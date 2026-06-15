They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom



For tryin' to change the system from within

I'm coming now, I'm coming to reward them

I'm guided by a signal in the heavens COSMOS KABALLAH



I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin

I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin

I'd really like to live beside you, baby

I love your body and your spirit and your clothes

But you see that line there moving through the station?

I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those

Ah you loved me as a loser, but now you're worried that I just might win

You know the way to stop me, but you don't have the discipline****

How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin

I don't like your fashion business, mister

And I don't like these drugs that keep you thin

I don't like what happened to my sister

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin

I'd really like to live beside you, baby

I love your body and your spirit and your clothes

But you see that line there moving through the station?

I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those

And I thank you for those items that you sent me

The monkey and the plywood violin

I practiced every night, now I'm ready

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin

(I am guided)

Ah remember me, I used to live for music (baby)

Remember me, I brought your groceries in (ooh baby yeah)

Well it's Father's Day and everybody's wounded (baby)

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin