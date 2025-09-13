Luciferianism is to divide and conquer. So while there is not even a funeral planned the narrative is:

left is a bunch of lunatics out there being happy and gross about Charlie’s death. The right their usual enemy is picking up on this and rightly condemning it. The paid Left in fact even saying falsehoods. So the right is going around showing all the good stuff Charlie did and calling out the falsehoods.

See that this now has a life of its own and has nothing to do with who pulled this off.

Whipped up by the coverage and spread on purpose.

Today I am going to ask you to focus now on one thing and one thing only. THE CLOTHING THE SUSPECT IS DECLARED WEARING IN TWO DIFFERENT OFFICIAL MEDIA POSTS ON IT.

If you want my first points on the Extra judicial Assassination here is my first post reviewing what are the significant problems with the main stream narrative of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Let’s look closely at this K2 News Salt Lake City filiming Governor Cox on the arrest of the Charlie Kirk suspect. Pay attention to the clothing described.

Download all the videos. You know you have to.

I am going to review one new fact discrepancy right now. Just one. And it means Robinson is innocent and you are being taken down the trans vs Christian op. It is important both to understand that the trans vs Christian op is everywhere right now and important that we become divided in those camps.

Eunuchs, Treadstone military operatives in dresses, and barren girls with chest scars who will never lactate on one side please (all with pronouns that we need to accept indicate they have become the thing the pronoun describes) and Christians on the other. It is what it is. Trans people are becoming sterilized and don’t notice that the only people who want to minister to their pain and do actually see what the world is doing to them are Christians.

If medical and chemical torture could take away the pain of the heart we would have discovered that a long time ago.

Why does your government want you to hate instead of heal should be a question. Why is sterilization the solution put forth by totalitarians who think the world is overpopulated.

Now that we get put in our camps as the rainbow - keep your job vs the cross - lose everything and still we believe…

let’s get into OFFICIALS LYING ABOUT AN EXTRAJUDICIAL ASSASSINATION.

(sorry I am not yelling at you. )

In this “We got him” video

In this official video it is stated bluntly

maroon tshirt

light colored shorts

black hat with white logo

light colored shoes

he doesn’t change out of those clothes (so gun shot residue tests? no. Not mentioned. )

Transcript

0:00

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We got him.

0:04

On the evening of September 11th, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office wit information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident. This information was relayed to the Utah County Sheriff's Office and scene investigators at Utahthe description of the Valley University. This information was also conveyed to the FBI.

Investigators reviewed additional video footage from UVU surveillance and identified Robinson arriving on UVU campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at approximately 8:29 a.m. on September 10th in which he is observed on video in a plain maroon t-shirt, light colored shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light colored shoes.

When encountered in person by investigators in Washington County on September 12th in the early morning hours, Robinson was observed in consistent clothing with those surveillance images.

Investigators interviewed a family member of Robinson who stated that Robinson had become more political in recent years. The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10th. And in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU. They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had. The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate. The family member also confirmed Robinson had a gray Dodge Challenger.”

So from the time of 8 29 am when Charlie is still alive, to the wee hours of September 12 when Tyler Robinson is arrested he is wearing those precise clothes described.

Got it?

✔

They arrest Tyler Robinson because

political haha. Who isn't

hearsay that Robinson didn’t like CK. (arrest any host of the View, MNBC, CBC, Rosie - We got them!)

Dodge caravan, which was seen. (like tons of cars were seen)

Alright. Let’s look at a second official video related that describes clothing. I have been combing for evidence because I trust my instincts.

In this video of the suspect jumping off the roof there is no maroon shirt. no light colored shorts. Only white on the soles of converse shoes. A fully different outfit WATCH!

I downloaded this video because I know this now is evidence that Tyler Robinson is innocent.

It is important to note his

black tshirt

his black pants

some white on the soles of the converse tennis shoes.

here is slightly clearer and longer video exculpatory evidence. I was barred from loading it up on Youtube. That is CRAZY since I recorded it from youtube.

You can see the suspect dropping from the building. No one asked who was filming. Where they were. How they had this unique vantage point.

So what are the legit possibilities here.

There is a real killer we see dragging a black duffel bag in a totally different outfit than Tyler The authorities release this video. They all get lobotomized Forget they have this suspect Lock on Tyler Robinson Announce it with WSJ reports of bullet carvings.

Ok they are lying, incompetent.

Or we can't know who did it. And they need a patsy.

Tyler Robinson should be released based on this video alone. And people called “authorities “ should be arrested for misfeasance in office.

When people ask you to listen to the experts - become cynical.

The only way to fit this all together?

Authorities are in on it. They didn't get lobotomized. They got orders.

So that just got darker.

We are watching an op unfold.

