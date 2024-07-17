What do we think about excess fighting age men coming en masses into OECD countries.

the build back better might first have a destruction phase?

Or this is ALL NORMAL JUST ASK A FUNDED Trudeau group on that.

And, what's on Netflix, grab me a beer?

Above Where they intend to bring in and house HUNDREDS OF MIGRANT MEN in Dublin.

WHY. Refugees are women and children they are fleeing persecution. I met women refugees, they become invested in the communities they are raising their children in. They prioritize their children's safety.

Why all young migrant men.

It's like an army in terms of recruit age and gender.

What are they here for? Adventure? Employment? How about employment by the UN.

Above the uniforms of the force that cleared the trucker protest in Canada. Nothing on their uniform identified who they were or what force they represented.

Bad image of the UN planes that were recorded landing in North Bay just before this force came. More information here. https://rumble.com/vvfzq0-are-un-unmarked-troops-doing-beatdowns-in-ottawa.html

But what if you could make a ready made local UN or WHO force that didn’t feel constrained by love of country or people. A force that knew violence and hadn't been softened by political correctness.

Oh… imagine you will weep that it ever held you back, or that you were a snitch or slave to it.

Buck up men, women. People without imagination or those interested in a coup utilitize pc against you.

And the entity that lures these men has promised them what? Shouldn't the LOCALS KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT WHO IS COMING INTO THEIR COMMUNITIES.

no?

why not? Shouldn't they have a say?

no.

why not?

The populationnin Ireland aren't asking for this. So who is.

I'm taking an enlightened stab. They are making a globalist force. Someone knows.

any Whistle blowers?

IF YOU WANT TO CLAIM SOMETHING AS YOURS, and there's nationalists in your way?

If you want globalism.

Will you need a force to subdue the locals?

To arrest the dissident antivaxxers for the WHO.

That's the point, all your friends and family go- “Nope don't want a vax or that guy in a UN kaki uniform giving it to me. No. I see your point. You were right. No. This is really bad now. Nope. I'm very sorry. Those dancing nurses got me. I thought it was The science. Now ya its The totalitarianism. with The boot kickers. Steven Colbert and Whoopi can piss up a rope. Nope. Super sorry. Shit.”

This force is being assembled every where. I think the UN needs a military arm for next.

What if the stressed Healthcare, education housing, emoyment, cost of living is only the start.

they are going for a globalist vision. I'll tell you one thing. It's not the immigrants fault for wanting a better life. But someone is DOING THIS EVERY WHERE IN ALL OECD COUNTRIES, and all at once.

And have stood down immigration policies all together. You'd almost suspect Syria to be necessary for their globalist immigration vision. Think of that horror.

If you think well they are leaving shit hole countries to better ones. Great but if the purpose is to take away the Nation State, we will have equity. No nations. Just 15 minute neighborhoods.

if you are inserting globalism. DO YOU DESTROY what stands in your way first?

do you need a force to do it? Watch horses trample Canadians.

horses aren't going to trample Canadian citizens all on their own. They need assholes on top, or at least someone with no investment in those protesting. Look at the green khakis on the left. No one told us WHO they were. The WHO? The UN?

since no local populations are asking for the immigrants, and they are brought anyways in defiance to traditional border policies, then should locals be worried.

Locals aren't authors or their destiny. They don't even know what to be prepared for. should recent peace loving immigrants hoping for a better life be worried.

A force ready made to enforce MARTIAL LAW, social “order”, mandates etc?

Who is moving men all around the world right now.

The children being trafficked. Where are they.

Local police and fire won't mass vaccinate their own people.

Bring in the UN WHO FORCE that will? Are they assembling and training the local GLOBALIST ENFORCEMENT FORCE?

I'm paranoid? Where have you been the last 4 plus years. Every time a turning.

Please watch what is happening in Ireland right here in this rumble link.

https://rumble.com/v5789xx-why-is-ireland-destroying-itself.html

And then remember how Trump acted when confronted with a globalist.

I am likely right. Or no off base?

Many are just immigrants that's true, I've said I embrace my multicultural community many times. It's all I know. I like the families I'm friends with. They are important to our family. Their children are important to my children. I meet them through school, church and sports. They are my community and also who I have to lean in on. They are also who I worry about. But these are people invested into being Canadian.

But the fighting aged men have a different purpose. Of the nefarious possibilities…Some may be terrorist cells, some may be drug importers, some may be gang members, some may be sex traffickers, some may like Robert Deniro, some may be spies, some may be foreign agents, some may be violent offenders, some may have mental instabilities, some may act out the violence of their source community, some may want revenge for things no one alive today are responsible for, some may be hit men,some might be mafia, some might be thieves, some might be predators, some might be paid mercenaries, some might come with a purpose I have never devised. But then there's the in-training for the UN possibility.

Most are here for a better life. And they deserve to share in our worries that the globalists want to eliminate the better life that the Nation State can provide.

Imagine from the immigrants perspective the incredible harrowing journey seperated from loved, and countless other sacrifices we can't imagine, only to learn the ruling cabal wants us all in 15 minute cities.

The immigrants come from help of the UN, to help the UN WHO.

The UN isn't innocent. Wanting to be in charge of all the military and non military resources by 2030 is no small feat.

Big plans will need a big force to enforce it.

Ask yourself who you cannot criticize. At all. Anymore.

They don't want ANY CHALLENGE TO CERTAIN THINGS. One is immigration. They will hurl racist if you want an immigration policy.

Now it's far beyond that. We need answers. We need to know what is happening with young fighting age men, particularly when assembled in large forces together.

What you can't discuss? Or criticize?

Then its either an important cover story, or it's the thing itself. They don't want immigration criticized. Because they love immigrants? Bahaha. No. Or something gets to come in when its completely unvetted.

I'm going with the globalists angle. Any destruction of local culture is for paving the way into build back 15 minute cities. And the UN WHO needs its head crackers, boot kickers, vaccinators, silent keepers, wrap up political opponents force.

One last thing.

What happens to women and children, when there is an imbalance of men on this scale.

