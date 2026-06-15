first we take manhatten. then we take Berlin.
They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom
For tryin' to change the system from within
I'm coming now, I'm coming to reward them
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I'm guided by a signal in the heavens COSMOS KABALLAH
I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin
I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I'd really like to live beside you, baby
I love your body and your spirit and your clothes
But you see that line there moving through the station?
I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those
Ah you loved me as a loser, but now you're worried that I just might win
You know the way to stop me, but you don't have the discipline****
How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I don't like your fashion business, mister
And I don't like these drugs that keep you thin
I don't like what happened to my sister
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I'd really like to live beside you, baby
I love your body and your spirit and your clothes
But you see that line there moving through the station?
I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those
And I thank you for those items that you sent me
The monkey and the plywood violin
I practiced every night, now I'm ready
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
(I am guided)
Ah remember me, I used to live for music (baby)
Remember me, I brought your groceries in (ooh baby yeah)
Well it's Father's Day and everybody's wounded (baby)
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
IT WAS never his voice. It was the lyrics that were so haunting and ominous. I did run into him in a cafe years ago where I was writing. He said hello through the crush of the crowd. I thought. I will remember this. Now I see “then we take Berlin” differently.
My favorite Leonard Cohen song. Can’t you just cry about this one.
If you don’t know Leonard Cohen
you are missing out on a soul ache.
The worlds that separate us.
silence.
Here is my performance of a song or poem I wrote about CENSORSHIP.
I would talk to Leonard in poetry now if I could.
Music theory and Biblical prophecy
Revelation 6:7-8 the fourth horseman arrives. Self-inflated that he can create life.
You might say he's an augmented fourth. Pride comes before the fall of Death.
The augmented fourth is the same chord as a flatted fifth.
The flatted fifth rider is Hades.
Cohen's Hallelujah...
What intrigued me about “Hallelujah” is how the lyrics and music are skillfully entwined. Together they tell a story about King David, which I understand to be as follows:
First, King David’s power goes to his head. The chords go from a fourth to a fifth.
The power-trip sets King David up for a fall. He has an affair with Bathsheba and orchestrates the murder of her husband. Accordingly, the musical progression is a minor fall, from a fifth to a minor sixth. The Sixth Commandment is not to murder, so you might say King David’s fall was in the sixth.
Then, King David made his fall but minor, because he took the advice, “When you are in a hole, stop digging.” Instead of further augmenting himself, as powerful people are prone to do, King David prostrated himself before God. Cohen calls the confession a broken hallelujah.
After King David humbles himself, he gets a major lift. King David married Bathsheba, and had additional children. From their lineage came forth the “very major” Jesus Christ. This lift is demonstrated musically from minor sixth to major fourth.
The chorus’ chord progression is IV-V-vi-IV. There is no augmented fourth or flatted fifth.
You know Leonard Cohen was involved in MK-Ultra right?