We are waiting for a withdrawal.
The time is ripe.
The Overton window is moving in the other direction. Clearly it is not moving fast enough.
Lisa Miron is the Author of WORLD ON MUTE.
The topics you can’t discuss hide a pillar of the globalist state. Get it on Amazon today.
They knew it all along and censored those who shouted about it . This was EVIL
I've yet to determine the reason,—or know whether the revelations made in this rather damning presentation might have been a contributing factor—but, Dr. Prasad's directorship at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (of the FDA) ended two days ago (July 29th), just 2 months into his tenure. His presentation, perhaps, raises more questions than it answers.