Do you see what I see.

It's like someone came back from the dead with makeup and glasses.

Hmm.

Now this fits.

Ear sizes

Blue eyes.

That fat neck

Crows lines same

The chin that protudes from the flabby neck.

The lines or flaps by the lips.

So familial?

Or so familiar?

Finally she's back.

I'm guessing there will be zero difference in policies.

Does anybody else know what I'm thinking.

Let's see it better.

So the nose is thinner in the sissster?

Thinner too.

Ozempic. How long has Graham been out of sight?

So could Lindsey in make up new hair dark glasses and ozempic be a dead and I mean dead ringer for his replacement?

Well that reminds me of Melanie Joly. And Justin Trudeau ‘s dead brother.

And Rush Limbaugh and Jim Morrison.

But if that were all true our political system would have to fake as f£ck and one bloody showbiz cia performance.

But still. This “sister” just got sworn is as Linds’ replacement without an election.

And the US is losing its sovereignty through aipac and a series of bills and executive orders to a surveillance state headed to Israel and palentir. And noahide laws are pretty much throughout all of the US.

See this link for back up.

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2026/?m=1

Which confirms the fake as f£ck Part.

So why not?

Want to see something else I noticed?

These two

Pm of UK Margaret Thatcher. And below Tony Blair.

They could be family too.

All in the family.

Here's two more.

Hilde Swaab Klaus's wife

Wef Chrystia Freeland deputy pm during Trudeau's reign.

Trudeau and Castro

Are we watching a theater production?

If we are, they would never want you to know. Because then the laws would be just script notes, exiting stage right with all the legitimacy of a looney tunes cartoon.

But of course everything is totally super normal.

Just look at wars government spending and the surveillance state uploading universally, loss of free speech, and the Epstein culture. Everything is Very very normal.

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