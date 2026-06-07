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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
32m

"Thus those motoring with this satanic agenda are motoring with at its helm a dude who doesn't want their survival either. The most profound idiots are the ones in their hatred who think they are winning."

I've often wondered this, Lisa. Even the semi-poor (those who have only low hundreds of millions, not billions) would have to be questioning their likely fate.

Hey guys, wake up!

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Ila's avatar
Ila
38m

I am old but not stupid

This world has gone crazy “mad”

God help us

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