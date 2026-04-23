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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
2h

The experts that talk about immunization are they associated with the pharmaceutical industry and the World Health Organization? These are culprits that people do not always see. Strangely,you also mentioned colonization. The Crown still holds many cards in what Canada is today. Canada is operated under a Constitutional Monarch. We have a Governor General, Senate, Parliament, and Privy Council that is watched over by a monarch. All pieces of legislation are approved, sometimes mandated by monarch. Strange, a sovereign country with Crown lands.

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
2h

I wonder how the natives managed to stay alive before the colonists came with their lovely life-saving vaccines. The narratives changes whatever way it suits them and people still choose to remain blind because convenience, cowardice?

The vaccines are weapons in disguise: they make you sick. Public education is residential schools in disguise: they make children hate themselves, their race, their gender, their very existense.

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