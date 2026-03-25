The effects of the war on food and energy prices were reviewed with Dr. Sansone and I sometime ago.

Lawyer Lisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics are discussed.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO HERE This interview is also available on Rumble.

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2015/11/11/food-chain-reaction-a-global-food-security-game/

*** comprehensive report

https://www.cna.org/archive/CNA_Files/pdf/iqr-2015-u-012427.pdf

**

https://web.archive.org/web/20160628180538if_/http://foodchainreaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Findings-Report.pdf

findings report

https://web.archive.org/web/20160703055708/http://foodchainreaction.org/index.php/2015/11/13/food-chain-reaction-day-two-moving-toward-collaborative-solutions/

tag line from the game

volatility is the new normal

https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesfinancecouncil/2022/08/23/volatility-is-the-new-normal/?sh=4a5d2d4b2098

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction

https://vimeo.com/foodchainreaction

4 videos here. we watched 1 this video will likely go down after our show

THIS GAME REVIEW prepared with Dr. Sansone was aired in 2024. It plotted 2020 to 2030. The world war and a global 2028 world famine was plotted.

Share

Leave a comment