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Ingrid Kohlstadt's avatar
Ingrid Kohlstadt
4h

Music theory and Biblical prophecy

Revelation 6:7-8 the fourth horseman arrives. Self-inflated that he can create life.

You might say he's an augmented fourth. Pride comes before the fall of Death.

The augmented fourth is the same chord as a flatted fifth.

The flatted fifth rider is Hades.

Cohen's Hallelujah...

What intrigued me about “Hallelujah” is how the lyrics and music are skillfully entwined. Together they tell a story about King David, which I understand to be as follows:

First, King David’s power goes to his head. The chords go from a fourth to a fifth.

The power-trip sets King David up for a fall. He has an affair with Bathsheba and orchestrates the murder of her husband. Accordingly, the musical progression is a minor fall, from a fifth to a minor sixth. The Sixth Commandment is not to murder, so you might say King David’s fall was in the sixth.

Then, King David made his fall but minor, because he took the advice, “When you are in a hole, stop digging.” Instead of further augmenting himself, as powerful people are prone to do, King David prostrated himself before God. Cohen calls the confession a broken hallelujah.

After King David humbles himself, he gets a major lift. King David married Bathsheba, and had additional children. From their lineage came forth the “very major” Jesus Christ. This lift is demonstrated musically from minor sixth to major fourth.

The chorus’ chord progression is IV-V-vi-IV. There is no augmented fourth or flatted fifth.

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
6h

You know Leonard Cohen was involved in MK-Ultra right?

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