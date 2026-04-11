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Annie's avatar
Annie
2h

So many American people are in the dark. They’re not in the least bit concerned about this war Bibi drew the United States (of Israel) into. Mind boggling. LaLa land.

And by the by, where is Trumpie? Has he been offed? Seriously.

JD is jetting around in his place. This whole thing is screwy.

And Melania coming out telling the victims to speak out (as if she never participated in who knows what at Epstein’s Island).

Crazy, just bizarre!

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JamesHoward's avatar
JamesHoward
2h

Islam is suicidal & homicidal & a weapon of perpetual mass destruction & murder.

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