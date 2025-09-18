LawyerLisa’s Substack

Chaplain Bob Walker
2h

Look into the Noahide laws - penalty is death and method of execution is beheading.

Ask yourself where in the Bible was Noah given any extra laws?

Revelation 20:4

“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”

Effra
2h

This timeline seems on target, as the various AI gurus have stated that 2027 is going to be the watershed year for AI’s negative effect on humanity. Most likely, this is when the Antichrist will be revealed (which will be an AI or an AI assimilated transhuman).

