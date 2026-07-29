Fauci. Psychopath.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-played-a-role-in-study-that-grafted-aborted-baby-scalps-onto-rats/
Gross.
https://catholicreview.org/catholic-group-honors-fauci-wife-for-their-lifes-work-in-health-care/
Zimmerman eh
“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, shortly before vaccines were made available to the American public, the Holy See’s Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith, Catholic bishops and theologians released statements that the COVID-19 vaccines were morally permissible for Catholics to receive. Those statements varied only slightly, as the U.S. bishops encouraged Catholics, where they had such a choice, to seek some brands of vaccines over others due to the degree of connection — although remote — to abortion-derived cell lines.”
https://catholicreview.org/catholic-bishops-reiterate-moral-permissibility-of-covid-vaccines-as-boosters-become-available/
Who's the most important customers.
Canada ‘s first peoples were also urged by their leaders to get these abominations.
Oh.
Fauci. Faux. Their names.
Well yeah, the Jesuits should be proud of their boy and give him earthly rewards, he sure won't be getting heavenly ones.
The U.S. bishops’ conference in 2021 urged Catholics to select a vaccine “with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines.” How pathetic is that. Like voting for the lesser of two evils, but still voting for evil. That's moral clarity for ya, Catholics. But wait, plenty of Christian pastors pushed the jabs too. Truth is, too many people have compromised on what it means to be "pro-life", if they claim to be pro-life at all.
I think he's what Theodore Millon termed a "bureaucratic compulsive with narcissistic features." It's a subtype of "OCPD." Those afflicted with this pathology lack empathy and insight and believe they are honest and ethical and know everything and that anyone who disagrees with them needs to be coerced and controlled into doing what they want. It's quite common among serial killers. Colonel Russel Williams, serial killer and the former CO of CFB Trenton, Canada's largest airforce base was diagnosed with it as was Patricia Krenwinkel ("Katy") of the Charles Manson Family.
When dialled up high it's quite similar to psychopathy and can be comorbid with it.
Rex Heuermann, the Long Island Serial Killer and Registered Republican who is a staunch supporter of President Trump is probably OCPD as well as a psychopath.
Ted Bundy, who was also a registered Republican was almost certainly just a narcissistic psychopath.
If Fauci is a psychopath, with or without comorbidities, then he probably missed his true vocation, which would have been as President of the United States. Most of them, along with US Senators, are probably psychopaths.