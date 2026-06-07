The theory of the documentary was that Peterson was most concerned with ensuring whites or white nationalists did not organize and reduce Jewish power in a cultural Marxist way.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LESw70hiJpXN

Consider the heroes.

Do they want to divide people.

Does 911 make you fear Muslims.

Do certain groups make sure Christians and Muslims not work together.

Do other stories and their HEROES try to wedge “colonial” and first Nation.

Who is doing the actual thing that wedges people is never examined. But be sure you follow the hero.

Now it's migrants and colonials.

The government or Epstein saddists in charge run all the antifamily anti economy surveillance state , genocidal ops. But people organizing together is what the heroes and groups all focus on.

Whatever you do don't work together. Why? Because we of all races and religions outnumber baby eaters.

I'm not saying Peterson eats babies. Clearly he does not.

Women vs men

Young vs old

Migrant vs not.

Native vs not.

White vs black.

Etc.

Don't come together.

The Masons come together. Kind of a lot. What other group. Has a world group Congress etc.

But you working in your community for change is bad.

In this documentary it is Peterson the hero to follow to ensure whites don't organize.

You'll find any group working together is a huge problem.

Is it Alberta Independence.

Is it neighborhoods against data centres?

An official group will be created loyal to the globalists. This might be a group 40 years old.

The hero or group will suck the air.

And divert an organic movement from assembling.

Same with bill c-9. Fakers everywhere to ensure you don't know about noahide laws and that we all aSsemble into a slave state.

Never look up slavery and what holidays slaves weren't sold on. Never find that out. Never look up who owned those ships.

Make sure Christians fight about some piece of critical dogma while decapitation laws come.

Make sure Christians jews Muslims etc fight for same reason.

Satanism is doing a flex and you have to be afraid of…

The Satanists like all spots but are using one more than the other .

This is a truly different perspective on Peterson.

Personally I believe it is odd that all whites are bad mantra except if one is Jewish. And no one else on the entire planet is bad. People who are racialized are good. White jews are good. That's it. I kind of think that's ridiculous.

I'm a Christian and white. So you can decide whatever you want about me. God made me and if he decided I should have freckles on my nose and get sun burns I'm OK with that.

I have an intense love of God and the people he made. I hope to lead many to be curious about Jesus and what he said.

I want people everywhere and all races to survive what the globalist plan for us.

I think this is the crux of it all. Satan is leading the globalists. He makes war on God's creation in full. Thus his objective is fully antilife. Including his idiot minions. (I'm not saying Peterson is satanic. Clearly not. Just asking you to see the trend about our heroes.)

In my opposition to the none stop antilife agenda i came to understand tge importance of being PROLIFE ( OF ALL RACES).

being prolife became my critical understanding of who I was and why. That also means pro family anti abortion, anti digitalconvergence. etc.

Thus those motoring with this satanic agenda are motoring with at it's helm a dude who doesn't want their survival either.

The most profound idiots are the ones in their hatred who think they are winning.

I don't need to agree with everything in the Peterson video to share it. First it showcases something I am observing. Heroes and groups are in the freedom movements TO DISMANTLE iT rather than help it succeed.

After you watch it, let me know your thoughts.

Here's something. Fight the Noahide laws.

Now I suspect I know why I couldn't get my book WORLD ON MUTE to Peterson. I also have some explosive information in his chapters.

Do observe whether ORGANIC antiglobalist MOVEMENTS WILL ALWAYS BE PUT INTO AN ORGANIZATION that tabulates controls and tells you what issues are or aren't the issues…and are usually headed by a profound ideological zionist.

And they never expose the globalist noahide laws?

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