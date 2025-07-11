“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a formal, historic apology on behalf of Canada for discrimination against LGBTQ2 people in our country.

November 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a formal, historic apology

on behalf of Canada for discrimination against LGBTQ2 people in our country.

This is a catalyst for progress.

This apology is rapidly followed by the adoption of legal protection

for gender identity and gender expression under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

That same year, the Government of Canada creates the LGBTQ2 Secretariat.

The Secretariat helps keep the government informed

on issues that are important to communities.

It also helps integrate related considerations

into the everyday work of the Government of Canada.

In 2018, a new law is passed to make sure that those convicted of crimes unfairly-

including LGBTQ2 people-would be able to have their convictions removed from the record.

In 2019, the Government of Canada creates the first federal program

dedicated to LGBTQ2 communities and organizations, advancing rights and equality.

At the start of 2022, conversion therapy is criminalized in Canada.

August 2022

We're continuing to build on this progress,

working together with communities to strive towards a more equal and inclusive Canada.

To that end, we're thrilled to present:

Canada's first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan... Building Our Future, with Pride.

The Federal Action Plan is a guided approach to improve

2SLGBTQI+ equity in collaboration with federal departments and agencies.

So, what's in the Plan?

The Plan focuses on six priority areas:

•Prioritize and sustain community action

•Continue to advance and strengthen rights at home and abroad

•Support Indigenous resilience and resurgence

•Engage everyone in Canada in fostering an inclusive future

•Strengthen data- and evidence-based policy-making

•Embed community issues into the work of the Government of Canada

And so much more.

Based on the largest public consultation with 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canadian history,

the Action Plan is a guide that will inspire and inform

Canada's actions towards equality for years to come.

Learn more about our Action Plan at Canada.ca/federal-2SLGBTQI-plus-action-plan

Exciting UNITY women with dicks coding with women without dicks. Get out the kleenex. This is really touching.

141 views Jan 9, 2025

“00:00:00 Video opens with Abigaël, and Marie-Hélène seated together on a couch. They look to each other fondly; Abigaël uses hand gestures to express herself while speaking. A rainbow made up of interlocking blocks of colour is seen in the background. Gentle music plays throughout. Abigaël One of the first things I’d noticed about Marie-Hélène was her empathy—she takes a very human approach to things. 00:00:06 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène stand together in front of a blank white screen. They share a hug, and smile for the camera. A dialogue bubble made up of rainbow-coloured interlocking blocks appears above them. Text on screen: Real stories. Real support. 00:00:10 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène seated together on a couch. We see a close up of Abigaël as she speaks. The rainbow made up of interlocking blocks of colour is seen in the background. Abigaël From early on, since I was also going through a transition in my career, I felt like she was there to support me in everyday life. 00:00:18 We see a close-up of Marie-Hélène. She gestures with her hand as she speaks, the camera cuts to Abigaël and Marie-Hélène sitting on the sofa, and then we cut to close-ups of each of them smiling. Marie-Hélène What brought us closer? For me, it was just having another woman in IT. There are so few of us. I was like, yes! A woman who’ll be coding on my team. I just thought, okay. Abi? Okay, great. She’s a woman? Okay, got it. For me, there was nothing more to it. 00:00:37 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène take selfies in front of the background that now shows the rainbow graphic in the shape of a smiling mouth, then we are back to Abigaël, and Marie-Hélène seated together on a couch. We see close ups of each of them while Marie-Hélène speaks. A rainbow made up of interlocking blocks of colour is seen in the background. Marie-Hélène To me, being an ally means understanding someone else’s reality, being open to what they may be going through and being there for them when they need someone to talk to. 00:00:58 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène are together on the couch. We see close ups of both: Marie-Hélène nods encouragingly as Abigaël speaks. Abigaël With Marie-Hélène, the moment that meant the most to me, when I felt like she was truly an ally, happened a few months ago when we were seeing a rise in anti-trans hate in the news. I got a text from her that said, “Hey Abi, I’m seeing everything that’s going on in the news. It’s insane. How are you? How are you doing with all this?” And I was like, wow. I finally have someone who’s sensitive to what I’m going through. 00:01:30 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène are together on the couch. We see close ups of both: Marie-Hélène uses her hands expressively, and often looks to Abigaël encouragingly as she speaks. Marie-Hélène I think it’s something she goes through every day. It’s not something that I’ll experience—it’s just a matter of asking her how she feels. I’d say it’s all about your openness. Your openness to telling your story, to speaking honestly, your analytical spirit, your critical thinking, too. You’re like that in both your personal and professional life. We need people like you. 00:02:00 Abigaël and Marie-Hélène smile widely as they stand with their arms around each other to pose for the camera. The rainbow graphic in the background is now heart shaped. 00:02:04 The interlocking colour blocked rainbow appears. Text on screen: Let’s build a safe, free world for all Canadians. 00:02:08 The colour blocks in the rainbow shape are replaced by black background and the word UNITY. Text on screen: canada.ca/unity 00:02:11 The Canada wordmark appears.”

1,459 views Apr 12, 2017

We all have multiple identity factors that intersect to make us who we are. This is called intersectionality. The “plus” in gender-based analysis plus acknowledges that GBA goes beyond sex and gender. It examines how sex and gender intersect with other identities such as: race, ethnicity, religion, age or mental or physical disability. Use GBA+ to examine all the intersecting identity factors of diverse groups of people so that you can be more inclusive in your approach to developing, delivering and evaluating initiatives.

Remember it came out like a piston from one source in 2015 (the UN), was put into parliaments, funded, legislated 2016 and on. We didn’t see the fruits or stench depending on your perspective until the culture wars erupted.

Most people still have no idea of how 1984 systemic this is.

Part three WORLD ON MUTE. DISCUSS THE UN-DISCUSSED.

