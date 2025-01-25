Florida Surgeon General Ladapo Must Declare a Public Health Emergency and Prohibit mRNA injections in the State of Florida

DR. JOSEPH SANSONE

JAN 24,2025

Please take Dr. Sansone's poll on his stack, share and get his stack widely seen. Success is addictive and we must push until we win. It doesn't matter where you live we are connected!

Take the poll and share please: 'Florida Surgeon General Ladapo Must Declare a Public Health Emergency to Prohibit mRNA Injections' https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/florida-surgeon-general-ladapo-must

We are wonderfully honored to be alive at a time when our individual and collective actions mean so much, not merely to us, but to generations of unborn who require our steadfast courage.

Every day is an opportunity. Take this one in service to others with Joy!

