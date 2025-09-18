He indicates there is a 9 year plan ending in 2027 that the Church of Satan works with the UN.
Between 2025- 2027 Christianity is to be outlawed.
Do you see any bills on the horizon that could be utilized against Christians.
I have one to report on Friday. Because Canada is trying to outlaw the Christian cross as a hate symbol.
I suspect the Bible itself is at risk.
Look into the Noahide laws - penalty is death and method of execution is beheading.
Ask yourself where in the Bible was Noah given any extra laws?
Revelation 20:4
“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.”
This timeline seems on target, as the various AI gurus have stated that 2027 is going to be the watershed year for AI’s negative effect on humanity. Most likely, this is when the Antichrist will be revealed (which will be an AI or an AI assimilated transhuman).