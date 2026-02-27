Eyes, pecs, and hips. What IS Victoria's secret?
Here are photos from some of his work.
Here is Lara Trump
What do we see.
Are you
Looking.
Are you seeing.
Shoulders hips. Femine bodies when thin.
Trump pectoral vs. Lady pectoral. Above. Look. Anything?
Anything?
No?
Take your time with MrETV.
https://odysee.com/$/download/Lara-Trump-Horseface-Logic/085488ffb087923fcea66c5f5d49f35f69bb5839
Will anyone remember what a female looks like.
What's the secret in Victoria's secret?
What do you see in the person in blue? Shoulders vs. Hips.
A woman
The thinner you got?
The more hours glass you got.
Now
The thinner you get?
Remember we looked at Jackie O.
Do we know what women look like. We know what nuwoman looks like.
I don't want to objectify women with this but….
Look. Boobs and hair.
But where are hips and waist? On an angle so you don't notice what Victoria's secret really is.
My what wide shoulders. Thin hips
Look. Pecks.
Do you know what Victoria's secret really is.