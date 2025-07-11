FBI investigated whether Hitler was alive and living in Argentina. See FBI documents. Part One.
Clearly John Edgar Hoover was a conspiracy theorist.
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
P10
P11
P12
P13 UNDERGROUND 675 miles west from Florianopolis; 450 miles northwest of Buenos Aires.
p14
p15 Thank-you letter from Hoover
P16 SOMEONE’S MOTHER NOV 5 claims Hitler gets on a train in Houston
P17 125 page Book of Adolf Hitler’s with pictures traded by son for a package of cigarettes.
p18 Letter Novmeber 14, 1945 from Hover saying he has no information from Inspector Drew of Scotland Yard.
P19 Can you make it out? Viscount House of LORDS, some lordship
P20 LOOK FOR HITLER IN ARGENTINA POSSIBLY A MONESTARY IN TIBET
P21 PARIS OCTOBER 27 (1945) NAZI ENVOY SAYS HITLER STILL ALIVE
P22 letter to the Marican Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina from JE Hoover
MRS Eichhorn of Agentina very close with Hitler, Hitler hideout in Argentina.
her hotel La Falda
P23 LETTER FROM JOHN EDGAR HOOVER
if you have more information send it to the Philadelphia field office
This is part one I will publish this now and load more soon.
What do you think of these documents? It shows the FBI certainly did not believe the suicide story. They were obviously nutbar conspiracy theorists. haha. That is rich.
It was known for a long time, that Hitler never killed himself. The Russians never allowed any DNA testing by those in the west of the bones. Also we were gaslit by the then ISO and British secret service of the time, now CIA and MI6. We saw 1000's of NAZI's brought into the west, and put right back into their positions in Europe after the war most that had life sentences were out in less than five year back into their jobs as presidents of their companies eg, IG Farber, Porche VW, Beyer, and many many other including many of the worlds biggest banks or leaders of the government positions they had during or before the war. We are now seeing what they have continued since before the 2nd world war, WEF, WHO, etc. Soros, Gates, and many others. It's a huge story, so many don't know.
I believe the world is divided globally now, into 2 camps Communists and Fascists, The fascist never went away just got hidden and used to bring about what we see at work in our deep state now and EU. We are probably part of the Fourth Reich just don't know it. Hopefully we can damage this system with some of the people we have in USA, Argentina, El Salvador and a few other countries now.
The more we learn the more we realize we don’t know anything.
Or have we just put the puzzle pieces together incorrectly ???
I sometimes feel like we are playing the super advanced edition of the board game Clue !!!