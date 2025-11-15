I'm leaning in to Bible deletions. Honestly if the Lucifer party of Canada wasn't soooo interested in preventing people from having the Bible, I might be just looking at the other areas of censorship. However their hatred of Christians and disinterested in church burnings, made me interested.

I'll bet many Christians are returning to Christ nudged by liberal I mean luciferian MPs hating on it.

Two days ago I discovered a verse was removed from the new testament Bible. When I tracked what was removed, it discovered it was a verse about fasting. How odd. I recalled more matrix hate of fasting.

I recalled fasting being decried as dangerous for our hearts. A quick search yielded the below examples.

Or this news item.

Or this news item.

Right. Fasting according to the matrix was DANGEROUS. Right. There are plenty of the opposite evidence for clearing vaccine injuries, illness, metabolic disease etc.

Let's look at a few Bibles with the missing verse. Why did they delete Matthew 17:21. Why.

If they hide something? It gets interesting. Look for yourself Matthew 17, verse 21 is gone

Next Bible.

Ok. Let's see the verse.

Online the NIV hides it

But KJV has it.

18 And Jesus rebuked the devil; and he departed out of him: and the child was cured from that very hour.

19 Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out?

20 And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.

21 How be it this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.

Alright fasting. It's about getting rid of demons through prayer and fasting.

What kind of demon can be seen in the earlier verse.

15 Lord, have mercy on my son: for he is lunatick, and sore vexed: for ofttimes he falleth into the fire, and oft into the water.

Other Bibles refer to that as the “epilepsy” demon. ESV

said, “Lord, have mercy on my son, for he has seizures and he suffers terribly. For often he falls into the fire, and often into the water. 16 And I brought him to your disciples, and..

OK fasting and prayer casts out demons or cures a mental ailment?

This lines up with a comment on one of my posts.

“The term “(divoc)” is not a standard word, but the Hebrew word for “cleave” in the Bible, dabaq (דָּבַק), is the root of the Yiddish word dybbuk. The word dybbuk refers to an evil spirit that “clings” or “cleaves” to a living body, which provides a contrasting illustration to the positive sense of “cleave” in marriage.:

And divoc is COVID. What’s in your body.

What can fasting do.

How long was this planned.

What is in the Bible that is their undoing. It must be there. Otherwise they wouldn't bother to work so hard to create hate and psyops against Christians. I will expose other deleted verses if you are interested.

Is it the demon part they want obscured of this verse. Or the cure aspect?

What do you think?

