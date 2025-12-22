LawyerLisa’s Substack

The Outlaw
1h

Technocracy, Inc. ran by Elons Grandaddy were run out of town on a rail from Canada and moved to S. Africa. There were branches in the U.S. too.

Eugenics is a key component/belieft of Technocrats.

Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

Martin Luther did not like the fact that in the synagogues they taught Mary was a prostitute whore who got pregnant with depending upon what Rabbi you read got pregnant with

A. A roman soldier named Pantera

B. A Devil named Samael

Martin Luther did not like the fact that they taught Jesus performed his miracles via the power of Satan and was possessed with a devil or demon which is the unpardonable sin.

See Mark 3:22 “And the scribes which came down from Jerusalem said, He (Jesus) hath

(Satan) Beelzebub, and by the prince of the devils casteth he out devils.”

Mark 3: 28 Verily I (Jesus) say unto you, All sins shall be forgiven unto the sons of men, and blasphemies wherewith soever they shall blaspheme:

29 But he that shall blaspheme against the Holy Ghost hath never forgiveness, but is in danger of eternal damnation:

30 Because they said, He (Jesus) hath an unclean spirit.

Yes all the above is true since I have read their works in their Babylonian Talmud and Talmud means learning so they have Babylonian Learning.

So if you want to believe Luther was too harsh on those who blaspheme the Lord and his earthly tabernacle he was born in and call it antisemitism that is up to you.

