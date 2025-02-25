“Patrizia Cavazzoni, formerly the top regulator of the drug division of the Food and Drug Administration, will join Pfizer as chief medical officer, a role in which she will lead the drug firm’s regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and drug safety operations, the company announced Monday.

Cavazzoni was the head of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), from 2020 until her departure in January. She was one of several top FDA officials who left the agency ahead of the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic who has campaigned for the president on promises to shake up the FDA, as the new secretary of Health and Human Services Department.

awake yet?

have another coffee.

https://www.statnews.com/2025/02/24/patrizia-cavazzoni-fda-pfizer-chief-medical-officer/

