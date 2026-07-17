The scalpel is the tool of Kabbalah.

Not saying each was a male. But boy the before and after on these female celebrities? Wow.

Ok the video starts with the theory the flat earthers are m to f and f to m inverts.

I know none of those people.

But that would make them cult actors.

For a primer on how this is a religion rather than identity at the cult level please listen to the video in this stack.

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