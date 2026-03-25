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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2hEdited

This isn't even scratching the surface

Cloned ‘Meat’ Secretly Flooding American Food Supply Without Labels

America’s food supply is being infiltrated by unlabeled cloned “beef” and “pork,” quietly mixed into supermarket shelves and restaurant chains’ menus and sold as real meat, without the knowledge of the public.

The revelation comes as Canada abruptly halted its own plan to greenlight cloned meat, following intense public backlash.

As Slay News previously:

Canadian regulators had proposed eliminating both safety reviews and labeling requirements for cloned cattle and swine, essentially opening the gates for mass distribution.

However, following a public backlash, Health Canada was forced to hit pause, admitting the concerns were too widespread to ignore.

For now, Canada still classifies cloned “meat” as a “novel food” requiring pre-market safety assessment.

Canadian officials insist no cloned “meat” or “dairy” has been approved there.

However, the scandal has drawn attention to the flood of cloned “meat” in the global food supply.

Astonishingly, the United States already allows cloned “beef” and “pork” to circulate freely, with zero labeling requirements and no warnings for consumers.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cloned-meat-secretly-flooding-american-food-supply-without-labels/5919572?doing_wp_cron=1774449335.4317600727081298828125

NOTE:

I reported many times that they use HEK-293 aborted Fetus cells in food.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/force-fed-cannibalism-at-the-wef

And that Harvare under finances of Jeffry Epstein has a Government cloning program.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/human-cloning-at-harvard

BRUTALLY HARD HITTING DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING WORLD'S SATANIC UNDERBELLY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XpQkUjVbtHcL/

The Future is a Private Fascist Dictatorship under the WEF and IMF under Rothschild Control

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/democracy-or-dictatorship

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Hilde Herman's avatar
Hilde Herman
1h

I just read this very disturbing article:

“Israel and their proxy internal army is bragging - openly - that they now completely control ALL US critical infrastructure via domination of PLC’s (programmable logic controller) and industrial controller chips that allow remote control of all power, water, banks, nuclear power stations, oil and gas pipelines, industry and military.

(…)

The question is no longer who controls data—it is who controls security, and who gets to exist within the digital ecosystem they deﬁne.

(…)

They appear all deeply involved with Chabad Lubavitch.”

https://brendonoconnell.substack.com/p/israel-now-has-total-control-of-us

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