Drug Safety Priorities Fiscal Year 2023 February 2024 Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Drug Safety Priorities 2023

“Table of Contents

Introduction from the Center Director ����������������������������������������� 1

Safety Surveillance and Oversight of Marketed Medications ����� 3

Impurities and Contaminants in Medications:

FDA’s Continuing Multidisciplinary Response ��������������������������� 12

Continued Efforts to Address the Drug Overdose Crisis����������� 14

Ensuring the Quality, Safety, and Effectiveness of Generic Medications ������������������������������������������������������������� 19

Safe Use Initiative: Collaborating to Reduce PreventableHarm from Medications

������������������������������������������������������������� 26

Compounded Medications: Continuing Oversight and Stakeholder Outreach ��������������������������������������������������������������� 29

Actions Against Fraudulent Products

���������������������������������������� 31

Communicating Drug Safety:

Global Outreach Through Diverse Tools and Technologies ������������������������������������������������������������� 33

“COVID-19 Update: CDER continues to monitor and assess the safety of medications used to treat Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and protect consumers from unsafe, unapproved, and fraudulent COVID-19 treatments We maintained heightened surveillance of serious adverse events and medication errors, including by reviewing published scientific literature for information about COVID-19 therapeutics.1 We will continue to maintain our robust postmarket surveillance and risk evaluation programs for additional medications to treat COVID-19 as they enter the market.”

Do you get the sense ivermectin is more of a concern then adverse events?”

Safety Surveillance and Oversight of Marketed Medications Pharmacovigilance

FDA maintains a wide-ranging array of postmarketing surveillance and risk evaluation programs to identify and evaluate new adverse events that did not appear during the drug development and approval process, as well as to learn more about known adverse events. When we identify new safety-related information or information that may change the benefit-risk profile of a product, we investigate the issue and consider appropriate action, which may include requesting or requiring changes to the prescribing information about a drug, issuing Drug Safety Communications, requiring postmarketing studies after the drug has been approved, requiring or modifying a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), or rarely, requesting a market withdrawal of the product.

We continue to maintain publicly available searchable databases that contain safetyrelated information, including information on FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), REMS (REMS@FDA), Drug Safety-related Labeling Changes (SrLC), Medication Guides (MedGuides), and Postmarket Requirements and Commitments. We also post quarterly reports of potential signals of serious risks and new safety information identified using the FAERS database, which contains reports of adverse events, medication errors, and product quality complaints submitted to FDA by patients, family members, and health care professionals through the MedWatch program.

FAERS also contains reports from drug companies that are required to submit them per FDA regulations. In FY23, FDA completed reviews of 98 newly identified safety signals (NISS), including one related to a naloxone hydrochloride product administration error where a person attempted to administer a syringe that did not contain a needle.

In response, FDA required labeling Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Drug Safety Priorities 2023 4 changes to carton labeling for naloxone syringes to include the warning statement “Needle not included.” As part of CDER’s cross-center evaluation of marijuana, the CDER Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) completed a review of epidemiologic and pharmacovigilance data sources to inform the 8FA provided to DEA. We also coauthored published articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals about safety issues with various drugs, including those involving products that include or are related to cannabidiol, amphetamines, and angiotensin-receptor-blockers used to treat high blood pressure.2-4 2 3 4 Medication Error Prevention and Analysis FDA works to increase the safe use of drug products by minimizing errors related to product naming, labeling, design, and packaging. As a part of that effort, OSE focuses on how proprietary or brand names can contribute to confusion when drugs are on the market. As part of the review team that evaluates labels and labeling (called the New Drug Application/Biologics License Application team), we apply learning from postmarketing surveillance activities to minimize the risk of medication errors.

Furthermore, OSE serves as CDER’s lead in evaluating human factors data and information to ensure the safe and effective use of medical products that fall under the Center’s jurisdiction.

FY23 medication error highlights the work and progress of the Prevention of Overdoses and Treatment Errors in Children Taskforce (PROTECT) Initiative, a collaborative effort bringing together public health agencies, professional and private sector organizations, health care advocates, and academic experts to develop strategies to keep children safe from unintentional medication overdoses.

Risk Analysis Performance Goals Under the reauthorization of the Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA III), FDA established review performance goals for Human Factor Validation Study 2 Perez-Vilar S, Karami S, Long K, et al, 2023, Cannabidiol exposures in the United States, National Poison Data System, July 2014-June 2021, Clin Toxicol (Phila), 61(2):123-130, doi:101080/1556365020222156881 3 Perez-Vilar S, Kempner ME, Dutcher SK, et al, 2023, Switching patterns of immediate-release forms of generic mixed amphetamine salts products among privately and publicly insured individuals aged 15-64years in the United States, 2013-2019, Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf, 32(10):1178-1183, doi:101002/pds5661 4 Eworuke E, Shinde M, Hou L, et al, 2023, Valsartan, Losartan and Irbesartan use in the USA, UK, Canada and Denmark after the nitrosamine recalls: a descriptive cohort study, BMJ Open, 13(4):e070985, doi:101136/ bmjopen-2022-070985

A REMS is a drug safety program we can require for medications with serious safety concerns to help ensure the benefits of the medication outweigh its risks REMS are designed to reinforce medication use behaviors and require actions that support safe use Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Drug Safety Priorities 2023 5 Protocols beginning in FY23. Under the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA VII) and BsUFA III, FDA established review performance goals for Use-Related Risk Analyses.

In September, FDA issued a guidance document: Application of Human Factors Engineering Principles for Combination Products: Questions and Answers, which finalized the 2016 draft version. The updated guidance contains questions and answers for industry and FDA staff on the application of human factors engineering principles to the development of combination products comprised of a medical device and drug or biological product.

We also supported activities to fulfill a performance goal under PDUFA VII commitments to develop a consistent and transparent approach for determination of post-approval pregnancy safety studies that can be used to obtain timely safety evidence for regulatory decision making.

Risk Management

FDA applies a benefit and risk framework to assess whether the benefit of a medication outweighs its risks for patients for whom it is indicated.5

FDA considers risk management in its assessment of a medication’s benefit-risk balance during the premarket review process and, if approved, through monitoring after a drug is on the market, including by:

• Developing strategies to minimize risks while preserving benefits

• Evaluating the effectiveness of such strategies and reassessing benefit-risk balance

• Adjusting risk minimization strategies when appropriate to further improve the benefit-risk balance FDA’s primary risk management tool for prescription medications is FDA-approved product labeling, often referred to as the “package insert” or the “prescribing information,” which must contain a summary of the essential scientific information needed for safe and effective use of the medication.

For OTC medications, the Drug Facts Label includes a summary of the essential information needed by consumers for safe and effective use. Medication Guides are also part of prescription drug labeling, and they contain approved information that can help patients avoid adverse events.

For most medications, labeling is sufficient to ensure the benefits of taking a medication outweigh the risks. In a limited number of cases, we may determine that a REMS will also be needed to ensure the benefits of the medication outweigh the risks; only a small number of the numerous medications FDA approves annually are subject to a REMS. 5 FDA, 2013, Structured Approach to Benefit-Risk Assessment in Drug Regulatory Decision-Making”

There is a lot of information in this 55 page report and if you are a medical professional or interested in how our regulatory bodies are being morphed this report should be reviewed HERE.

2023 Drug Safety Priorities Report 0 3.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This report has a lot of tentacles worth exploring.

It was through this report that I discovered :

The Sentinel System

“The Sentinel Initiative is FDA’s active surveillance program that enables FDA to evaluate the safety of regulated medical products and informs regulatory decision making. Through a series of methodological and infrastructure development projects, FDA has developed capabilities to conduct hypothesis-free signal identification analyses in the Sentinel System to complement existing passive surveillance systems (e.g., FAERS). We successfully completed pilot projects in the Sentinel System to inform the integration of these signal identification tools into FDA’s routine pharmacovigilance program. The analytic packages and results from these projects are available on the Sentinel website.

The Sentinel System has transformed the way Agency scientists monitor FDA-regulated medical products Now one of FDA’s leading evidence-generation platforms that can explore and address regulatory questions posed by review teams, Sentinel serves to advance the science of real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) FDA routinely uses RWD made available through the Sentinel System to generate evidence about medication safety, drawing on data from insurance claims, hospital stays, outpatient doctor visits, and pharmaceutical dispensing data Sentinel also queries data from partners with data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to address regulatory questions and address questions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic By making it possible to analyze emerging risks associated with FDA-regulated medical products and to study medical care more broadly, Sentinel enables the Agency to assess medical product safety, describe medical product utilization, and characterize medical events under real-world conditions”

Sentinal can be accessed here:

https://www.sentinelinitiative.org/

This is useful because you can search sentinel and find reports that have been generated previously. A lot of ‘myocarditis’ reports pre 2019 can be found there for instance.

Other Studies

“Addressing Consumer Misinformation During Public Health Emergencies.

As part of OCOMM’s efforts to address misinformation in the public health arena, social scientists completed the first of two experimental studies among consumers to develop data aimed at identifying optimal message strategies for FDA to correct misinformation that surfaces about public health emergencies such as COVID-19.

The findings from the first experimental study are being used to inform the follow up experiment, and the finding from both will inform an evidence-based guidance on corrective messaging that FDA can employ when developing messages addressing misinformation on a broad array of issues, including the availability, safety, and efficacy of medications and other treatments and preventions.

Understanding HCP Misinformation. OCOMM social scientists began work on an exploratory research study to obtain an understanding of health care professionals (HCP) experiences with misinformation during a public health emergency, the ways in which they evaluate such information, and how they address misinformation with their patients. The aim of this study, in part, is to identify ways FDA can best support HCPs in addressing health misinformation with their patients.”

Oh look censorship and controlling the narrative is very important too.

The FDA is a rich source of information.

Share

Leave a comment