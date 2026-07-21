Listen the whole clip.

Then listen to my podcast on Canada’s surveillance state.

This is what is happening as 2024. Free speech has no political party anymore. People without imagination call that winning.

Smart Growth America heads up.

Why are we here?

For our safety and because of the relentless green control grid.

Complete streets data connectivity and real-time monitoring rely on digital tools, IoT sensors, and cloud platforms to track multimodal traffic, manage curb space dynamically, and optimize safety for all users. Key components include continuous data collection, connected infrastructure, and active performance evaluation. [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]

Core Technologies for Data Collection

Multimodal Sensors: Radar, LiDAR, and AI-powered video analytics (such as platforms by Miovision Detection Pro Bundle ) track six or more road user classes including pedestrians, cyclists, transit buses, and trucks 24/7/365. [1, 2]

Connected Devices: Bluetooth/Wi-Fi scanners and anonymous mobile GPS feeds capture travel speeds and pathway choices for non-motorized travelers. [1]

Digital Twins: Platforms like Esri’s Transportation GeoXchange combine real-time field feeds, permit data, and crowd-sourced inputs into a single unified map of the road network. [1]

Real-Time Monitoring and Operations

Adaptive Traffic Signals: Systems adjust signal timing live based on actual pedestrian accumulation or approaching transit vehicles rather than static schedules. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Dynamic Curb Management: Sensors regulate commercial loading zones, micro-mobility drop spots, and rideshare spaces as demand shifts through the day. [1, 2]

Incident & Work Zone Alerts: Connected roadside units flag blocked bike lanes, unauthorized construction, or sudden congestion to field teams immediately. [1, 2]

Planning and Performance Evaluation

Before-and-After Metrics: Agencies use baseline automated counts to measure changes in cycling rates, vehicle speeds, and near-miss conflicts after redesigning a corridor. [1]

Safety Prioritization: Continuous analytics isolate high-risk intersections for vulnerable road users to fast-track targeted infrastructure fixes. [1]

Vehicle DATA FOR THE ENTIRE CITY.

“The StreetLight platform provides LADOT with aggregate, privacy-safe, historical data on vehicle activity for the entire city which showed a 30% reduction in city-wide volumes when LAUSD schools closed [during COVID-19], aligning with our vehicle count data at 12 intersections.”

https://www.streetlightdata.com/get-started/

Look where and how you are tracked.

Vehicle connectivity is not convenience it is spy tech.

Telco. Your phone gives real time mobility data

15 minute bins? We know what that means. Micro-mobility allotments.

Safe traffic is continuously monitoring.

Your municipality is setting up permission based existence. That is speech drastically different from our current existence we don't have regetence points to dialogue it.

People are data points. And movement can be viewed at all times.

We did not request this. It's for our safety

The connectivity is becoming the means of control.

In the world around these systems are being built without a fight.

But in Gaza the people had tunnels. Israeli and western smart surveillance went up where “smart” people didn't look up or think as to what it means.

We all have a weaknesses and blind spot.

We are watching the total inversion of our way of life. It is getting smaller and smaller.

Now this is the data center team!

This is who works for ai data centres and the surveillance state.

Who works for you the citizens?

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON on amazon.

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