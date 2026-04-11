He says judeo-christianity is a an enslavement of Christianity.

He calls America Israel's colony.

YOU may have to listen to this more than once to hear concepts bandied about from a disallowed perspective.

He call the Epstein affair an intelligence project for Israel.

He astonishingly calls all Israel a self imposed ghetto.

He talks about the AI surveillance revolution lead by Israel.

You cannot agree with him because you will defined as antisemitic.

However he says the stakes are beyond speech now.

Because he says.. the entity is suicidal as well as genocidal in the context of immenent nuclear war.

He describes the use of nuclear weapons in the context of talmudic interpretarion of the war of gog and magog - not merely against the middle East broadly but against possibly Ireland and Spain. ( i believe the west)

He relates (some not all- but he lumps Netanyahu's ilk into this vision) rabbinical interpretations of a theocratic state as necessarily including a mass war in which pax Israel rules over the crumbs of the survivors. Of a nuclear war.

He talks about talmudic laws as approximating an ethical standard as a mimic.

It is alot to think about. He says he was quiet for a while but now that he sees it coming to fruition he must speak.

He is described as antisemmic though born a Jew in Israel.

I actually am listening to him for a second time.

He didn't even touch on the theocracy of the noahide laws. However he does paint a theocratic world wide agenda centered out of Israel that worries him.

Is he right.

Is he antisemmic.

Does he raise important questions.

Should he be allowed a voice.

What is the price of our self imposed silence.

How big are the stakes.

Should bill c-9 pass and shut down discourse will we be able to talk about the consequences of our silence?

What are the consequences of conformity?

Why have “elites” been building nuclear bunkers for over 6 years?

If I could I would Air tag those who truly weild power. And place that map live on the internet.

Who is playing who?

Are the theocratic interpretations demonically inspired to make war on God's creation?

Only fools would look at the evidence of Creation and not understand there's a Creator.

So the lined up for silence. Lined up for identity division. Lined up for left right applied ad infinity. What is that about.

To keep us busy.

And scared.

And confused.

And in the dark.

Tribal makes us divided.

What is your estimation of his discussion.

Are his aired thoughts a criminal event.

Straight to jail…

Please get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

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