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Lawyerlisa
8h

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The Do Not Comply Guy
6h

Shared. Thank you. My studies around this topic have taken me deep but not quite this deep. Absolutely insane, satanic ideology. It's like a bad dream I want to wake from.

It enforces the conclusions I've come to about the spiritual nature behind all of this and the spiritual decision we each must make, in order to awaken more fully and see the world for what it truly is. Most it seems, still don't want to.

Anyhow, I appreciate your review of this book and any further analysis would be welcomed.

Blessings to all my Brothers and Sisters.

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