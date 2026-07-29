https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-played-a-role-in-study-that-grafted-aborted-baby-scalps-onto-rats/

Gross.

https://catholicreview.org/catholic-group-honors-fauci-wife-for-their-lifes-work-in-health-care/

Zimmerman eh

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, shortly before vaccines were made available to the American public, the Holy See’s Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith, Catholic bishops and theologians released statements that the COVID-19 vaccines were morally permissible for Catholics to receive. Those statements varied only slightly, as the U.S. bishops encouraged Catholics, where they had such a choice, to seek some brands of vaccines over others due to the degree of connection — although remote — to abortion-derived cell lines.”

https://catholicreview.org/catholic-bishops-reiterate-moral-permissibility-of-covid-vaccines-as-boosters-become-available/

Who's the most important customers.

Canada ‘s first peoples were also urged by their leaders to get these abominations.

Oh.

Fauci. Faux. Their names.

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