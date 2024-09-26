Federal government launches Health Emergency Readiness Canada to strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies says new press release
Are they responding to our push?
Language selection
Search
Search Canada.ca
Search
Menu
MAINMENU
You are here:
Federal government launches Health Emergency Readiness Canada to strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies
From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
News release
New agency will provide sustained focus on growing innovation and industrial capacity in the life sciences and biomanufacturing sector to support Canada’s health emergency readiness
September 24, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario
The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on Canadians and their livelihoods. That’s why the federal government is taking action to be better prepared for future health emergencies and build a stronger life sciences ecosystem in Canada.
Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, jointly announced the launch of Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), a new federal organization within Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada dedicated to protecting Canadians against future pandemics and delivering on Canada’s life sciences and medical countermeasures readiness objectives.
HERC will serve as Canada’s focal point to help mobilize industry to respond in a coordinated approach to public health needs and to support the growth of a domestic life sciences sector. This new organization will bridge the gap between research and commercialization, meaning Canadians could get faster access to the most relevant and effective vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and other products, including when they need them the most.
Once HERC is fully operational, its key features are expected to include:
integrated decision making to build life sciences capacity
strengthened partnerships with industry, academia and international counterparts
the development and maintenance of a Canadian industrial game plan to mobilize research and industry in the event of a health emergency
world-leading innovation to advance next-generation technology platforms
With the creation of this new agency, Canada joins G7 peers that have created specialized entities to support health emergency readiness, following similar initiatives such as the United States’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the EU’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA).
Quotes
“The launch of Health Emergency Readiness Canada marks a pivotal moment in Canada’s approach to health emergency preparedness. By prioritizing our efforts and resources, we are positioning Canada to become a major player in the development of medical countermeasures, ensuring we have the tools necessary to protect Canadians in the face of future health threats, and contributing to global solutions.”
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
“The new dedicated life sciences organization represents a significant advancement in how we approach health security. It will enhance our ability to support a swift response to health emergencies, leveraging the best of Canadian innovation and global partnerships.”
– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health
Quick facts
Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC) will work closely with federal partners, including Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.
It will provide a sustained focus on advancing life sciences innovation to respond to health threats, building on the significant achievements in the sector since 2020, including investments committed under Canada’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.
The new organization will offer an integrated approach across the continuum of discovery, R&D, production and biomanufacturing. In doing so, it will strengthen national networks and planning capacity to effectively mobilize scientific and industrial capabilities to respond to a health emergency.
Further details will be provided on HERC’s functions and programming in the coming months as the new special operating agency is fully implemented.
The establishment of this new organization follows more than two years of policy development and stakeholder engagement.
Associated links
Contacts
Audrey Milette
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
audrey.milette@ised-isde.gc.ca
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
media@ised-isde.gc.ca
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Search for related information by keyword: Economics and Industry | Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada | Health Canada | Canada | Business and industry | general public | news releases | Hon. François-Philippe Champagne | Hon. Mark Holland
Page details
Date modified:
2024-09-24
About this site
Government of Canada
Themes and topics
Government of Canada Corporate
The state is becoming the antistate, as it actively attempts to assimilate all functions into or part of part of the pandemic functionioning. This is part of the WHO coup. Herc and Bill c 293 are a deadly combination for national sovereignty.
I SAY NO. WHO IS WITH ME?
beware the pandemic treaty is far from dead in the water as many believe in fact its coming back much sooner than we think..check out the james roguski substack for the details....also go to citizengo.org and scroll through till you find a petition...stop the who,s accelerated push to finalise the pandemic treaty be sure to read it carefully to understand just how serious things are..its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world on all platforms and alternative outlets that said dont waste your time using you tube/twitter/gestapo book who you can be sure will censor and suppress it.....however there are many others that can be used.....it currently has over 261000 signatures it urgently needs many more and YOU can help in getting them firstly by signing it and most importantly by resharing it widely worldwide with as many like minded people and groups as you possibly canand be sure to ask each one of them to do exactly the same
At this stage, is the (un)Canadian government trying to legitimize their connection to the World Health Organization? Is the (un)Canadian government trying to legitimize the use of toxic masks and toxic pcr tests? Is the (un)Canadian readying for pre-planned harmful mandates? Is the(un)Canadian government looking towards using more lethal biological and chemical agents on the public? I am just pondering truth, not conspiracy.