Facial Contouring. The A class of male to female transitions
The scalpel is the tool of Kabbalah.
Not saying each was a male. But boy the before and after on these female celebrities? Wow.
Ok the video starts with the theory the flat earthers are m to f and f to m inverts.
I know none of those people.
But that would make them cult actors.
For a primer on how this is a religion rather than identity at the cult level please listen to the video in this stack.
“This video is not available” and “Comments are turned off”
Elite Gender Inversion freak show. MrE, Poncho Pete, RealNoseyParker et al would love it!