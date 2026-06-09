Please find the attached audio recording of a zoom meeting forwarded to me tonight by an attendee of the zoom meeting.

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ATTENDEE EXPERT PANEL HOSTED BY CJEW

Richard Marceau,Senior Vice President General Counsel at CJEW

Mark Feynman, from Mark Feynman Law

Mark Sandler, Chair of the Alliance of Canadians Combating Anti-Semitism; Rich Robertson, Director of Research and Advocacy at B’nai B’rith Canada; Amanda Ross, Research Lawyer and CJI Legal Task Force, Joan Huberger, Chair of Canadian Jewish Law Association.



Please note the following positions:

The law cannot be used against Jews or their allies . Mark Sandler resoundly says NO. In my opinion this is an odd position. Later on we hear that context of speech is important and what is said is important. But Mark Sandler says NO, it cannot be used against Jews, Zionists or their allies. At minute 6:10: “whether it can be weaponized against Jews, (00:06:20):Zionists, or our allies. The simple answer is no,” Later we find out Jews and Zionists are the same and a dog whistle but here at least they are seperate. Christians are worried it can be used against them. But Jews should not worry. Palestinian protestors, largely Muslim are worried it could be used against them. Bill seems focused on Anti-semitism . We will see that the opinion of the panel is that an “identifiable group” does not include Palestinians. And If any government moves to define Palestinians as an identifiable group they will oppose it. This means to date, Christians are not an identifiable group as defined and protected by government. It is an interesting nuance. So who gets protected from hate are identifiable groups. The rainbow, Jews, racialized perhaps. “a serious piece of legislation comes out of this thing because our community wants (00:02:21):and needs serious action on anti-Semitism.” Mark states that the AG will be a gate keeper to ensure no private prosecutions will be used against Jews, Zionists, or their allies. He states: “key amendment now supported by the government was to preserve the requirement (00:07:25): that the Attorney General personally consent to certain hate speech prosecutions, (00:07:31): especially if they’re initiated by private citizens. (00:07:35): Keeping that requirement for at least private prosecutions will protect against vexatious criminal cases launched by malevolent private parties against Jews or Zionists for hate speech.” The view of the attendees is that Bill c-9 isn’t strong enough. Mark states: “If anything, this legislation isn’t strong enough, (00:08:30): which we’re going to address later in our conversation ,” Mark Frieman endorses getting rid of the religious good faith exemption because of 2A of the Charter. What is not addressed is the process is the punishment and charter defence is after the charges, and the process. As indicated in many of my writings the punishment includes an unlimited forfeiture clause. This undefined broad forfeiture clause is anything the means by which the offence was committed. The scope of this is incredible from Financial to the person. Thus the ability to even sustain expensive charter litigation is important. If a judge of first instance jails an individual for speech the charter defence issue may have to go to appeal while the individual is in jail (or as a Noahide law- worse). He goes on to say the Constitution protects… yada yada. How did Covid mandates and restrictions work out for us? Our Government automatically sided with generous interpretations so charter rights were never violated… oh. no. In fact he then goes on to say the The religious exemption is Dangerous! And one’s interpretations of some religious text is squarelyat risk. (00:10:22): “i s in fact a dangerous tool which if read literally would allow hate speech to be exonerated on the mere grounds that somebody said something hateful based on their own interpretation of some religious text. (00:10:45): When we talk about the religious exemption I’m going to try to show you just how dangerous that would be At minute 14 we learn that “Bill C-9 is an excellent start, not an end.” A very myopic view of religious hate. “Canada’s Jews represent less than 1% of Canada’s population, (00:02:34):we are the target of 70% of religiously motivated hate crimes in Canada.” INSERT MY CHURCH BURNING. So Church burnings far exceed any attacks on synagogues so the statistics might be a tad snopey and justify church burnings as NOT religious hatred? or Christians are not an identifiable group? The Panel wants automatic conviction on the the display of hate symbols. “In other words, the willful display of these symbols should be a crime, period. (00:19:23): You shouldn’t have to superimpose on that a requirement to prove willful promotion of hatred against a specific identifiable group in order to succeed. (00:19:33): And that’s why I have proposed, (00:19:35): with the support of people on this call and people in our audience, (00:19:39): a new offense of willful promotion of terror.” Please note the way the clause 2.2 works allows a small subset of the government, the Order in council to add new hate or terror groups and in this fashion, this provision could be a massive tool in outlawing political dissent, religious dissent. The provision becomes a political tool itself. This aspect was guarded from the debate and press coverage. The effect of his no defence for showing a symbol he says is remedied by Roman Barber’s private member’s bill. So non one wants to promote terror, yet you can see the symbols and groups ends up having NO DEFENCE. Do you see? Can you see? “Promoting terror has no constitutional protection, and we should say so clearly.(00:19:57): It’s captured in MP Roman Baber’s private member’s bill, (00:20:02):and it’s an important deficiency in C9 that must be corrected.” Ok. Remember your group is maybe not an identifiable group. This is rich. According to the Bnai Brith t he Amendments to the criminal code coming through c-9 are similar to the AUSTRALIAN BONDI ATTACK LEGISLATION. “the amendment contained within Bill C-9 mirrors a recent amendment in the (00:21:09): Australian Criminal Code,” Evidence of one world speech. The Panel proposes adjunctive legislation to block protests as anti-intimidation legsisation at minute 23. I only say one does not know what one may want to protest, panel included until the time comes. My work showing the Earth Reserve Currency shows a hellish vision. In some ways when one ensures a community is focused on hate or hating they become occupied. Were protests possibly designed to be intrusive to get the Jewish community support? After all they are community (one of few) that actually seem to work together. Thus this community is focused on bringing in legislation that may be destructive even to their communities. The legislation doesn’t come in through Christians whose churches ARE burning in horrible proportions. Because traditionally Christians do not work together. If working to a one world government is something all jews know about and think they will enjoy, that is one thing. However I doubt that is is the case. It is impossible. So the victim- hate narrative for their population motivates this anti-free-speech legislation. Anti protest adjunct legislation. Jews say they have great advantages for their positions in power. But speech against the war in Palestine is hate. It could be clearly seen as protective of the zionist project. (which is jewish not political. Lots of things to memorize.) “for intimidation and obstruction is really, (00:23:45): I think, adjunctive type of legislation. It’s proposed to create crimes of willfully intimidating and obstructing people, respecting their access to places of worship, Schools, (00:23:57): community centers, and other places primarily used by identifying all the groups such as our places of worship like synagogues, our day schools, (00:24:07): our health centers. All of these vulnerable spaces would be protected by this legislation.” Bubble Legislation is broader and easier to enforce: “bubble bylaws are complementary and they go even a little bit further. So they have value above and beyond the criminal law. They are broader in application, they are easier to enforce, and easier to prosecute in court.” Just look at the protests that occur when bank accounts are emptied and central bank digital currency is enforced. Does the panel not think about this aspect of how criminalizing protests and bubble legislation could be misused. Central bankers are after all, an identifiable group. Intimidation is the dogs whistle word for no protest to “ensure the health and safety of its citizens.” Words are powerful and interesting. minute 26:17. WALKING THROUGH JEWISH NEIGHBORHOODS is for intimidation. “People not staying at Bathurst and Shepherd, (00:27:32): but also walking through a Jewish neighborhood for the only reason to intimate (00:27:37): Jewish residents.” I assume they had flags? otherwise how would you know people walking through didn’t belong there, live there. some Jewish people stand with Palestine so perhaps some walkers were Jewish. Who knows. But the problem is the view that is freedom of expression. Yes. that is the problem. “The problem is the police lately have seen this as still an exercise of freedom of expression.” Minute 28:41 The panel has their own CRIMINAL TASK FORCE to assist with laying criminal complaints. Do other groups have their own criminal task forces? Obliquely they look at the Koran and the New testament as to why the good faith defence should not be available. “(00:36:12): or there’s a passage in the New Testament that says that the Jews were bad to (00:36:17): Jesus. (00:36:18): And that’s my defense.” Ok does the panel think Jews were bad to Jesus or no. Are they allowed to think that. Hopefully we can all say stuff went down 2k years ago and present day Jewish people aren’t responsible for what happened to Jesus then. I have a harder time saying that present day wars cannot be discussed from a pro-palestine perspective. That is some hamstringing. Minute 40 speech against Zionism: “It relates, in my opinion, to the complete misunderstanding that Zionists is somehow a political.” In the view of the attendees and their experts Zionism is not a political view point and therefore NOT political speech. Minute 41: “And I think this is where we need to work harder to get All levels of government and people to understand that Zionism is not a political concept, it is not an anti-Palestinian concept, and understand that it specifically targets Jews.” Amanda at Minute 43: “Content and context conceivably, but Jews go back to Europe is clearly not allowed. From the river to the sea arguably should not be allowed….and crowns need to be educated on how to make these arguments and how to understand (00:44:28): these phrases.” Mark FeymanMunite 46:58 on educating Judges. (00:46:56): (00:46:58): In addition to police and crime prosecutors, there’s an issue of judges. I think there’s a real need for expert evidence where available, (00:47:09): because we’ve seen a couple of instances where judges seem to take judicial notice, and the judicial notice they take is not always appropriate. RIVER TO THE SEA phrase itself is Illegal in Germany. “whereas in Germany, (00:48:00): the phrase itself is illegal and is evidence of hateful intent and is a crime.” In their view Bill C-9 DOES NOT PROTECT PALESTENIANS and if it did they would oppose it, because “that would be a problem for us.” Minute 49:49“being proposed in Britain. And the parallel there is to proposals to recognize APR, anti-Palestinian race. That’s not what we’re discussing tonight, but I just put in a marker That we will have challenges if this government or other governments make moves to recognize anti-Palestinian racism. That will be a problem for us.” If Crowns won’t lay charges. They will lay Private Prosecutions. And Zionism is Dog Whistle for Jewish Individuals. “We’ve talked about Zionism as a dog whistle nail for Jewish individuals. It’s our duty to ensure that every aspect of our legal system is as informed as possible. We also need to be courageous. If charges won’t be laid, (00:51:26): we shouldn’t be afraid of private prosecutions,” AMENDMENTS TO BILL C-9 WERE PROPOSED BY B’NAI B’RITH AND OTHER PARTNERS ON THE CALL TO THE JUSTICE COMMITTEE Richard Minute 56:28“y es to Bill C-9 with the amendments proposed by B’nai B’rith Canada and other partners on the call tonight, (00:56:38): some of which have already been adopted by the Justice Committee. GROUP INCLUDING MARK SANDLER ADVOCATES AMENDMENTS LEADING TO ADDITONAL CRIMES. Joe Neuberger. (00:57:51): The passage of Bill C-9 along with the amendments and the two additional crimes that are advocated by this group, (00:57:58): particularly Mark Sandler, the willful promotion of terrorist activity and the stand-alone offense for terrorist symbols, I think is a victory for dialogue and for the fervent efforts of everybody here to (00:58:09): combat hate and to protect our Jewish communities.”

The Noahide laws are supported by Chabad and their rabbis say outrageous things about other identifiable religious groups. Would the panel care to decide how to deal with that speech and whether it is hatred. I raise this because if the speech that is policed is one sided it is becomes a weaponized piece of legislation.

Here are things I wonder whether are hate.

The entire Epstein files and their references to the goyim.

This esteemed Chabad rabbi says ALL CHURCHES AND MOSQUES SHOULD BE CLOSED. because we all have to be noahides. is that hateful to other religions. to athiests to gays to people minding their business.

I say that Bill c-9 functions as a Noahide Law

What are the chances the panel gets that?

What did you learn from the Recording and about bill c-9.

who do you think it protects?

Are you part of an identifiable group or are you Palestinian or Christian, or non-racialized, non-Jewish (white non jews)?

Do you think Bill C-9 is needed or is frightening as all hell?

Do you think the panel knows exactly how Bill c-9 functions as a Noahide law? or are they being simply innocently tribal and genuinely worried about speech that criticizes them?

Please share this recording and my stack. Be kind to the Jewish people in your comments please. They too may want to protest in the future. Imagination, is understanding that everyone has a manipulation point.

I will not say more.

support my work. Thank-you for the attendee who provided this recording of the panel so the broader public could reflect upon their concerns and vision.

I am the author of World on Mute and it is available on Amazon.

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TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

And we will start this webinar in about 60 seconds.

(00:00:04):

So 60 seconds while people are coming in.

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Lots of people tonight.

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That’s actually quite exciting.

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This is going up.

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Okay, we’ll start.

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Hello everyone,

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my name is Richard Marceau,

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I am Senior Vice President General Counsel at CJEW and thank you so much for

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joining us for this virtual community town hall on Bill C9.

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I first want to thank the partners for tonight’s event.

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B’nai B’rith Canada,

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Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre,

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the Alliance of Canadians Combating Anti-Semitism,

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Canadian Women Against Anti-Semitism,

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and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs,

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CJA.

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Earlier this week, these organizations came together in one unified voice.

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Yeah, imagine that.

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It was great to see.

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I am in Ottawa and I know a lot of people say that nothing ever happens in Ottawa.

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I can tell you for those who’ve been following that this is not the case,

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certainly not in Parliament and certainly not in the Justice Committee where they

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were discussing Bill C-9 and in fact

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Breaking news,

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a couple of hours ago we learned that the Justice Committee,

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which was studying Bill C9,

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has decided to join its work,

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as did the whole House of Commons,

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and continue its work on C9 after the House comes back in 2026.

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My hope and I think the hope of everybody is that the politicians,

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the parliamentarians will be able to work together in making sure that a piece of

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legislation,

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a serious piece of legislation comes out of this thing because our community wants

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and needs serious action on anti-Semitism.

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We have seen a sky-rotting rise of anti-Semitism.

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And even though Canada’s Jews represent less than 1% of Canada’s population,

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we are the target of 70% of religiously motivated hate crimes in Canada.

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So,

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lots of work needs to be done,

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and the community knows it,

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and we know that because there has been more than 1,000 people who registered.

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We are now at 449 participants, and people keep coming in.

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And we have received more than 400 questions.

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So, for this, we are so fortunate to have a panel of legal experts that will help

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Understand Bill C-9,

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help clear the air,

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explain some of its parts,

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and maybe clarify some misconceptions that have been circulated.

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So for this panel we have,

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and we’re lucky to have them again,

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Mark Feynman,

(00:03:36):

who is a lawyer from Mark Feynman Law.

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We have Mark Sandler, Chair of the Alliance of Canadians Combating Anti-Semitism.

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We have Rich Robertson, Director of Research and Advocacy at B’nai B’rith Canada.

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We have Amanda Ross,

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Research Lawyer and CJI Legal Task Force,

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and Joan Huberger,

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Chair of Canadian Jewish Law Association.

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Now,

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because you,

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you,

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the audience,

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are in the driver’s chair,

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we have reviewed the hundreds of questions submitted,

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and those are the questions that will be submitted to the panel.

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Just let me repeat that.

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The questions that are being asked tonight are your questions.

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Now,

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before we kick off the questions,

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there are still possibilities for you to submit questions,

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and if you write them in the Q&A function,

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as much as I can,

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and as much as I can,

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if they have not been tackled,

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I will try to put them to the panel.

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Again, it is your town hall, those are your questions that we want to ask.

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Okay, so first questions, and we’ll start by

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Calling on three partners organization to kick us off for the questions and then go

(00:04:50):

to other questions.

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So Talia Klein-Leighton,

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President of Canadian Women Against Anti-Semitism,

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who very nicely gave me some time for coffee a couple of weeks ago,

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yes,

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in Ottawa where nothing happens,

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but in Parliament.

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Talia, you had something that you wanted to ask the panelists.

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The floor is yours.

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Sure.

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Thank you, Richard.

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You know,

(00:05:11):

when we were all drafting our amendments and writing our submissions for the

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Justice Committee,

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top of mind was dealing with the things that frightened our community the most and

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amendments to close the gaps that could be weaponized against us.

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These are things like vexatious lawsuits under the guise of APR or things like

(00:05:35):

would we all be rounded up for wearing mug and David?

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So that’s really top of mind to a lot of the Jewish community out there.

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Thank you,

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Talia,

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and thank you for all the work that you’re doing with Canadian Women Against

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Anti-Semitism.

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I will go to, how about Mark Sandler?

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Mark, why don’t you kick us off, sorry, you can kiss us too, but kick us off with an answer.

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Well,

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first of all,

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thank you,

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Talia,

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for your advocacy and thank you for the concerns that you’re expressing.

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There’s been a great deal of misinformation even in our community and in the

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political sparring that’s been taking place about this legislation and whether it

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can be weaponized against Jews,

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Zionists,

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or our allies.

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The simple answer is no, and I’m going to explain that.

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This legislation does not increase the risk of the criminal law being misused against us.

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And I say that having worked with hate legislation and having addressed its

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constitutionality for about 40 years.

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When I testified before the House of Commons Justice Committee,

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and I have to say,

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in a nonpartisan way,

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I was a legal expert called by both the Conservatives and the Liberals,

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which may be relatively rare,

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I indicated that the legislation could assist in combating anti-Semitism and hate

(00:06:55):

in small ways and in several significant ways as long as certain important

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amendments were made which I and others on this call proposed.

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And these are amendments that have also been supported,

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as I say,

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by the organizations represented tonight and by 34 other community organizations,

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Jewish and non-Jewish allies,

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who are ALCA members.

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The key amendment now supported by the government was to preserve the requirement

(00:07:25):

that the Attorney General personally consent to certain hate speech prosecutions,

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especially if they’re initiated by private citizens.

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Keeping that requirement for at least private prosecutions will protect against

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vexatious criminal cases launched by malevolent private parties against Jews or

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Zionists for hate speech.

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As well,

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let me be clear,

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the new provision that prohibits the display of hate symbols is confined to

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specific identified Nazi symbols and to the symbols of designated terror groups,

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such as Hamas,

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Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, the Houthis.

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Nothing in the new legislation makes it any easier to round up Jews for wearing a

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mug and David or because we call ourselves Zionists.

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Haters want us to be divided on this legislation.

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We have to avoid fear-mongering.

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If anything,

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this legislation isn’t strong enough,

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which we’re going to address later in our conversation,

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I’m sure,

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And we’re also going to separately address,

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I’m sure,

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misconceptions about the proposal to remove the so-called religious exemption for

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one offense.

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But simply put, the answer to your question is no.

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Thank you, Mark.

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I appreciate this.

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And yes, we will get to those issues.

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Mark Freiman, I’m sure you have something to add to this.

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I’m going to be very brief on this.

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I do want to just briefly,

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before we look in detail later at the religious exemption and removing it,

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just to clarify one fundamental point.

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It’s a constitutional principle that the Constitution prompts legislation.

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Legislation doesn’t trump the Constitution.

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And why that’s important

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is that a fundamental principle in our Constitution is Section 2A,

(00:09:30):

the protection of religious freedom and freedom of conscience.

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Any legislation that interferes with religious freedom is unconstitutional.

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You can’t pass legislation that tries to interfere with religious freedom.

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So any

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Any fear that this legislation is going to jeopardize religious freedom is misconceived.

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The religious exemption in current Section 319 is not where protection of religious

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freedom comes from.

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Protection of religious freedom comes from the Constitution.

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The religious exemption

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is in fact a dangerous tool which if read literally would allow hate speech to be

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exonerated on the mere grounds that somebody said something hateful based on their

(00:10:41):

own interpretation of some religious text.

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When we talk about the religious exemption I’m going to try to show you just how

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dangerous that would be

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if the court’s ever decided to take that clause literally.

(00:10:57):

Thank you, Mark.

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Talia, thank you for asking your question.

(00:11:00):

I appreciate your advocacy and all your work.

(00:11:02):

Going now to Jamie Curzon-Roberts for Canadian Friends of the Simon-Wiesenthal Centre.

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Jamie,

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you have a question that I know,

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based even on the number of people who asked it,

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is top of mind for our community.

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So Jamie, the mic is yours, the floor is yours.

(00:11:22):

So we’ve all seen hate incidents and hate crimes targeting our community rising.

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And we’ve all seen this reluctant by law enforcement to get involved and to enforce

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the laws that we already have.

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So my question for the panel tonight is,

(00:11:42):

why do we need new legislation if even our current laws are not being enforced?

(00:11:49):

Thank you very much.

(00:11:50):

I think, Joe, I’ll ask you.

(00:11:52):

Joe’s in the middle of a trial in London, Ontario, balmy London, Ontario.

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You can see behind him.

(00:12:00):

Joe, please.

(00:12:02):

Thank you.

(00:12:03):

I think it’s very important that we look at this as a process.

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We are clearly all concerned about the lack of enforcement,

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but we are seeing behind the scenes a lot of work done by everybody who’s on this

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call in creating dialogue with government and our justice partners.

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The mere fact that we have all come together to support this legislation and in

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various ways make submissions indicates that we are having a dialogue

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with government and by creating new laws,

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which in some respects are not necessary as we do have many on the books as Jamie

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noted,

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will give additional tools to police across the country and prosecutors to use to

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try and address the hate that we’re facing.

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It also will give us an opportunity to continue that dialogue with government and

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lead to education.

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Education is a critical cornerstone of our work that we need to do with law

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enforcement,

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with prosecutors,

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and with judges.

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And that is being done.

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So the mere creation of Bill C-9,

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in my opinion,

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is a product of some success of dialogue and of us discussing our concerns about

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lack of enforcement and what can be done.

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And there are nuggets

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in Bill C-9,

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which I think are important and will push forward real meaningful action to help

(00:13:28):

address the hate that we’re facing.

(00:13:30):

Thank you, Joe.

(00:13:31):

Mark, I know you’ve met recently with police in Toronto, I think a week or two ago.

(00:13:38):

And I guess the question is simple.

(00:13:43):

Is the lack of enforcement that Jamie was mentioning, is this a police issue?

(00:13:49):

Is this a political issue?

(00:13:51):

What’s the hang-up?

(00:13:53):

It’s both.

(00:13:54):

It’s both a police issue and a political issue.

(00:13:58):

First of all,

(00:13:59):

I don’t think that the lack of enforcement,

(00:14:03):

which is real,

(00:14:04):

should ever be a reason not to push for improvements in the law.

(00:14:09):

There are gaps in the law.

(00:14:11):

Bill C-9 is an excellent start, not an end.

(00:14:16):

And Mark Sandler has been clear, there’s lots of improvements that are necessary.

(00:14:21):

Bill C-9 does some of the work that needs to be done.

(00:14:26):

But we can’t stop with what Joe has kindly called education of the police.

(00:14:39):

And I may not be quite as polite or as kind.

(00:14:43):

I think we need to continue the dialogue with the police,

(00:14:48):

but also not to allow the police the easy answer that they need more tools,

(00:14:55):

that this is a political problem,

(00:14:58):

they need the politicians to give them more tools.

(00:15:02):

Yes, let’s encourage the politicians to always keep improving

(00:15:08):

to fill in the gaps.

(00:15:10):

But we also have to keep at the police to remind them of all the tools that they

(00:15:17):

have to enforce the laws that are on the books.

(00:15:22):

And in my view,

(00:15:22):

and I’ve told this to the police in that meeting that Richard just mentioned,

(00:15:29):

that they have to start looking at their own paradigm.

(00:15:33):

They’re really good at trying to prevent

(00:15:37):

The police still need to be encouraged

(00:16:05):

to see that these are real harms and that they are just as dangerous as the fear of

(00:16:12):

physical harm.

(00:16:13):

Thank you, Mark.

(00:16:14):

Mark Sandler, 30 seconds before I go to the next question.

(00:16:17):

30 seconds or less.

(00:16:20):

Rochelle Dierenfeld is a former senior prosecutor with the Attorney General for 32

(00:16:25):

years,

(00:16:25):

and I have been training at least 40 police services now on the legal measures that

(00:16:32):

are available to police to combat hate.

(00:16:35):

and that’s important because a number of them didn’t understand the full range of

(00:16:39):

tools already available to them but as Mark said it isn’t simply about the police

(00:16:45):

it’s also about the political will to support the police when they make the tough

(00:16:50):

decisions in laying these charges and in some jurisdictions we’re seeing the

(00:16:55):

political will in a number of jurisdictions we’re not seeing the political will and

(00:17:00):

don’t let any politician tell you

(00:17:03):

That they can interfere with police decision making,

(00:17:07):

they can make policy,

(00:17:08):

and the policy includes zero tolerance for the kind of activity we’re seeing on our

(00:17:13):

streets.

(00:17:14):

Thank you.

(00:17:14):

A bit over 30 seconds, but I like you, so I’ll let it pass.

(00:17:18):

Simon, you’re a CEO of Venebrith.

(00:17:21):

You’re the only one I had to have coffee with.

(00:17:23):

Next time I’m in Toronto, coffee’s on you.

(00:17:25):

Simon, you have a question.

(00:17:27):

Please go ahead.

(00:17:29):

Yeah, thanks so much.

(00:17:30):

And thanks to everybody involved, the community and all of the partnering organizations.

(00:17:37):

This is important for our community to be aligned and to help with clarity.

(00:17:41):

I’m going to shift gears a little bit to go into a couple of areas that we’ve

(00:17:44):

received many,

(00:17:44):

many questions about collectively.

(00:17:47):

Sort of a two-part question for the panel.

(00:17:50):

The first would be to provide some explanation on the new hate propaganda offenses

(00:17:56):

for displaying Nazi symbols or terrorist symbols.

(00:17:59):

That would be part one.

(00:18:01):

And another point that’s come up lots for all of us is what else can be done to

(00:18:06):

outlaw the glorification and promotion of Canadian listed terror entities like

(00:18:11):

Hamas and some of you?

(00:18:13):

Thank you very much, Simon.

(00:18:15):

Mark Sandler, why don’t you kick yourself?

(00:18:17):

And then Richard from B’nai B’rith, you will have to answer to your boss and he’s watching.

(00:18:22):

Mark, two minutes.

(00:18:24):

Thanks, Simon, for the question.

(00:18:27):

The legislation creates a new type of willful promotion of hatred through the

(00:18:30):

display of Nazi symbols and symbols of officially designated terror groups.

(00:18:35):

The legislation does not permit,

(00:18:38):

contrary to some misconceptions,

(00:18:40):

the police to treat any symbols being displayed as criminal.

(00:18:45):

The committee has already approved an amendment,

(00:18:48):

even though their work is now suspended,

(00:18:51):

to protect Hindu,

(00:18:52):

Buddhist,

(00:18:52):

or Jain youth of the swastika differentiated from the Nazi Hakan Cruz.

(00:18:58):

We work together with the Hindu community,

(00:19:00):

a number of the organizations on this call,

(00:19:02):

to make that happen.

(00:19:04):

But the legislation doesn’t go far enough,

(00:19:06):

Simon,

(00:19:06):

because the willful display of such symbols,

(00:19:10):

with certain carefully crafted exceptions,

(00:19:12):

should simply be a freestanding offense.

(00:19:15):

Such as exists in other jurisdictions around the world.

(00:19:18):

In other words, the willful display of these symbols should be a crime, period.

(00:19:23):

You shouldn’t have to superimpose on that a requirement to prove willful promotion

(00:19:27):

of hatred against a specific identifiable group in order to succeed.

(00:19:33):

And that’s why I have proposed,

(00:19:35):

with the support of people on this call and people in our audience,

(00:19:39):

a new offense of willful promotion of terror.

(00:19:43):

of terror groups and terror activities,

(00:19:45):

which bypasses the debate about which identifiable group is targeted.

(00:19:51):

Promoting terror has no constitutional protection, and we should say so clearly.

(00:19:57):

It’s captured in MP Roman Baber’s private member’s bill,

(00:20:02):

and it’s an important deficiency in C9 that must be corrected.

(00:20:07):

Thank you, Mark.

(00:20:08):

Richard.

(00:20:09):

Thank you, Richard, and thank you, Skip, for the question.

(00:20:13):

As Mark suggested,

(00:20:14):

this amendment to the hate propaganda section of our criminal code criminalizes the

(00:20:20):

display of specific Nazi symbols,

(00:20:22):

the Hakenkreuz and the Schutzstaffel,

(00:20:25):

when their public display is used to willfully promote hatred.

(00:20:28):

This is something that B’nai B’rith Canada has been advocating for for quite some time.

(00:20:32):

And we’ve been advocating for this because we’ve tracked in recent years the

(00:20:36):

horrifying increase in the use of these symbols

(00:20:41):

to promote hatred against Jews,

(00:20:43):

other religious minorities,

(00:20:45):

racial minorities,

(00:20:46):

members of the LGBTQ plus community and even against immigrants generally and that

(00:20:51):

is why this is a necessary amendment to our criminal code.

(00:20:55):

It’s not a novel concept in common law jurisdictions like Canada to have a

(00:21:02):

Section such as this in our Criminal Code.

(00:21:04):

In many ways,

(00:21:05):

the amendment contained within Bill C-9 mirrors a recent amendment in the

(00:21:09):

Australian Criminal Code,

(00:21:11):

although I must attest that the Australian offence includes the giving of the SIG

(00:21:14):

file,

(00:21:15):

which if not included in Canada’s legislation,

(00:21:17):

I personally believe is a missed opportunity.

(00:21:20):

If we look to Australia,

(00:21:22):

Richard,

(00:21:22):

as an indicator of the potential impact of this new offence,

(00:21:27):

I believe that there is room for optimism.

(00:21:30):

There’s been a number of charges laid under the Australian offence and there have

(00:21:33):

been convictions and there have also been acquittals and to me that indicates that

(00:21:38):

the law is functioning as it should in Australia.

(00:21:40):

Police have been able to lay charges and the courts have been able to properly

(00:21:43):

navigate the intent requirement of the charges as it’s prescribed.

(00:21:51):

Where I believe that we have the missed opportunity and I agree wholeheartedly with

(00:21:54):

Mark on this is when it comes to the terror symbols.

(00:21:58):

Here I believe as well that more work needs to be done.

(00:22:01):

Well,

(00:22:01):

an amendment that criminalizes the willful promotion of hatred using terrorist

(00:22:04):

symbols is obviously a welcome addition to our criminal code.

(00:22:08):

I think,

(00:22:08):

as Mark pointed out,

(00:22:09):

one must ask if the hate propaganda section of the criminal code is the proper

(00:22:13):

forum through which to engage and to criminalize terror-related activity.

(00:22:18):

To effectively confront the dangers posed by the glorification of terror, we need novel

(00:22:23):

components added to the terror section of our criminal code.

(00:22:26):

And here we can also, Richard, turn to common law jurisdictions for guidance.

(00:22:31):

The UK Terrorism Act of 2006 created specific offenses against the encouragement of

(00:22:37):

terrorism and the dissemination of terror publications.

(00:22:41):

What makes these novel is that these laws are introduced to counter online and

(00:22:45):

offline activities that support or facilitate terrorism,

(00:22:48):

expressly including the glorification of terrorism,

(00:22:50):

something that is missing from Bill C9.

(00:22:53):

Thank you, thank you Richard, thank you for this.

(00:22:54):

I apologize to people,

(00:22:56):

my eyes go everywhere that I’m being bombarded by people texting questions and

(00:23:00):

suggestions,

(00:23:01):

so trying to keep track of everything.

(00:23:03):

So speaking of keeping track of everything,

(00:23:07):

one of the questions that has been coming in and has come in before this is,

(00:23:13):

it is about the hateful protests around Jewish institutions since the October 7th

(00:23:19):

massacre.

(00:23:20):

Bill C-9 proposes new offenses for intimidation and destruction.

(00:23:25):

Joan Hubert, in a minute or two, what exactly does C-9 provide here?

(00:23:33):

Which institution would be covered and are included in C-9?

(00:23:39):

Okay,

(00:23:40):

so the new proposed legislation for intimidation and obstruction is really,

(00:23:45):

I think,

(00:23:46):

adjunctive type of legislation.

(00:23:48):

It’s proposed to create crimes of willfully intimidating and obstructing people,

(00:23:53):

respecting their access to places of worship,

(00:23:57):

Schools,

(00:23:57):

community centers,

(00:23:59):

and other places primarily used by identifying all the groups such as our places of

(00:24:04):

worship like synagogues,

(00:24:06):

our day schools,

(00:24:07):

our health centers.

(00:24:10):

All of these vulnerable spaces would be protected by this legislation such that any

(00:24:16):

attempt of a group or a group of individuals or even an individual to intimidate

(00:24:21):

and willfully obstruct

(00:24:23):

They’re access to these places is a criminal offense.

(00:24:27):

This is not bubble legislation.

(00:24:29):

It’s adjunctive to it.

(00:24:31):

There are already laws in place now that criminalize this type of conduct that has

(00:24:36):

not been used.

(00:24:38):

This new legislation isn’t creating new criminal law,

(00:24:42):

but I think it’s building on it,

(00:24:44):

and it sends a very strong message that this type of conduct is not going to be

(00:24:49):

tolerated.

(00:24:50):

And I think it works,

(00:24:51):

as I said,

(00:24:51):

adjunctively with bubble legislation,

(00:24:53):

which would hopefully prevent these types of actions,

(00:24:56):

but should they happen,

(00:24:57):

there are specific criminal provisions that will be in place for this type of

(00:25:03):

protest or conduct.

(00:25:05):

Thank you, Joe.

(00:25:05):

You know what,

(00:25:06):

building on this,

(00:25:07):

and Amanda,

(00:25:08):

bringing you in the conversation,

(00:25:09):

you work as a prosecutor for the City of Toronto for many years.

(00:25:17):

The question of protests around synagogue that was mentioned, let me rephrase that.

(00:25:26):

Joseph mentioned bubble legislation.

(00:25:28):

Vaughan, for example, adopted bubble legislation.

(00:25:31):

City of Toronto adopted some for bubble legislation.

(00:25:34):

Can you explain the difference between what C9 is doing and what is a bubble legislation?

(00:25:42):

Are they complementary?

(00:25:44):

How would it work concretely?

(00:25:47):

Thank you, Richard.

(00:25:49):

The bubble bylaws are complementary and they go even a little bit further.

(00:25:54):

So they have value above and beyond the criminal law.

(00:25:58):

They are broader in application, they are easier to enforce, and easier to prosecute in court.

(00:26:05):

And a very good example arising out of Vaughan,

(00:26:07):

and a success story for Bubble Bylaws was ahead of a protest at Dubai in Vaughan,

(00:26:15):

and I’m sure some people in our audience will be familiar with this.

(00:26:18):

So in March of 2025,

(00:26:21):

We knew there was going to be a protest there and Vaughan actively enforced that

(00:26:27):

by-law and closed off barricaded certain streets and sidewalks to stop intimidation

(00:26:35):

from even occurring and that’s something that the criminal law could not have done

(00:26:41):

and it stems from the power of a municipality or the province if they wanted to

(00:26:47):

weigh into this to

(00:26:49):

Ensure the health, safety, and well-being of its citizens.

(00:26:52):

And that’s what happened there.

(00:26:54):

And hopefully those will be used more often.

(00:26:57):

Not all of the bubble bylaws go as far as VONS.

(00:27:02):

Toronto’s does not, but VONS is a great example.

(00:27:06):

Thank you.

(00:27:07):

Richard,

(00:27:07):

I’ll get to you,

(00:27:08):

but I just want to bring Joseph back for a second,

(00:27:10):

Joseph,

(00:27:11):

because I’m seeing what’s being posted here.

(00:27:16):

We’ve seen what’s happening at Bathurst and Shepherd,

(00:27:21):

where there are people who are now from Charlotte that’s around the center of the

(00:27:24):

universe,

(00:27:26):

and now we’re seeing also

(00:27:28):

People not staying at Bathurst and Shepherd,

(00:27:32):

but also walking through a Jewish neighborhood for the only reason to intimate

(00:27:37):

Jewish residents.

(00:27:39):

So will this be prohibited by C9?

(00:27:43):

Is this already forbidden?

(00:27:45):

And if it’s already forbidden, why isn’t it stopped?

(00:27:50):

Okay, so, excellent question.

(00:27:52):

Recently,

(00:27:53):

I was on a number of calls regarding this with Rochelle Dierenfeld from Mark’s

(00:27:58):

group,

(00:27:58):

who I know very well,

(00:27:59):

and one of the members of my litigation group.

(00:28:02):

And there are plenty of laws on the books now to deal with this,

(00:28:06):

but there are a number of factors at play.

(00:28:08):

The laws are intimidation,

(00:28:10):

unlawful assembly,

(00:28:12):

interference with the lawful use,

(00:28:14):

operation,

(00:28:14):

or enjoyment of property,

(00:28:16):

which is a mischief offense.

(00:28:18):

as well as criminal harassment.

(00:28:19):

There are a number of criminal code provisions that could be utilized,

(00:28:23):

including seeking a common law peace box by bringing a private application of

(00:28:30):

A community member who wants to come forward and can bring an application to court

(00:28:36):

because they have reasonable fear as to the conduct which is going up and down

(00:28:40):

their streets.

(00:28:41):

The problem is the police lately have seen this as still an exercise of freedom of expression.

(00:28:50):

Lawyer’s Lawyer

(00:29:08):

It’s more than once,

(00:29:09):

it’s twice,

(00:29:09):

it’s three times,

(00:29:10):

it’s repeated in the same neighborhood,

(00:29:13):

it becomes very clear this is to intimidate Jewish citizens.

(00:29:17):

And that has to be dealt with.

(00:29:18):

But the other difficulty we face is we must also have a complaint.

(00:29:23):

People from the neighborhood must come forward and say,

(00:29:26):

I’m in fear,

(00:29:27):

I’m suffering,

(00:29:28):

I’m not being able to use the enjoyment of my property because of this intimidating

(00:29:32):

Thank you, Joseph.

(00:29:34):

Because I’m a nice guy,

(00:29:34):

Richard,

(00:29:35):

Mark Feynman,

(00:29:35):

and Mark Sandler,

(00:29:36):

30 seconds max because we have a lot of stuff to cover and I will keep you on 30

(00:29:40):

seconds.

(00:29:40):

So, Richard, please.

(00:29:58):

I will endeavour for 25, Richard.

(00:30:01):

I just wanted to stress something that Amanda pointed out,

(00:30:03):

which is the complementary nature of the intimidation and obstruction charge.

(00:30:08):

This is not a cure-all to the attacks we’ve seen,

(00:30:12):

the offences we’ve seen against vulnerable infrastructure legislation,

(00:30:15):

and I know that we have some really committed community members on tonight’s call.

(00:30:19):

So I just wanted to stress to them, in addition to the creation of this offence,

(00:30:24):

You need to reach out to your local MPP.

(00:30:26):

You need to reach out to your local city councillor.

(00:30:29):

We need vulnerable infrastructure legislation at the municipal level or at the

(00:30:32):

provincial level to work in tandem with this new offence.

(00:30:35):

Thank you.

(00:30:36):

Mark Feynman, Mark Sandler.

(00:30:38):

And then you’ll stay on deck because the next question will be on you.

(00:30:43):

I’ll take only 15 seconds.

(00:30:45):

This is another example of the police not seeing crimes where there is no violence

(00:30:52):

to the person.

(00:30:54):

They see this entirely, as Joseph said, as a question of expressive freedom.

(00:30:59):

And they see their role as preventing conflict between the marchers exercising

(00:31:07):

their expressive freedom rights and the citizens who live there not being too

(00:31:14):

public.

(00:31:14):

And this is just the wrong analysis.

(00:31:17):

And we have to keep at the police and keep at

(00:31:24):

Reminding them, these are crimes.

(00:31:27):

Thank you, Mark.

(00:31:28):

Mark Sandler, quick question to you and then to you to this point.

(00:31:31):

Somebody says in the chat that they don’t know where to complain,

(00:31:34):

so where should people complain?

(00:31:38):

And two, very briefly on this point, then we’re moving.

(00:31:41):

Okay,

(00:31:42):

well,

(00:31:42):

if you want to make a complaint of a criminal nature,

(00:31:44):

we have a criminal law task force

(00:31:47):

We can put it up on the chat where one contacts the criminal law task force.

(00:31:52):

It’s a joint operation of three of the organizations on this call and we can triage

(00:31:58):

the criminal complaints and deal with them.

(00:32:00):

In relation to the issue that has been raised here,

(00:32:03):

I’ll point out that the police moved one step in the right direction in terms of

(00:32:08):

Bathurst and Shepard by preventing

(00:32:10):

These marauders from entering the neighborhood and locking it off in the same way

(00:32:14):

as occurred in Vaughan.

(00:32:15):

But as Mark said,

(00:32:16):

they’ve got to understand going back 34 years to what the Supreme Court of Canada

(00:32:21):

said about the dangers of hate speech.

(00:32:24):

It marginalizes our community and it also gains adherence and the risk of violence.

(00:32:29):

And they’ve got to understand that they’ve got to be looking at the content of the speech

(00:32:33):

and the proximity in which it’s being exercised as opposed to treating it all as

(00:32:39):

inevitably free speech,

(00:32:40):

which it isn’t.

(00:32:41):

Thank you.

(00:32:43):

Next one, Mark Trumman, because you talked about it a lot in your first answer.

(00:32:52):

I’m so worried that last night I was in bed watching what was happening at the

(00:32:56):

Justice Committee.

(00:32:57):

There was a lot of talk about the religious defense.

(00:33:00):

There was a lot of discussion.

(00:33:02):

It was the focus of the committee work.

(00:33:05):

We’ve seen debate online.

(00:33:06):

We’ve seen debate everywhere.

(00:33:08):

And some people in our community are worried about what this means,

(00:33:11):

whether practicing their faith would be criminalized.

(00:33:14):

We receive questions saying, does it threaten Torah study?

(00:33:19):

Does it threaten sermons in our shuls, kosher food, or even what’s taught in religious schools?

(00:33:27):

Mark Truman, your experienced lawyer, you went to the Supreme Court a few times.

(00:33:33):

Can you explain for people who are not lawyers here,

(00:33:38):

what is this religious defense thing and how does it work so that everybody

(00:33:43):

understands what we’re talking about?

(00:33:47):

As I said in opening, the religious defense is not a defense of religious freedom.

(00:33:54):

The Charter is a defense of religious freedom.

(00:34:00):

Religious,

(00:34:00):

so-called religious defense,

(00:34:02):

which isn’t really even the defense of religion,

(00:34:05):

is an exception.

(00:34:07):

It’s an excuse that someone who is otherwise guilty of every element of the offense

(00:34:17):

of hate propaganda,

(00:34:20):

of promotion of hatred against an identifiable group,

(00:34:25):

can come and say,

(00:34:26):

yes,

(00:34:28):

I have willfully promoted hatred against an identifiable group,

(00:34:33):

and this is against any identifiable group,

(00:34:35):

but for the sake of our audience,

(00:34:38):

let’s say it’s against Jews.

(00:34:39):

The person says,

(00:34:41):

yes,

(00:34:42):

I made a hateful statement willfully and in public,

(00:34:48):

but I should not be penalized because the statement that I made is an opinion or an

(00:34:57):

argument

(00:34:59):

Based upon my reading of a religious text,

(00:35:04):

it’s not a defense that says any religious text that you believe in is excused from

(00:35:12):

hate propaganda prosecutions because the charter protects any religious text that

(00:35:20):

you believe in,

(00:35:21):

that you read in public.

(00:35:23):

That’s already protected.

(00:35:25):

Any belief that you have

(00:35:27):

That’s already protected by the Charter.

(00:35:30):

This is when you,

(00:35:33):

and the defense says it’s an argument or an opinion that you have or that you make

(00:35:40):

in public that constitutes promotion of hatred against an identifiable group.

(00:35:47):

So, somebody says, Jews are scum of the earth and deserve to be treated as third-class citizens

(00:35:56):

If that,

(00:35:58):

and they’re prosecuted,

(00:36:01):

they’ve willfully promoted hatred,

(00:36:03):

and they say,

(00:36:04):

yeah,

(00:36:04):

I said that,

(00:36:06):

and I said that because there’s a passage in the Koran that says that Jews are no

(00:36:11):

good,

(00:36:12):

or there’s a passage in the New Testament that says that the Jews were bad to

(00:36:17):

Jesus.

(00:36:18):

And that’s my defense.

(00:36:21):

If taken literally,

(00:36:23):

As the only case where this defense was actually tried and was rejected,

(00:36:29):

again,

(00:36:30):

this defense has never been successfully argued in any court of law.

(00:36:37):

In the only reported case,

(00:36:39):

the judge says,

(00:36:41):

if I read this defense literally,

(00:36:44):

it would be a Trojan horse that would allow any hate propaganda

(00:36:52):

to be excused by somebody saying,

(00:36:55):

well,

(00:36:55):

there’s a passage somewhere in the New Testament or somewhere in the Koran or

(00:37:00):

somewhere in the Vedas or somewhere in some religious text that criticizes this

(00:37:05):

group.

(00:37:06):

Therefore, I’m justified in promoting hatred against them.

(00:37:11):

Thank you.

(00:37:11):

Thank you for this, Mark.

(00:37:12):

I’m sorry.

(00:37:13):

Mark Sander,

(00:37:15):

though you look very young,

(00:37:17):

you spent years in criminal court,

(00:37:21):

I’m sure you have something to add to Mark’s perspective.

(00:37:24):

I’d like to call on you, please.

(00:37:25):

Sure.

(00:37:26):

Well,

(00:37:26):

there’s been a lot of misinformation about this religious exemption and whether

(00:37:30):

it’s removed and whether it’s not.

(00:37:33):

There’s been criticism from both sides.

(00:37:35):

On one side it’s been said, we need to remove it because we can’t effectively prosecute.

(00:37:40):

As Mark said, that’s just not true.

(00:37:43):

And the defense has never been used successfully and it would never be used successfully.

(00:37:51):

Even the Supreme Court of Canada in upholding the constitutionality of the hate

(00:37:57):

speech legislation said that these defenses were put in

(00:38:02):

out of an abundance of caution,

(00:38:04):

but realistically,

(00:38:06):

if you are found to have willfully promoted hatred against an identifiable group,

(00:38:11):

it is virtually inconceivable that you could be acting in good faith and expressing

(00:38:16):

a topic on a religious topic,

(00:38:17):

on a religious subject.

(00:38:20):

That’s it.

(00:38:21):

Simply put.

(00:38:22):

Now,

(00:38:22):

I understand why Bloc Québécois wanted the removal of the section because they

(00:38:27):

heard that it’s used as an excuse by law enforcement

(00:38:31):

Not to prosecute someone who spews hate from a religious pulpit or who is a member

(00:38:38):

of the clergy.

(00:38:39):

I understand that.

(00:38:41):

But in my view,

(00:38:43):

its presence or its absence doesn’t change the practicalities of who can be

(00:38:50):

prosecuted and for what.

(00:38:51):

And it surely does not open up as been as alleged.

(00:38:55):

You know,

(00:38:56):

concerns about being prosecuted for expressing your religious beliefs,

(00:39:01):

being prosecuted because you’re a Zionist,

(00:39:04):

none of those concerns are warranted in the slightest.

(00:39:07):

And the Supreme Court of Canada has spoken quite definitively on how these

(00:39:12):

defenses,

(00:39:12):

as I said,

(00:39:13):

were put in out of an abundance of caution without any real likelihood that they

(00:39:18):

would ever apply.

(00:39:20):

Thank you.

(00:39:20):

Thank you, Mark.

(00:39:21):

You mentioned the Bloc Québécois.

(00:39:22):

I know nothing about that party.

(00:39:24):

So I will go to Joe,

(00:39:27):

because one of the things that was mentioned in the discussions in the House is the

(00:39:34):

Imam Adil Sharkawi,

(00:39:36):

who in a demonstration in Montreal said,

(00:39:39):

and I quote here,

(00:39:40):

kill the enemies of the people of Gaza and to spare no ones.

(00:39:44):

He called on Allah to kill the enemies of the people of Gaza and to spare no ones.

(00:39:48):

He was not charged.

(00:39:50):

Can you walk us through how this case could relate to religious defense?

(00:39:57):

I can’t.

(00:39:58):

This was an absurd analysis by the prosecution in Quebec.

(00:40:03):

His calls for the elimination of the enemies of Gaza, clearly he identified Zionists.

(00:40:11):

It relates, in my opinion, to the complete misunderstanding that Zionists is somehow a political

(00:40:19):

And it unfortunately is mixed erroneously with a religious defense.

(00:40:34):

Just because his standing on some sort of platform and is an imam does not give him the right

(00:40:39):

to promote genocide or incite hatred against an identifiable group.

(00:40:44):

So the religious defense is not one that would factor in protecting them.

(00:40:48):

This was just simply a bungled, biased analysis by prosecutors, in my opinion.

(00:40:56):

And I think this is where we need to work harder to get

(00:41:00):

All levels of government and people to understand that Zionism is not a political

(00:41:05):

concept,

(00:41:06):

it is not an anti-Palestinian concept,

(00:41:10):

and understand that it specifically targets Jews.

(00:41:12):

And I think the removal,

(00:41:14):

I agree very much with Mark Sandler on this,

(00:41:16):

whether it’s there or not,

(00:41:17):

I don’t see as of much moment,

(00:41:19):

but the removal of the religious defense may clear the path,

(00:41:23):

maybe,

(00:41:24):

to prosecute somebody like this imam in the future.

(00:41:27):

Thank you.

(00:41:27):

Mark Sandler, very quickly, because we have still a lot of...

(00:41:29):

Very quickly.

(00:41:30):

I want to be clear that that imam was guilty of three offences,

(00:41:34):

advocating genocide,

(00:41:36):

incitement of hatred against an identifiable group,

(00:41:39):

and the willful promotion of hatred.

(00:41:40):

And to be clear,

(00:41:42):

even though the argument was made,

(00:41:44):

we have to remove it so people like him could be prosecuted.

(00:41:47):

You’ve heard why that’s not so.

(00:41:48):

But I also want to point out that advocating genocide

(00:41:52):

and public incitement of hatred do not have this defense to them.

(00:41:56):

So it really did not preclude his prosecution.

(00:42:02):

Period.

(00:42:03):

End of story.

(00:42:04):

Thank you.

(00:42:04):

Mark Farman there shortly because there’s tons of other stuff.

(00:42:07):

Mark.

(00:42:11):

You’re on mute.

(00:42:12):

You’re on mute, Mark.

(00:42:14):

And I know Zoom is new to you, but you’re on mute.

(00:42:17):

Okay.

(00:42:18):

Again, this is sort of a theme with me.

(00:42:20):

This is an illustration of where we are doing things in order to combat the

(00:42:27):

ignorance of the police,

(00:42:28):

I hate to say it.

(00:42:30):

We’re doing this so as to allow the police now,

(00:42:34):

finally,

(00:42:36):

not to have an excuse to decline to prosecute people like the Imam,

(00:42:44):

even though they were wrong in their analysis from beginning to end.

(00:42:48):

Thank you very much.

(00:42:50):

Some of the questions, and Amanda, I’m bringing you back on deck.

(00:42:54):

Some of the questions relate to from the river to the sea that we’ve been fearing.

(00:42:58):

Jews go back to Europe and we honor the martyrs.

(00:43:01):

So is this allowed?

(00:43:04):

Like, is this criminal?

(00:43:08):

You’re on mute as well.

(00:43:10):

It depends on what the content is.

(00:43:13):

So certainly...

(00:43:14):

The content or the context?

(00:43:17):

Content and context conceivably, but Jews go back to Europe is clearly not allowed.

(00:43:25):

From the river to the sea arguably should not be allowed.

(00:43:29):

There was a Crown who made a comment about that in a case recently that along with

(00:43:36):

additional facts on intent such as advocating genocide,

(00:43:40):

the interpretation of that phrase,

(00:43:43):

especially when you get the whole

(00:43:46):

Rest of it,

(00:43:47):

from the river to the sea and blah,

(00:43:49):

blah,

(00:43:49):

blah,

(00:43:50):

whatever the rest of it is,

(00:43:52):

that can be problematic.

(00:43:57):

We honor the martyrs as a phrase is tricky.

(00:44:02):

I think we would need some of those further amendments that my colleagues on the

(00:44:08):

panel have spoken about,

(00:44:09):

about the glorification of terror,

(00:44:11):

to get at something like,

(00:44:12):

we honor the martyrs.

(00:44:14):

But, you know, I

(00:44:16):

I’m open to being convinced otherwise.

(00:44:19):

So some are,

(00:44:20):

many are,

(00:44:21):

and crowns need to be educated on how to make these arguments and how to understand

(00:44:28):

these phrases.

(00:44:30):

Thank you.

(00:44:30):

Rich, Mark, Mark.

(00:44:33):

I just want to add to what Amanda was saying actually on how important the

(00:44:37):

education component is for crowns and for police,

(00:44:40):

Richard,

(00:44:41):

because we

(00:44:42):

Something that really hasn’t come up on this call yet is that we have a new

(00:44:45):

standalone hate crime provision,

(00:44:48):

where if in the commission of any offense within the Criminal Code,

(00:44:52):

it’s found that that offense is done in the spirit of the commission of offense

(00:44:58):

being against an identifiable group as enumerated in the Criminal Code.

(00:45:02):

Then you can also be found guilty of this new offence.

(00:45:05):

So if some of those phrases were uttered in the commission of another criminal code

(00:45:10):

offence,

(00:45:10):

we could now see an additional charge laid.

(00:45:12):

But in order to see that additional charge laid,

(00:45:15):

we need to ensure that our police and that our prosecutors understand the nuances

(00:45:20):

of these sayings and these phrases when they become hateful.

(00:45:24):

Thank you.

(00:45:24):

Mark Sandler, quickly Mark Feynman after.

(00:45:26):

Very quickly.

(00:45:27):

This may not be popular with everybody on the call, but it’s not every instance.

(00:45:32):

It’s not every instance in which some of these phrases rise to the level of

(00:45:37):

criminality because we require a very high mental component or guilty mind and from

(00:45:44):

the river to the sea can be can be uttered by people who are completely ignorant of

(00:45:48):

what they’re saying what river and what sea so when this case is made to

(00:45:53):

prosecutors

(00:45:55):

or police.

(00:45:56):

It has to be made on an accumulation of facts.

(00:45:58):

Context is all important.

(00:46:00):

So if they just say from the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free, that’s one case.

(00:46:04):

If they then also say from water to water, Palestine shall be Arab, then the genocidal

(00:46:09):

So we have to be very careful to triage these cases to address the most extreme

(00:46:12):

obvious cases of speech and address those through the criminal law.

(00:46:29):

Before I go to Mark Feynman,

(00:46:30):

just to be clear,

(00:46:31):

Mark Sandler,

(00:46:31):

so from the river to the sea,

(00:46:33):

Palestine should be free.

(00:46:34):

It’s been repeated,

(00:46:35):

but the Arabic version is from water to water,

(00:46:37):

Palestine shall be Arab,

(00:46:39):

right?

(00:46:39):

That’s why you mentioned that, correct?

(00:46:41):

That’s right.

(00:46:44):

And we’ve seen instances where the Arabic chanting is revealing of the true intent

(00:46:51):

behind the phrase.

(00:46:52):

So there’s certainly a question here of making sure that police is able to

(00:46:55):

understand what’s being said.

(00:46:56):

Mark Feynman.

(00:46:58):

In addition to police and crime prosecutors, there’s an issue of judges.

(00:47:03):

I think there’s a real need for expert evidence where available,

(00:47:09):

because we’ve seen a couple of instances where judges seem to take judicial notice,

(00:47:16):

and the judicial notice they take is not always appropriate.

(00:47:21):

Sorry, sorry, sorry.

(00:47:22):

What does it mean,

(00:47:22):

judicial notice,

(00:47:23):

where people were...

(00:47:24):

That means that a judge makes a finding of fact

(00:47:28):

on the basis that something is so obvious and notorious that he or she doesn’t need

(00:47:35):

evidence in order to make the finding.

(00:47:39):

And they don’t always say that they’re taking judicial notice.

(00:47:41):

They just say,

(00:47:42):

well,

(00:47:43):

it’s clear that this phrase doesn’t mean anything more than and give it a benign

(00:47:50):

meaning.

(00:47:51):

There’s also issues where in the United States

(00:47:55):

The phrase seems to have been given a very benign interpretation,

(00:47:58):

whereas in Germany,

(00:48:00):

the phrase itself is illegal and is evidence of hateful intent and is a crime.

(00:48:12):

Thank you.

(00:48:13):

Joe and then Amanda to one specific question.

(00:48:15):

One of the things that came out in the questions before is what has been called the UK model.

(00:48:21):

And people have been saying that,

(00:48:23):

you know,

(00:48:23):

they’re seeing what’s happening in the UK and it has a chilling effect on what

(00:48:27):

people can post online.

(00:48:30):

Is C9 comparable to what’s happening in the UK?

(00:48:35):

If so, how?

(00:48:36):

If not, why?

(00:48:37):

Joe and then Amanda, please.

(00:48:39):

No, not even close.

(00:48:41):

This Bill C9 legislation is not at all comparable to the UK’s experiment with their

(00:48:47):

regulation of what’s said online.

(00:48:50):

To me, their approach is extreme.

(00:48:52):

This is dealing with real issues that we’re facing with respect to hate,

(00:48:58):

and it’s not something that would chill what we could say online or find ourselves

(00:49:02):

in trouble.

(00:49:03):

Unless we’re saying things which are truly criminal and,

(00:49:05):

you know,

(00:49:06):

promoting hatred or genocide against other identifiable groups.

(00:49:10):

So there’s no comparison.

(00:49:11):

Nobody should be worried about it.

(00:49:13):

Bill C-9 is not going to have that impact at all.

(00:49:16):

Thank you.

(00:49:16):

Amanda, quickly remark.

(00:49:18):

Excuse me.

(00:49:20):

C-9 also doesn’t change the existing law on the willful promotion of hatred online,

(00:49:25):

so it doesn’t make anything different and introduce any risk.

(00:49:29):

Thank you.

(00:49:31):

I think there is one point where there is a similarity, and it’s not what people think.

(00:49:37):

It’s the similarity,

(00:49:38):

and there’s currently a controversy about new definitions of Islamophobia that are

(00:49:45):

being proposed in Britain.

(00:49:49):

And the parallel there is to proposals to recognize APR, anti-Palestinian race.

(00:49:57):

That’s not what we’re discussing tonight, but I just put in a marker

(00:50:01):

That we will have challenges if this government or other governments make moves to

(00:50:08):

recognize anti-Palestinian racism.

(00:50:11):

That will be a problem for us.

(00:50:13):

Thank you.

(00:50:14):

You know what?

(00:50:14):

That could be an interesting topic for another session.

(00:50:17):

Going to Richard on one of the questions that came up and I’m reading it here.

(00:50:23):

How do we motivate police to lay charges when judges issue discharges?

(00:50:29):

And the example that’s given is the Indigo 11,

(00:50:31):

where I believe it’s the Indigo at Bloor and University was vandalized.

(00:50:37):

So how do we motivate police to lay charges when judges issue discharges?

(00:50:42):

Richard, and then I’ll call on you, Mark Sandler, after that.

(00:50:45):

I think this is a really great question, Richard.

(00:50:49):

We need to continue,

(00:50:50):

and I think it’s been a theme throughout the last few minutes of this conversation,

(00:50:53):

to educate as

(00:50:56):

Mark Friedman pointed out, the judiciary.

(00:50:59):

We need to educate our prosecutors.

(00:51:01):

We need to educate our police so that they understand the evolving nature of the

(00:51:05):

hate that we’re seeing.

(00:51:07):

We’ve talked about Zionism as a dog whistle nail for Jewish individuals.

(00:51:13):

It’s our duty to ensure that every aspect of our legal system is as informed as possible.

(00:51:21):

We also need to be courageous.

(00:51:25):

If charges won’t be laid,

(00:51:26):

we shouldn’t be afraid of private prosecutions,

(00:51:29):

perhaps,

(00:51:30):

exploring that as an avenue when they’re not being utilized in a vexatious manner

(00:51:37):

to ensure that charges are being brought before the court so that all aspects of

(00:51:41):

the hate that we’re seeing are being heard before the court.

(00:51:45):

And then one final thing on this,

(00:51:47):

Richard,

(00:51:48):

as well,

(00:51:49):

is the removal of the AG’s consent will hopefully expedite

(00:51:54):

Some of the willful promotion of hatred charges and some of the other hate

(00:51:58):

propaganda offenses to get more of those before the courts.

(00:52:01):

And so our justice system have additional familiarity with these charges.

(00:52:06):

Thank you.

(00:52:06):

Mark Sandler, very quickly.

(00:52:08):

So very,

(00:52:09):

very quickly,

(00:52:10):

I agree with the proposition that there has to be education right across the board,

(00:52:15):

not only on the legal measures that are available to combat anti-Semitism,

(00:52:18):

other forms of hatred,

(00:52:20):

But also on what contemporary anti-Semitism looks like

(00:52:26):

and on anti-Palestinian racism.

(00:52:28):

And for those who don’t know,

(00:52:30):

that’s a doctrine that people are seeking to introduce where its proponents define

(00:52:34):

anti-Palestinian racism in a way that demonizes anyone who supports,

(00:52:40):

who does not support Palestinian narratives about how Israel was created or refuses

(00:52:46):

to acknowledge that the entirety of Israel is unoccupied land.

(00:52:50):

So all of us who are Zionists are by definition

(00:52:54):

Under anti-Palestinian racism,

(00:52:58):

we are all racists and so we need to ensure that governments,

(00:53:02):

institutions,

(00:53:03):

educators and the like do not incorporate APR as defined in that way into

(00:53:10):

They’re anti-racism strategies.

(00:53:14):

I know you want to speak.

(00:53:16):

We’re running out of time,

(00:53:16):

but I’m calling on you on a different question because I’m seeing what’s happening

(00:53:19):

here.

(00:53:21):

There’s a very gracious Christian ally who’s asking whether with the religious

(00:53:28):

defense potentially taking off,

(00:53:30):

it would make

(00:53:33):

Scripture, hate speech, and people could be prosecuted for using them.

(00:53:40):

And that’s from a pastor in BC that it’s an important question that I want answered tonight.

(00:53:45):

Jill.

(00:53:47):

The removal... Mark Sandler’s analysis is correct.

(00:53:51):

If there’s a prosecution where the high threshold of willful promotion of hatred is

(00:53:56):

established,

(00:53:58):

the reliance in good faith on a piece of scripture that would justify that would be

(00:54:02):

inconceivable in my opinion.

(00:54:05):

So it would not be one that would harm specific sects of Christianity or other

(00:54:14):

Religions, I just don’t see that.

(00:54:16):

It is an extremely high threshold for willful promotion of hatred,

(00:54:20):

and I don’t see that as having a negative impact.

(00:54:23):

Thank you.

(00:54:23):

Mark Farman, 15 seconds.

(00:54:25):

Again,

(00:54:25):

I just want to emphasize the so-called religious exemption does not apply to

(00:54:35):

biblical passages or to scripture or to anything about religion or anything that

(00:54:43):

people believe.

(00:54:45):

So it’s not intended for that.

(00:54:49):

You can believe what you want to believe.

(00:54:55):

You can preach a sermon about the Bible with absolute confidence because that’s

(00:55:01):

protected by the Charter.

(00:55:03):

That’s what Section 2A protects.

(00:55:07):

The religious exemption now, as it’s phrased, is designed to justify hate speech

(00:55:14):

on the basis of a biblical passage.

(00:55:16):

It doesn’t touch the biblical passage at all.

(00:55:19):

Thank you.

(00:55:21):

Now, we’re coming to the end.

(00:55:22):

We’re not quite finished because I’m such a generous guy.

(00:55:25):

I will cut down my concluding remarks to let the panelists speak, and I will be merciless.

(00:55:31):

So a question is very simple.

(00:55:36):

C9, yea or nay, I know the answer to that one, but why?

(00:55:41):

in a minute and I will start with Amanda.

(00:55:44):

60 seconds or less.

(00:55:46):

Criminal law sets the moral tone of a society and through C9 the government of

(00:55:51):

Canada is saying that they won’t stand for this and so it’s a red light to the

(00:55:57):

normalization of hate.

(00:55:59):

Thank you.

(00:56:00):

Wow.

(00:56:00):

15 seconds.

(00:56:01):

Thank you so much.

(00:56:01):

You’re generous.

(00:56:02):

I will go to Mark Sandler please.

(00:56:04):

60 seconds.

(00:56:05):

The answer is yes with the amendments that we have proposed right across the board here.

(00:56:11):

And yes,

(00:56:12):

in recognition of the fact that the real issue has to be first and foremost

(00:56:17):

enforcement of the laws existing and improved.

(00:56:21):

And second of all,

(00:56:21):

the creation of a new offense of willful promotion of terror that takes on these

(00:56:26):

issues head on.

(00:56:28):

Thank you.

(00:56:29):

24 seconds.

(00:56:30):

Rich, please.

(00:56:32):

Rashard,

(00:56:33):

yes to Bill C-9 with the amendments proposed by B’nai B’rith Canada and other

(00:56:37):

partners on the call tonight,

(00:56:38):

some of which have already been adopted by the Justice Committee.

(00:56:41):

We’re in a crisis,

(00:56:42):

a national crisis of anti-Semitism,

(00:56:44):

a 124% increase in anti-Semitism over the last two years.

(00:56:48):

Hate crimes have increased annually for five consecutive years.

(00:56:51):

So I say yes to amendments to the Criminal Code that enable our justice system to

(00:56:55):

more effectively respond to and prosecute instances of hate in this country.

(00:57:00):

Thank you very much.

(00:57:02):

And then Joe.

(00:57:04):

Yes to C9.

(00:57:06):

It makes a number of important contributions of filling gaps.

(00:57:13):

But more importantly, it is symbolic of a commitment to combating hate.

(00:57:22):

It reinforces the importance of anti-hate legislation.

(00:57:29):

And it sends messages to the police about

(00:57:33):

what hate is all about,

(00:57:36):

and it removes a number of myths that apparently stand in the way in some

(00:57:42):

jurisdictions to the effect of prosecution of hate.

(00:57:46):

Thank you very much.

(00:57:47):

Wow, you’re a very disciplined group.

(00:57:49):

Joe Neuberger.

(00:57:51):

The passage of Bill C-9 along with the amendments and the two additional crimes

(00:57:56):

that are advocated by this group,

(00:57:58):

particularly Mark Sandler,

(00:57:59):

the willful promotion of terrorist activity and the stand-alone offense for

(00:58:03):

terrorist symbols,

(00:58:04):

I think is a victory for dialogue and for the fervent efforts of everybody here to

(00:58:09):

combat hate and to protect our Jewish communities.

(00:58:12):

What can you do?

(00:58:14):

Engage your friends, engage your neighbors, talk about the need

(00:58:40):

LawyerLisa Lawyer

(00:58:59):

A recording of tonight’s town hall.

(00:59:00):

So if there’s something you did not understand,

(00:59:02):

you want to revisit,

(00:59:03):

we’ll be also sending some resources for you to help understand this bill.

(00:59:09):

This has been quite an enlightened evening.

(00:59:12):

Thank you.

(00:59:12):

Thank you.

(00:59:13):

Thank you.

(00:59:14):

And a happy Hanukkah early for everybody.

(00:59:18):

Really grateful for your time.

(00:59:19):

And thank you.

(00:59:22):

And like the movie said, thank you and good night.

(00:59:25):

Thank you, Richard.

(00:59:26):

You were fantastic.

(00:59:27):

Good work, Richard.

(00:59:28):

Well done.

(00:59:29):

Richard, take the rest of the night off.