Chabad Lubavitch.”
https://brendonoconnell.substack.com/p/israel-now-has-total-control-of-us