LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
4h

It was known for a long time, that Hitler never killed himself. The Russians never allowed any DNA testing by those in the west of the bones. Also we were gaslit by the then ISO and British secret service of the time, now CIA and MI6. We saw 1000's of NAZI's brought into the west, and put right back into their positions in Europe after the war most that had life sentences were out in less than five year back into their jobs as presidents of their companies eg, IG Farber, Porche VW, Beyer, and many many other including many of the worlds biggest banks or leaders of the government positions they had during or before the war. We are now seeing what they have continued since before the 2nd world war, WEF, WHO, etc. Soros, Gates, and many others. It's a huge story, so many don't know.

I believe the world is divided globally now, into 2 camps Communists and Fascists, The fascist never went away just got hidden and used to bring about what we see at work in our deep state now and EU. We are probably part of the Fourth Reich just don't know it. Hopefully we can damage this system with some of the people we have in USA, Argentina, El Salvador and a few other countries now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
3h

The more we learn the more we realize we don’t know anything.

Or have we just put the puzzle pieces together incorrectly ???

I sometimes feel like we are playing the super advanced edition of the board game Clue !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture