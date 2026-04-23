EXPERT SAYS "CANADA WOULDN'T BE HERE TODAY WITHOUT IMMUNIZATION."
look you all thought it was the colonialists that brought about Canada.
It was in fact. Immunization.
Not the Act of 1867.
Not even the Charter.
Not the Hudson’s Bay Charter.
Not the King, Queen.
Immunization.
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The experts that talk about immunization are they associated with the pharmaceutical industry and the World Health Organization? These are culprits that people do not always see. Strangely,you also mentioned colonization. The Crown still holds many cards in what Canada is today. Canada is operated under a Constitutional Monarch. We have a Governor General, Senate, Parliament, and Privy Council that is watched over by a monarch. All pieces of legislation are approved, sometimes mandated by monarch. Strange, a sovereign country with Crown lands.
I wonder how the natives managed to stay alive before the colonists came with their lovely life-saving vaccines. The narratives changes whatever way it suits them and people still choose to remain blind because convenience, cowardice?
The vaccines are weapons in disguise: they make you sick. Public education is residential schools in disguise: they make children hate themselves, their race, their gender, their very existense.