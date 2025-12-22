This documentary suggests economic pressure can be a form of Eugenics. So is DEI Eugenics? Is migration coupled with dei Eugenics of the amalek or Edom? I review dei as Eugenics in World on Mute. For more thinking points go there.

Now I'm going to look at another feminist that is one sick puppy. And do you think sang-Her is like Sten-him a dude?

Once you see.

Who is Marg Sang-her? The father of the eugenics and birth control and planned not to parent movement. Oh look.

Need that scarf at all? Chilly outside? Or are you Nephilim? Mx. Sang-HER. BLOOD in french IS SANG.

The blood Sang-her brought to the world was and remains devastating.

Man, is that Bill Gates in a dress or what?

What do you see?

American nurse and social reformer Margaret Sanger,founded the National Birth Control League, 1914, and wrote 'Women, Morality, and Birth Control', 1931.

The Birth Control League became Planned Parenthood. Or of course the plain version of satanic inversion- planned not to parent.

Is this Bill Gates in a vintage dress?

Please note that antihate propagandists say it's hate to malign sangHER. Guess they hope to get as much eugenics, abortions, sterilization and euthanasia, economic dei eugenics, as possible, before we discover the truth. Antihate are human reproduction haters, and in service of the foundations that push this.

Too bad planes to Epstein Island weren't invented. SangHER would be an EPSTEIN BESTIE too.

“Eugenics and euthanasia, the science of properly breeding the human race and the destruction of the defective, claim deep roots in world history. Greek philosophers Plato and Aristotle endorsed eliminating “weak children” and allowing only men and women with superior characteristics to mate and bear offspring. In the 19th century Charles Darwin spread the philosophy into the modern Western World.

To him, natural selection for the betterment of the species was perfectly reasonable. If unfit livestock ought to be eliminated for the health of the herd and not allowed to reproduce, he argued, why should we encourage the breeding of unfit humans?

In a 1904 edition of The American Journal of Sociology, author H.G. Wells offered his recommendation that society “rout out and eliminate urban rookeries and all places where the base can drift to multiply … so that childbearing shall cease to be a hopeful speculation for the unemployed poor…. Thus, euthanasia of the weak and sensual is possible. Once [these] principles … animate the predominate classes of the new time, it will be permissible, and I have little or no doubt that in the future it will be planned and achieved.”

One of those animated in the “new time” was Adolf Hitler.

Hitler was born on April 20, 1889, into a world in which anti-Semitism was already a force. His racial prejudice against Jews was not novel. In the West it went back to at least the 16th century when German theologian Martin Luther declared Jews “a plague, a pestilence…. They let us work in the sweat of our nose to earn money for them while they sit behind the oven, lazy, let off gas, bake pears, eat, drink, live softly and well from our wealth.”

Eugenics and Darwinism had caught on as a scientific curiosity by the time of Hitler’s birth. Darwin’s cousin, Francis J. Galton, helped launch the English crusade to abolish human inferiority by writing in 1863 that the problem “was so clean cut and so dire as to warrant state intervention of a coercive nature in human reproduction.” His suggested social planning methods included segregation, deportation, castration, marriage restrictions, and compulsory sterilization.

America’s finest universities and most respected scientists were involved in teaching and exploring eugenics by the time World War I erupted in Europe. Hitler, then 20 years old and a corporal in the German Army, spent three months recuperating in a Pomeranian hospital after being severely gassed in the trench warfare of 1918. Appalled at the large numbers of psychological casualties he witnessed among his fellow soldiers, he came to the conclusion that his nation had grown weak and corrupted through dysgenics, the inclusion of degenerate elements into the nation’s bloodstream.

In 1924, while serving time in Landsberg Prison for political mob action, he fed his obsession with human breeding by poring through publications and textbooks that extensively quoted American eugenics stalwarts like Leon Whitney, Madison Grant, Henry H. Laughlin, and others.

In 1925, he published Mein Kampf, which contains the core of his vision to build an Aryan “super race” through proper breeding and the physical destruction of “inferior” categories such as the Jews. It became one of the most influential books of the 20th century.

“There is today one state,” he wrote, “in which … an effort is made to consult reason at least partially. Of course, it is not our model German Republic, but the United States.”

The eugenics movement in America received impetus and cash support throughout the early 20th century from a conglomerate of professional, charitable, political, corporate, and government entities such as the Rockefeller Foundation, the Harriman railroad fortune, the Carnegie Institute, the U.S. State Department’s Vital Statistics Bureau, and many other advocacy groups drawn from child welfare, prison reform, education, clinical psychology, world peace, and immigration rights. “Superiors,” went the argument, should contemplate action against “inferiors” for the greater good of society and mankind.

More than 40 major universities and institutions offered eugenics instruction. A popular high school text by George William Hunter, A Civic Biology, railed against unfit families “spreading disease, immorality, and crime…. [T]hey take from society but they give nothing in return. They are true parasites.”

The Harriman railroad fortune paid charities in New York and other crowded cities to seek out the “unfit” and subject them to deportation or sterilization.

Author H.G. Wells described “meaningless, aimless lives which cram this world of ours…. Such human weeds clog up the path, drain up the energies and the resources of this little earth. We must clear the way for a better world, we must cultivate our garden.”

In 1921, Margaret Sanger went to work “cultivating the garden” by founding the American Birth Control League, which eventually evolved into Planned Parenthood and the International Planned Parenthood Foundation. One of it’s purposes was to “improve” the overall population by discouraging the “unfit” from reproducing.

“The feeble-minded, the syphilitic, the irresponsible, and the defective breed unhindered,” she explained. “The vicious cycle of mental and physical defect, delinquency and beggary is encouraged by the unseeing and unthinking sentimentality of our age…. I think the greatest sin in the world is bringing children into the world [who] have no chance to be a human being practically.”

For many eugenicists, sterilization seemed to be the most appropriate course of action. The Eugenics Record Office (ERO) and its laboratory complex founded with Carnegie Institute funding at Cold Springs Harbor on Long Island estimated that 10 percent of the American population should have its bloodlines terminated

Sterilization began as a voluntary process but became involuntary in 1907 when Indiana became the first jurisdiction in the world to mandate the procedure against the mentally impaired, poorhouse residents, and prisoners. Three more states ratified similar laws in 1909. In 1911, New Jersey Governor Woodrow Wilson, who would become president the following year, signed into law a bill to join them. In 1913, former President Theodore Roosevelt announced his backing, declaring, “Society has no business to permit degenerates to reproduce their kind.”

Laws of forced sterilization, segregation, and marriage restrictions were eventually enacted in 27 states. More than 60,000 Americans were eventually coerced into sterilization, most of which occurred during the 1930s and 1940s. While the blind, deaf, epileptic, mentally retarded, and the “feeble minded” of both sexes were targeted, women suffered most: “bad girls,” the “passionate,” “oversexed,” and “sexually wayward.” Some women were forcibly sterilized because they had what authorities deemed to be an abnormally large clitoris or labia.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the legality of the laws in a 1927 case in which Carrie Buck had been forcibly sterilized. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote in favor of the decision.

“It is better for all the world,” he noted, “if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit for continuing their kind…. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

Individuals and institutions in the United States generously funded and supported German race biology prior to World War II. By 1926, for example, the Rockefeller Foundation had donated $410,000 (equivalent to $4 million in today’s currency) to hundreds of German eugenics researchers. The Carnegie Institute came in second place with large donations of its own, followed by a number of other corporations and foundations.

,,,

When eugenics leader C.M. Goethe returned from a fact-finding mission to Germany in 1934, he sent a letter of congratulations to E.S. Gosney of the Human Betterment Foundation.

“You will be interested to know,” he wrote, “that your work has played a powerful part in shaping the opinion of the intellectuals behind Hitler and his epoch-making program. Everywhere I sensed that their opinions have been tremendously stimulated by American thought…. I want you, my dear friend, to carry the thought with you for the rest of your life that you have really jolted into action a great government of 60 million people.”

Leon Whitney, president of the American Eugenics Society, and Madison Grant, author of The Passing of the Great Race, each received personal fan mail from Hitler congratulating them for their efforts in eugenics. The dictator further noted that Grant’s book was his “bible.”

In the Nazi Party’s official newspaper, Hitler also wildly praised President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” as an American form of fascism.

….

Euthanasia to eliminate “social defectives” logically followed as the next step in the eugenics movement. It too was begun not by Nazis but instead by Americans who topped the field of international eugenics. The ethics of its deployment dominated the debate for at least two decades before Nevada approved lethal gas chambers for criminal executions in 1921.

While American society may not have been ready to apply such drastic measures to the general population, euthanasia was nevertheless already being practiced one patient at a time by some mental institutions and doctors. Medical lethality, willful neglect, and passive euthanasia applied to mental patients and newborn infants accounted for thousands of American deaths. One institution in Lincoln, Illinois, deliberately fed its patients milk from tubercular cows.

…

In 1918, Dr. Paul Popenoe, World War I Army VD Department, co-wrote the widely used textbook Applied Eugenics, which argued for euthanasia. “From a historical point of view,” he wrote, “the first method which presents itself is execution.”

In 1927, Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger was among the first to accept and promote euthanasia as a program to secure a superior population. “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it,” she wrote. “Nature eliminates the weeds, but we turn them into parasites and allow them to reproduce.” [Editor’s Note: Margaret Sanger, and especially her views regarding eugenics, remains controversial today. However, she is also believed by many to have been an early champion of women’s reproductive rights.]

Physician Duncan McKim, author of Heredity and Human Progress, concurred that a “gentle, painless death … is the most humane method for preventing reproduction…. In carbonic acid gas we have an agent which would instantaneously fulfill the needs.”

In Eugenics, Marriage and Birth Control, New York urologist William Robinson decided, “The best thing would be to gently chloroform these children or to give them a dose of potassium cyanide.”

“If they are not fit to live,” chimed in British playwright George Bernard Shaw, “kill them in a decent humane way.””

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I trace this movement to some horrific ngos, funded by our governments and their evolution into the tran, gender, vaccine movements.

You choose your gender transition now. That is voluntary sterilization. Your government or parents choosing it or needing it for housing or employment, or being genetically altered through injections - is involuntary sterilization.

Dei is selective economic Eugenics. Who wants to force dei and esg. The Fink-man Larry.

According to Google ai

Key Connections between Gates and eugenics (I asked about planned not to parent):

Bill Gates Sr.’s Involvement: William H. Gates Sr. was a lawyer, philanthropist, and advocate for various causes, including serving on the local Planned Parenthood board.

Foundation Funding: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, co-chaired by Bill Sr. and Bill Jr., has invested heavily in global reproductive health, including grants to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and other family planning organizations.

Focus on Family Planning: The foundation’s efforts aim to improve access to contraception, research new methods, and support reproductive health programs in underserved regions.

Legacy & Controversy: Bill Sr.’s work helped establish the Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health. While the foundation supports these efforts as part of global health equity, some critics link these investments to broader population control discussions or historical eugenics, a contentious aspect of the field.

Snopes being the crappy asshole publication runs its typical strawman argument.

Did Bill Gates’ Father ‘Run’ Planned Parenthood and Teach His Son to Spread the ‘Gospel’ of Eugenics?

What’s True

Bill Gates father, William Gates Sr., worked on the board of Planned Parenthood, along with other charities.

What’s False

The claims that the elder Gates supported the idea of eugenics appears to be nothing more than a wild assumption.

Oh ok. I wonder which women in the US got the most abortions. It's black women. Was single family homes a desired pressure on black communities. Were THE PP franchises in black communities. Gates and Snopes. So snugly wugly. Can't find if you Don't look. Just like a Pfizer Israel study for adverse events.

Below dead ringer for Sang-Her is Bill Gates Senior. Needs a pretty sights.

Nephilim we got you in our sights. We see your seed is rotten where it spikes.

Your cup is dirty inside Nephilim. We see you coming ugly Nephilim.