According to former government employee Celeste Solum, the camps set up by the the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the U.S. are part of a bigger depopulation agenda

By Kevin Hughes July 26, 2024

She shared this during a recent interview on the "Counter Culture Mom" podcast, hosted by former Hollywood actress Tina Griffin. According to the podcast host, she had received a lot of messages, pictures and footage of these FEMA camps over the years. Some of these, Griffin added, were huge buildings with barbed wires facing inward to keep people from coming out and trying to escape.

"FEMA camps are going up all over the place. There were a couple hundred now there's over a thousand that we're aware of that are literally in the U.S., coast to coast," she said, adding that the largest FEMA camp can be found in Juneau, Alaska. This camp can hold three to four million people at once. (Related: TREASON documentary: There are CONCENTRATION CAMPS being built right under your nose in all 50 states.)

The former Hollywood actress then turned to Solum, who said these camps run by FEMA – which is under the Department of Homeland Security – are part of the depopulation agenda in preparation for a post-human world.

"They do not need humans. They have millions and millions of synthetic humanoids built. Japan did it, China did it, the U.S. has done it, Canada made them. They're about ready to come out," Solum said.

"They were constructed in subterranean caverns. They're about ready to come out and replace you. So they do not need you for slave labor."

Solum: FEMA engaged in destroying evidence of government involvement

Griffin then asked about the 500,000 casket liners purchased by FEMA.

According to Solum, the matter goes beyond sovereign nations. The investigator and researcher cited a depopulation program that was beta-tested in Australia called the "stamping out manual." This manual talked about the different ways to depopulate animals. After this manual was perfected, the United Nations was quick to adopt it.

Now, participating countries are preparing for carcass management – explaining the need for body bags and casket liners. Griffin commented that it is a demonic plan to recycle human bodies.

The podcast host also mentioned how FEMA is destroying the evidence of damage other government entities have caused, asking Solum to give examples. Griffin's guest quickly gave two.

First, Solum mentioned FEMA's destruction of the rubble from the 9/11 terror attack in New York City. The rubble was shipped out worldwide so that "nobody could forensically look at that and get to the truth of the matter."

Second, she gave the Georgia Guidestones as an example. It was reportedly destroyed in July 2022 and traces of it were cleaned out, as if it never existed in the first place. According to Solum, this incident matters because the evidence regarding the existence of the Georgia Guidestones will be covered up and dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

The Guidestones had been linked to depopulation for years, with one of its 10 edicts explicitly stating the reduction of the world's population to 500 million. This ultimately circles back to the FEMA camps and their role in the depopulation agenda.

Watch the full conversation between Tina Griffin and Celeste Solum on the "Counter Culture Mom" below.

This video is from the Counter Culture Mom channel on Brighteon.com.”

My view is that indeed Ectogenesis has been perfected and I have posts on that.

Aka they pod the genders all 78 of them without wombs. No competitive reproducing with sex.

I wonder if everyone in the depop agenda are even on the same page.

Sterilization leads to not forming a threat to form an alternative society.

Euthanasia leads to not forming a threat to form an alternative society.

Or it's a right. Fyi you can always off yourself without the government.

You aborted leads you to not forming a threat to form an alternative society.

You infertile leads to not forming a threat to form an alternative society.

You convinced in the impending doom of climate apocalypse leads to not reproducing and leads to not forming a threat to form an alternative society.

Being convinced it's hopeless is the same.

Protests are lines of fire to those in depop camps.

What is central to a depop plan?

No escape.

Being rounded from a no escape zone.

Your 15 minute city. Your smart city. Oh it's for your convenience. The assholes ruining the economy and bustinh up punishment for crime care about you.

In my view every skilled and unskilled labor has to be focused on Infiltration, understanding and dismantling of the smart city infrastructure.

What are 15 minute cities Vision zero C40 ICLEI Smart city infrastructure fund Global Covenant of mayors.org How does 5g beam and work What's mounted in addition to cameras and 5g Where does it go. how does it come down What changes are happening to the official plan what roads are being removed, blocked off how are your property ownership rights impacted through mandatory denisification you can't afford or removal of wells etc Are there ring roads around your city You need to be running For office in all capacities. Suing Do you have wealth, use it now to sue the shit off of everyone, take out ads do bill boards. How long does wealth last after digital currency and their next stage. Influence? How are you using it. Green lasers apparently kill the cameras. How many do you need to own. The fight is local. All the division is their architecture. This Fall is the start of a March. As per placing in Canada the army in charge of civil authority. I predict a “necessary” change to the Quarantineact because of the recent decision saying tests are not allowed. Ie they will say pandemic plan requires testing, so no more right to refuse something that enters your body. I see the chess board. Not the wins. Wins are waking people up. As per This Fema. As per New Zealand vaccine by cop. As per running the bird flu summit.

The dominoes that need to flip

Unions. They have to understand they aren't supporting Utopia. They are supporting None-u-opia. Antifa. Sorry . Your tribe is killing yourself . You're working a suicide mission for globalists. DEI. Sorry. God had it right. We are all God's children. It's evil we need to fight. Not skin variability, or other claims that are distraction. One thing is right. If the globalists think existing power threatens theirs and their plan they WILL DECIMATE 1. Property ownership, 2. counting votes with paper id, 3. The nation state. 4. History. 5. Freedom of speech etc. Close yourveyes see my soul, hanging in front you. If you don't feel my love for you try again. Net Zero. If you think we are destructive imagine the robots needing the energy. Tech. Boy are you all in a worm hole chasing man as data. Feck off And spin that intelligence into defeating this. Man woman divide. Must we really. Can't criminalizing and law and order properly protect women from the ones who are dangerous. Rape is a war crime for a reason. If it's done to women because of a religion or race, it is the depopulators greasing that. Victims of trafficking become useless until healed for saving themselves or raising a family. If divided men, the good ones aren't protecting women and children. Fyi Tommy Robinson is going after the globalists art of war so they will take his reputation. Not all Muslims hurt non muslim westerners. Those that do are greased, go unpunished for years in the UK. If crime pays that's what happens. It's work depopulating. That's the story. Put in place corruption. Then leave us race and religion baiting. Do the math on depop. The only real thing will be having DNA. LGBT isn't nicer to be born of a mom then to be pod as slaves, and for conversion therapy not to involve extreme nullification of sexual pleasure and reproduction. Aka nipples and genitals, wombs and scrotum. Can we keep the family and God. Quite partial to gays against groomers version. Religious divide is gamed against humanity. Those who want violence are placed in power. Pharma. We are talking about zero profits. No economy. War complex. Who's buying your shit. The sewn up ccp version has no more wars. Entertainment complex. How's that career. worth it? Industry, service, what's left. The silence 🔕 I'm one 100 percent sure being politically correct is irrelevant once the gates on the 15 minute city close. Investigate your city. Then decide.

