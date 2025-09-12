After shooting Charlie, the patsy had to reassemble the riffle.

Then he had to put it in his pants

Then he had to Jump to the ground over 12 feet. With riffle pants third leg.

After landing without injury nor ripping his pants due to the riffle he had to run with a riffle in his pants and not stand out. There is not footage of a guy running with a riffle.

At some point he has to walk into the location to place the gun in the cardboard packing box that fits the gun. That cardboard box had to be randomnly waiting for him on his chosen escape.

Seem likely.

Should we think this is unrelated to the entire covid operation?

Personally no. Wasn’t the covid operation an entire false flag for murder and expropriation? False flags are intelligence run and intensely coordinated. So was this.

We are supposed to believe it was:

A crazed leftist that did it - by the right this is framed as a lunatic trans, or by the left this theory is framed as a vigilante for trans was positioned and ready to go. This is the divide and conquer theme we see already where trans individuals are seen as victims no matter the violence. Which is an interesting target isn’t it. We are supposed to now be afraid of trans people based on the spate of crime waves against christians.

the message to the rest of the world is the rainbow or the cross and you know which one lets you keep your job. But I don’t buy it. I’m a Christian with gay friends and family. Never once stopped loving them. Never thought about it at all until now we have to think about it all the time.

As gleeful as all the “celebrations” of his death were, by the left

As poor taste and horrific as they were, they were ready the instant he was dead. That did not feel natural. The right was struck for a long time before weighing in. The insta narrative seemed conjured like a demon. I caste you out of any who are reading this in Jesus name amen.

But the engine threw us some interesting hate videos. there. That is the “motive”. You must take it and forget about Epstein. slurp.

The very powerful inside job was seen with the arm signals from two individuals seconds before the shooting. Has Kash Patel identified the third base coaches delivering the signs to the pitcher. Has the FBI talked about them. Why not.

was this an Epstein distraction so we focus on the trans. Was it a revenge for Charlie Kirk questioning Israel in too many Charlie Kirk videos, from the mossad connection to Epstein to “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza.

Kirk was recorded saying that Bibi was facing steep opposition and open riots when October 7 came about. Those are not things you are allowed to say in the new climate of criticism of Israel the political entity is anti-semitism.

For my Jewish friends and christian Zionists let’s be logical. Surely that logic means even if you support Benjamin’s inferno into Gaza now, how can you legit believe one country shall always in all things be blameless in perpetuity. That defies possibility. And ergo is hogwash.

The Saint Israel theory doesn’t fly. Just like we can criticize other geopolitical players on the map. We should even be entitled to be wrong sometimes on the question of Israel. Be imperfect in our understanding - not silent.

Man is fallible. Countries with power even more so. The theory also sets up a dictatorship that prevents Israeli citizens themselves from criticizing their government. If you don’t see that as the trend of the entire covid operation? wake up!!

Criticizing Italy doesn’t lead to the accusation that you are anti-roman or anti-lasgna. Criticizing the pope or Christian symbols doesn’t lead to the accusation that you are anti-christian. More likely you are a rewarded canaanite molech worshiping luciferian or satanic and or pedo or all of the above.

I have the the same issue with islamaphobia. that concept requires you never to contradict islam? or islamic people? we must agree with those we are told to. I am unsure about our new censorship.

Its to make speech something you don’t want to do. It is exactly like not criticizing the shots or lose your ability to earn a living. (This whole subject matter is my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON)

Was he silenced.

Was this an extrajudicial Assassination.

Who was responsible.

Was it a kid in crocks and jeans.

The crocks suspect.

Then this statement takes place. It wasn’t crocks and jeans as that was so derided. It is NOW shorts and shoes.

In which there is alleged video footage of the suspect in drum roll please

SHORTS AND SHOES. ok right. we didn’t like crocks and jeans.

so

SHORTS AND SHOES. but no one in that outfit running with a riffle.

oh ok Sure Pedo (my statement generally when I don’t believe shit nowadays - not saying that man is or isn’t a pedo.)

Well anyways sure pedo. He hid the riffle where then. you have the footage of him running with his gun like across a German field in ww2?

you have an alleged confession that is hearsay.

you tested the clothes for gunshot residue? not stated. Just the bravado of We got him.

How did he run with the gun and where are those images of guy in shorts gun runner. I thought he had stuck it in his pants. If they locate new footage it will be sus.

Alleged conversation that someone in his family had said Charlie Kirk was coming to town and he didn’t like him.

Not liking someone is not motivation for murder. Half the people or at least 25% who show up at these events are there with the opposite view point some who really dislike the guy. They are ushered to the front to debate.

this is like everyone who gets up and challenges Charlie.

Again the same theme. Now its don’t speak or you deserve to be shot.

Here Charlie GOES OFF saying the American people deserve all the Epstein files.

At minute 23 they talk about Mossad as the theory of why Epstein files being buried. Maybe that is a line he crossed. By the clapping the members of the audience believe that is the case too. So here we are. The left thinks the right doesn’t care at all about Palestine and yet there are areas of joint concern. the honey pot operation is not just about the victims - it is about the influence that it gave whoever was seeking it.

would the files show who is pulling the levers and for who. Was that an untenable thing.

If we buy into the left will kill you or the right will kill you for your speech after years of disagreement being hallmark of debate- we walk into the censorship norm. We are encouraged to focus on the glee in responses as outward evidence of that possibility. All the ugliest glee come from owned sources. Like Canada’s CBC. But I digress that is not the point. I don’t wish to review it.

The censorship norm is what links this op. What you can’t talk about is where our entire society is headed. We cannot see the pillars of the globalist state. The depopulation agenda is a standard hidden fare that affects us all irrespective of our political, religious or ethnic identity.

None who in a free speech world should be thought of as suspects for a disagreement. Other people being mean doesn’t prove mean people shoot people Does it happen yep.

This is also the cult of divide. I like to refer to the left as the loved left. Because there’s the Soros paid left agitators sorts. the trans ones who are the military pay roll treadstone sorts. then there’s your average person who just believes that the trans kid needs a fair shake and are drinking the syrup of DEI and the media that is fed like a communist reeducation camp.

These people haven’t realized the dystopia we are headed for. I think the right did and does and are is alot closer to it the direction of our society. They are and have been scratching the covid and climate and migration and the silencing of Christians. (that is something done best by lucifer worshipers.)

So you think a lone lunatic?

“If you are going to fire over two hundred yards, and hit that target in a very narrow range, then you have to know what you’re doing.” The shooting of Charlier Kirk at a rally in Utah must have been “planned” as the gunman would have needed a hunting or sniper rifle with telescopic sights, says former leader of the Conservative Party Iain Duncan-Smith.”

Brings it straight back to Epstein.

Are we watching the biggest false flag distraction from the significance of the Epstein files. And here is the good looking white guy that “did” it.

That arrest because a family member said he was talking shit about Kirk. and allegedly confessed.

Wouldn’t you think there would be harder evidence than that. say like mountains of videos of pedophiles abusing their children.

What is our world. A direction that you agree to when you stay silent.

I disagree with the idea that we need to be called names, jailed, lose our profession, or killed for the words we say.

I am pleased to have people disagree with me.

The alternative is quite appalling.

Share

Leave a comment