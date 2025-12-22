My observations

Shoulder to head ratio.

What a neck.

Aging like a…

Voice timber. Listen on repeat with eyes closed. “YOU WRITE LIKE A MAN” I might add, “you sound like a man" in service to the Nephilim.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2p1YIYRrNVc

Abortion got its “voice." What a skull size. Such big hands you have.

As a boy. I mean young girl in a skirt.

Hmm.

There's a plan.

Satanic inversion.

Woman's right to have safe pregnancies and be safe from rape. Satanic inversion.

Women today. On our way to be eliminated. In the womb (along with boys) and for our wombs. And rapists are rewarded.

Listen to the timber of cough cough her voice.

“Gloria Steinem explains that Ms. Magazine was created to address topics other women's magazines wouldn't, such as equal marriage and abortion. The magazine aimed to focus on women's internal lives”

And just like that women got their “voice" for baby killing as a right.

Feminism as the war between the sexes.

a UN Canaanite cult to undermine the family.

I received in law school The Feminist jurisprudence award for my writing- reclamation of the primary narrative through use of victim impact statements in cases of sexual assault.

now sex assault is a desired by product to increase abortion and sterilization. Modern feminism is truly a stein-him creation.

Well what do you think of this fanciful piece. Was Ms the first he her pronoun?

