≫ “Yes. So my question is, Dr. Weir, regarding the regulatory 1:43:28

pathway 1:43:34 for these influenza pandemic, potential pandemic viruses. 1:43:40 So I'm curious as to why we would use the licensure pathway as oppose to an emergency use authorization during a pandemic 1:43:49. ≫ Sorry, I thought about mentioning it. If it were a pandemic, I think we would use everything, 1:43:57 including emergency use but the emergency use would be for vaccines that were not already licensed 1:44:05. I think there is and we thought about it, that there's an advantage to have a vaccined licensed. 1:44:15

I think it's important for the public but you're right, if the pandemic emerged, we would consider other mechanisms and I'm sure we would be using emergency use for other 1:44:21 vaccines that have not gone through and were not already licensed so I think we would 1:44:27 use everything in an emergency . ≫ Thank you very much, Dr. Weir. Given how rapidly these 1:44:33 viruses change, it is likely that in a 1:44:41 pandemic we would see a different virus than we would see in the pandemic period. “

NOTE ‘THERE ARE ADVANTAGES TO HAVE A VACCINE LICENSED’

AND there are advantages to the Emergency Use Authorization.

Again this is a point in the Video with the video that is ASSUMED NOT TO BE PUBLIC, YET the system recording their voices captured the above disclosures.

