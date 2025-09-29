Watch here

https://odysee.com/@YoDat:d/Here%E2%80%99s-Charlie-Kirk%E2%80%99s-real-assassin:b

The fact the authorities continue to pursue Tyler and do not arrest this man for questioning?

Leads us to question whether they are in on it.

The fact Turning Point USA is standing down and not engaging with the glaring holes in the Robinson theory?

Leads us to question their motives and authenticity.

His wife in normal circumstances would want the right guy. Either for retribution or at least to forgive the right guy

..or guys.

She's silent too. It leads us to ask whether she is part of the Foisted Tyler storyline.

In white. Like virgin at a funeral.

Come on the insta run of Robinson on the roof. He was seen running.g within 3 seconds of the shot. Now that's a burpee.

The magic gun disassembly. Followed by the forest gun reassembly. Nope. The texts that are found that read like a grammar teacher wrote them, and explain the impossible holes in the case. Leaving clues?

The outfits changing.

authorities (FBI AND GOVERNOR COX) describing different outfits. That then get explained in lucky texts that discuss these.

The Discord chat app statement that initially contradicts authorities.

The bald man creating the distraction that is immediately released.

The call signs by the body guards Seconds before the shots which never get discussed

The takedown of the crime scene By his own team.

And now brown shirt Assassin with credible video.

And of course - the blame the trans so we become polarized.

And the insta gloating videos.

Hint.

If you are being manipulated into OUTRAGE, then you should think its a chain yanking for a purpose.

Unconventional warfare has real dead bodies and real mk ultra trauma events to take society.

Goal?

All the military and nonmilitary resources to the UN (or insert global org) by 2030.

new one religion. With GRETA being thrust as the Messiah. The whole Greto story is going to be clipped together into a movie for future generations.

why do you suppose authorities run after the patsy. Incompetence?

And they announce him “got him" like jury pool tainting isn't an issue?

Why.

Are we supposed to watch our fellow man gobble up the trans Christian fight. Are breeders and steriles supposed to hate each other. (Probably not a fair reduction I admit, as there will be unsterilized trans and infertile non trans. Know The goal is the owning of all reproduction)

This is a show for sure. If I were trans the biggest rebel move right now would be to open up the Bible. Randomly and purposefully. Because that is one thing the beast and authorities don't want.

You are loved. You are worthy. Life is precious. That includes you.

