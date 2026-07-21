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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
7m

Great work and wonderful pictographs!

We need to start our own pictograph movment!

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Donna's avatar
Donna
2m

I just copied some of that and sent it to my City Council - and a lot of other people. And I did the CBC ombudsman for good measure - I asked why is the CBC not warning us about this outrage. 🤪

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