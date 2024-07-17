They think they wrapped up a fall pandemic.

For masking.

For mail in ballots.

Or worse for martial law.

Or worse still for tying up the food supply.

Trump better start showing THE WHOLE PLAN.

“ They aren't coming for me. They are coming for you.” The globalist, technocrat, Malthusians have the whole globe in their sights.

Let’s back up a little. There was an alarm that used to go off on Friday afternoons. When I heard it, it signaled that I needed to get the kids stuff together, snacks, swim suits and pyjamas. Ask me to study a complex issue and come up with novel solutions? Ya on it. Get 4 kids to swimming lessons. The alarm was necessary because of my optimism. I always figured I could pack just more into my day then I could. And I had to be there at the bus stop waiting. Not late. And I had to whisk them off to swimming lessons with snacks. I remember the car rides and the cacophony of them excitedly sharing their day with me. Oh those little faces. After the pandemic hit, for a while I kept that Friday alarm. Then I couldn’t bear it. I turned off.

There was a period of time I would hear that alarm, and it would make me unbearably sad. Now I chose that alarm sound again. I can hear it without sadness. It is a demarcation point. The before I knew about the globalists, the great reset and their shit plans.

One thing about me IS THAT I DON’T BELIEVE IN POWERLESSNESS. I don’t feel powerless.

It is all a differential appreciation of wisdom. And for that you need to listen not for messages ‘from the world’, but for the messaging in your heart. For me that comes with a relationship with God. A prayer I often recited was as follows. Most of you know it.

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

And there is the bite.

So many defeatist attitudes are everywhere. There’s nothing I can do.

Is the dumbest copout I have ever heard. It lacks wisdom and places everything in the realm of ‘things I cannot change’. That is a logical fallacy. It is extremely useful for those exploiting us. they wish us be ‘serene with acceptance’.

they even want us to think it's God's will. That's the psyop for the devout. GOD I asked Him, what should I do. What you're good at was the answer. The rest will follow.

If you don't believe in God just skip this. But my theory is that we aren't given knowledge without personal power. Trust that you have power, and that it lies in your gifts He gave you. Where you are in life is no a accident. Your hardships are for honning the spear.

you want to beat yourself up? They aren't the best? Aren’t perfect, aren't as good as they were? These gifts. Hogwash.

You must find your sense of wisdom and increase daily your belief that you can make a difference. THAT YOU MY DEAREST READER, can make a difference. WITHOUT A DOUBT YOU.

YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

THEN THE PRAYER says to give me the courage to change the things you can.

There’s a few tough things that make ‘serenity’ seem easier.

you have to believe in yourself; believe God believes in you (when you have possibly rejected both God and more importantly even yourself); believe that YOU can make a difference; discern what that difference can possibly be and have COURAGE; and then act on that COURAGE. imagine having courage and sitting on your hands. Your LIFE IS SO WORTHY AND BEAUTIFUL and no accident.

Understanding your personal power allows you to lean into the wisdom searching for you.

Here is an extensive laid plain plot that attests to mass vaccination in the last quarter of 2024. MAKING A DIFFERENCE may come in a lot of ways to each of us. It may be non comply, it may be actions, or speech.

Let's see how the numbers work. here's what they want or expect for the FALL.

Why is BioNTech Expecting Pandemic-Level Vaccine Sales in the Autumn?

BY ROBERT KOGON

16 JULY 2024 1:16 PM

The German mRNA company BioNTech, owner and legal manufacturer of what is more commonly known as the “Pfizer” COVID-19 vaccine, has fallen on hard times. Well, not so hard, given that BioNTech cleared nearly €30 billion in profits on sales of the product during 2021 and 2022 and still has a reported €18 billion in cash or cash equivalents on hand.

But, in any case, with no other product authorised for use and the market for COVID-19 vaccines, needless to say, having crashed, BioNTech has gone back to losing money. This was all it ever did in fact from the time of its founding in 2008 until 2021, and, as reported in a recent article in the German daily Der Tagesspiegel , the firm booked €300 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024 on €187.6 million in sales.

But apparently the firm is confident that good times – for it, at any rate – are just around the corner, since, according to its projections, it will achieve total sales roughly 15 times greater than that for 2024 as a whole: namely, between €2.5 and €3.1 billion. Thus, BioNTech Chief Financial Officer Jens Holstein notes: “We expect to achieve around 90% of our total annual sales in the final months of 2024, primarily in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

Even Der Tagesspiegel finds these projections surprising – or “ambitious”, as the paper puts it. Thus, it notes:

In 2023, [BioNTech’s] fourth quarter sales did not even account for 40% of total sales, and in 2022 it was even less at barely 25%. Even the entire second half of 2023 accounted altogether for just 62.2% of total sales. In each of the last two years, BioNTech achieved a third of total sales already in the first quarter.

Let’s take BioNTech’s projected 2024 total sales of from €2.5 to €3.1 billion and split the difference, assuming that total sales will come in at €2.8 billion for the year. 90% of €2.8 billion is €2.52 billion.

This is 13 times greater than the first quarter figure. But given what is now widely accepted as the flu-like seasonality of Covid infections, the first quarter should be just as much a “good” quarter for Covid products as the fourth quarter – and this is borne out in the aforementioned figures from Der Tagesspiegel .

Why is the firm expecting to make so much money in the autumn? Does BioNTech know something that we don’t?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/07/16/why-is-biontech-expecting-pandemic-level-vaccine-sales-in-the-autumn/

They are projecting sales roughly 15 times greater than that for 2024 as a whole.

SOMETHING IS UP and THEY KNOW IT.

let them know we know in the most ironic way.

NOW SPREAD THE WORD. Share this post. Tell friends, strangers, colleagues. Start calling mps and mpps and municipal councillors you aren't doing this again.

Post the chicken dance every where.

I'm not dancing for the bird flu.

are you? Hands on deck. Work where it speaks to you. Trust your power and that YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

