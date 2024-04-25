Watch examine and share. These are their documents I review. People don't understand the mass death that can happen through famine. Cities have 3 days of food.

Extreme Weather Events were plotted for 2020 to 2030 by gates organizationet al. They land It's about the carbon leash but I insufficiently emphasize what is coming.

It's famine in the EU for after the failed growing season in Russia and Ukraine. These countries were plotted in 2015 to have drought this summer.

we have to warn people. It is their documents and video evidence I review.

https:WATCH VIDEO PRESS LINK here //rumble.com/v4qpm7h-lawyer-lisa-miron-on-mind-matters-and-everything-else-with-dr.-joseph-sanso.html

“LawyerLisa stopped my Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise is eerily predictive of events that have occurred. Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topis are discussed.

