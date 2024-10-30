COMPLETESTREETSFORCANADA.CA

I was podcasting this place. Oh it was juicy.

Now I am locked out. ALWAYS these sites go down after I post on LinkedIn.

Can you get in? Is it just me?

the maps

every community and the stage it’s at.

the works with ATA

the work with 15 minute cities

the work with C40 principles.

I want back in.

it sounds good: think of it as reversing movement infrastructure and inserting the 15 minute city so you get down to that 0 personal vehicles. it is literally the slow run into the third world.

COMPLETE STREETS IS GOING AROUND WORLD FIND YOURS IN YOUR COUNTRY.

COMPLETE STREETS IN CANADA ARE RUN BY A TCAT. who the hell is that?

Good question. they are a green sustainable fund. UH OHHHHHH.

“the Centre for Active Transportation is a project of the registered charity Clean Air Partnership

Vision

The Centre for Active Transportation (TCAT) has a vision of vibrant cities with clean air, a healthy population, and a transportation system that prioritizes walking and cycling.

Mission

Our mission is to advance knowledge and evidence to build support for safe and inclusive streets for walking and cycling. We believe that active transportation plays a critical role in creating environmentally and economically sustainable cities.

Land Acknowledgement

TCAT acknowledges that the stolen land on which we operate is the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples. These sacred lands are covered by the Dish With One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant — an agreement forged between the Anishinaabe Nation and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy to peaceably share resources.

At TCAT, we recognize that many Indigenous Peoples are particularly vulnerable to climate change and will be faster and disproportionately impacted by its effects. Through our work, we are committed to disrupting ongoing approaches to climate governance that reproduce settler-colonial relations and systematically exclude Indigenous Peoples from policy making.

Since time immemorial, Indigenous Peoples have stewarded the lands and waters that hold TCAT. Truly transformative climate action can only be attained when we all support Indigenous Peoples in developing self-determined climate solutions across Turtle Island. TCAT has a long way to go in ensuring that these values are inextricable to our work. We are committed to supporting Indigenous-led climate governance, building ongoing relationships with Indigenous Peoples, and using our platform to amplify Indigenous voices leading in climate action.

History

TCAT was formed in 2006 as a grassroots coalition to give a unified voice to the many groups working for a better cycling and pedestrian environment in Toronto. In 2008, TCAT became a project of Clean Air Partnership (CAP) and now guides the active transportation work at CAP. TCAT is a respected and credible leader in active transportation research, policy solutions, and evidence-based programming within Ontario, across Canada, and beyond.

Awards

“Group of the Year” community award by ibikeTO at the 2008 Toronto Bike Awards.

Wheels of Change award at the 2018 Ontario Bike Summit from the Share the Road Cycling Coalition in the category of Community Collaboration for TCAT’s important role in the success of the 2016-17 Bloor Street Bike Lane Pilot Project.

The Mavis Johnston Traffic Safety Award for Best Policy and Practice Presentation at the 2019 Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals conference for TCAT’s #BuildTheVisionTO and Active Neighbourhoods Canada community engagement work to improve road safety.

A 2020 Clean50 Top Project award, which recognizes the 20 best sustainability projects completed in Canada in the previous two years, for TCAT’s Scarborough Cycles project.”

They are likely running a project near you.

WARNING TRIGGER ALERT: THEY USE THE WORD SAFE; therefore RUN AWAY!!! preferably drive in your internal combustion car.

HERE’S FROM THE HALITOSIS MOUTH of these sustainability experts themselves:

“Complete Streets are streets that are safe for everyone: people who walk, bicycle, take transit, or drive, and people of all ages and abilities. Since 2009, TCAT has played a leadership role in Canada to build momentum and focus community and government interest in Complete Streets.

In 2012, TCAT launched the Complete Streets for Canada website which is a “go-to” hub for Complete Streets policy, design, case studies, and research. The website provides the necessary knowledge base and policy framework for municipalities to move toward streets that provide equitable access to all modes of travel. With the help of student interns and volunteers, TCAT continues to track, document, and research Complete Streets policy and best practice across the country. In addition to the website, TCAT has taken on a range of other Complete Streets projects:

https://tcat.ca/project/complete-streets/

In this document Complete Streets says they

who funds CAP or Clean Air Partnership: because they are running your cities here in Canada;

https://clintonwhitehouse4.archives.gov/CEQ/cleanair-partner.html

“Clean Air Partnership Fund

To help protect public health and ease the threat of global warming, President Clinton is proposing $85 million for the creation of a new Clean Air Partnership Fund. The Fund will provide grants to states, localities, and tribes to support efforts that achieve reductions in both greenhouse gas emissions and ground-level air pollutants. First proposed as part of last year's FY 2000 budget, the Fund will be administered by the Environmental Protection Agency under existing authority.

Integrated Pollution Control. The Fund will stimulate integrated, cost-effective pollution control

strategies. It directs new resources to state, local, and tribal governments to finance projects and

programs that achieve accelerated reductions in both air pollutants, such as soot, smog, and air toxics, and in greenhouse gases.

A Quicker Path to Cleaner Air. By providing new resources for projects that accelerate pollution reductions, the Fund will enable communities to achieve multi-pollutant clean air goals sooner and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

Technological Innovation. The Fund will help spur both public and private sector innovations in next-generation pollution control technology.

A Magnet for Local Investment & Innovation. The Fund will encourage public-private partnerships to demonstrate ways to create a cleaner environment at the local level. The Fund can be used to support local revolving funds, low-interest loan programs, matching grants, and other mechanisms that will leverage the original Federal investment, greatly increasing its impact.

“Win-Win” Clean Air Projects. The Fund will support a wide range of practical projects that will mean cleaner air, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and real savings for taxpayers and consumers. These could include projects such as building combined heat and power facilities that put waste heat to work, reducing emissions of both sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide; retrofitting municipal buildings to make them more energy efficient, reducing pollution resulting from electricity generation; and upgrading municipal vehicle fleets to make them more fuel efficient.”

so it works like this CLEAN AIR FUND IS FUNDED BY THE CLINTON ORGANIZATION. IT FUNDS THESE TRANSPORT ORGANIZATIONS. THESE THEN FUND COMPLETE STREETS. and then they go and dig you into a smart city 15 city.

Capiche.

DOESN’T SEEM NICE. I’M guessing this Clinton to Clean Air Partnership Fund to Local ATA to Complete Streets to smart city bike lane , 15 minute, barrier dig is how it works. it’s likely a franchise running everywhere.

and you found it here. Does that sound like elites are literally digging up your cities. uh. ya.

I’m going to run the COMPLETE STREETS AND THE 15 MINUTE CITY GUIDE IN MY NEXT PUBLICATION. we are being driven like an open border caravan to a sanctuary city.

just know; it all gets to the next document (another one they are wiping clean from the internet)

Here you go: this dis the ocument you send to all the people you know. Send it systematically: like your friend group, your family group, your local schools and librarians, politicians in all levels of government. I’d love a Doug Ford honest reaction to it. He can say some pretty classic stuff sometimes. Let’s tell Doug that there’s no beer in the 15 minute city and then he’ll get rid of it. (there will be though). MOSTLY THOUGH mechanics, auto body workers, construction workers, electricians.

DOWNLOAD IT. share as an attachment. Print a copy. Bring it to mass, to synagogue, to temple.

THE FUTURE OF URBAN CONSUMPTION IN A 1.5 DEGREE WORLD

It reads like the smart city solution to mankind. IT is time to turn their army into us. chapter 6.

you can’t read that thing AND STAY NEUTRAL. either you think humanity is cattle or you don’t. Maybe too you think we are cattle that likes to ride bikes, in the case ATA. Go to chapter 6 and spend time there . Ask your colleagues to do so. this is and I told 40 friends and they told 40 friends moment. and it’s not Canadian. It is the world wide view of us.

GODSPEED

We are at ACTION AND ORGANIZATION. you will see all their documents are ‘systemic change’. Guess what. we are on systemic rip you out of our communities. If we want a freeking bike line and zero meat, we will let you know.

and fyi. do you see the echo and layer of Bill C-293. YES YOU FREAKING DO.

I’m sorry if anyone is still at do not comply. up the ante now. up the ante. organize. unveil. and go.

and fyi I have over 1k of publications here. no one made me. God did. no one owns me. and I’m not a puppet or toy. all you lining up to stick your neck in some noose?

switch sides. that’s it. that’s all.

