LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
3h

Approval based on internal studies by businesses seeking approval will be granted. This is prima facia evidence (Lisa should like that lingo) that the FDA fails in their basic purpose of safety and new efficacy of the Foods and DRUGS under their jurisdiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary's avatar
Mary
3h

Where is the study? 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by LawyerLisa and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture