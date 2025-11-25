LawyerLisa’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
F7ck you censorship
Lawyerlisa
Nov 25, 2025
7
1
3
Share
Subscribe
Share
Leave a comment
7
1
3
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Terry Wears
22m
Liked by Lawyerlisa
Hi Lisa , you sound good! Ordering your book now.
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2025 LawyerLisa
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Hi Lisa , you sound good! Ordering your book now.