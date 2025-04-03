I used to be a lawyer in the auto-storage industry. I have worn many hats and have a significant experience under my belt. I call EVS bombs waiting to deploy.

Batteries have a thick coating that protects moisture from reaching the lithium. Water can combine with lithium and once it does the battery will experience thermal runaway.

BOOM. and I mean: BOOM.

when will that battery casing be destroyed enough for moisture in air to combine?

what is the long term storage game here?

At the end of life a diesel, or traditional internal combustion car will be used for parts, and you can find them pilled 10 high in a lot waiting ultimate destruction - recycling ya whatever.

do you think we have millions of evs in our communities all with lithium waiting to RUNAWAY with water and there is a real plan?

boom.

pot-holes, hit the curb, little fender bender, accident, frayed wires.. what will scratch that casing?

Mark my word EVS are like those land mines from past world wars.

Sure some say recycling. that’s just Saul Alinsky talking. lie to get your way.

then we will have the recycling facility fires. Think we won’t? bahahahaha. I’m not your biatch. I don’t have any problem thinking through my world.

battery facilities, electric scooters and bikes, a barge full of EVs they all go BOOM.

ok so what is the long term storage plan.

take them out of our communities when the battery is scratched- how will you know? they burn thousands of degrees higher than a traditional ice fire. and they burn with toxic fumes and heavy metals poisoning those who breath it in and the land it pollutes.

how about when it destroys the steel infrastructure of the buildings they are plugged into. Ya you want them in the base of your condo. you do.

You ever think of the LA fires in the context of their green policies? I have.

lithium batteries in their smart meters: well that turbo heats the copper wires, which is a hell of a conductor that pushes heat at thousands of degrees through the house through all walls. THINK LOGICALLY - really it is all it takes to analyze our world KABOOM!!!! lithium power banks for solar panels (you wanna bet those burn dirty too?) now that is gonna light; KABOOM!!!!!!! The EV leave behinds in their garage or on the street (cause you’d take the gas car when fleeing wouldn’t ya) KABOOM OK.

My view of the LA fires is that they were detonating green policies. Add the arsonists etc. BUT THOSE FIRES WERE A SERIES OF LITHIUM BATTERY FIRES EXPLODING THE ABODES OF VIRTUE SIGNALLERS. boom boom boom boom.

THEIR GREEN VIRTUE LIT THEIR COMMUNITY ON FIRE, ELECTED RUBISH COMMIE LEADERS AND PUT BOMBS IN THEIR COMMUNITIES. - and

EV buses explode

lithium battery banks explode.

well end of life of all these EVS?

light them on fire so they become safe? you know like you would do with clearing land mines? or just wait till they go on their own?

Firefighters be like - you do it- no your turn.

Army be like: we funded too many wars, we are out of bombs. Let’s drop EVs on their EVS.

no but we can’t store the spent EVs beside each other - they lithium runaway together.

Let’s haul them into pristine forest and light them there or just wait for them to explode?

Dump them into oceans to poison them.

IT IS THE MOST NUMBSKULLING IDIOCY out there. MEANWHILE green virtue signallers plug them into the condos they live in and their work places, their homes where their sterilized children peacefully sleep on rainbow sheets..

Musk should just bring out the new diesel Tesla and be done with the morally corruption of EV. Green energy and cars are lies for the IQ challenged. But they are bombs. water is kind of ubiquitous. (like carbon of the carbon cycle)

the green movement is moral rot, it’s coloring projects by modellers, and its paid social self-destruction: so it is subversion. nothing that dumb is erected on it’s own.

Unfortunately 2 firefighters just died from an EV fire in Spain. all these fires are hidden. For every one you discover how many are hidden are described otherwise.

Message me privately firefighters and I will copy and paste your messages without identifying you.

I know you know what is going on. And I know you know we are not prepared.

Message LawyerLisa

IS BRINGING BOMBS INTO OUR COMMUNITIES SMART OR DUMB.

How long should an EV purchaser be responsible for the cast off consequences of his car? fun to drive? you want to keep recasing them in perpetuity? Let’s make the funders of this subversion responsible and take all their central bank assets. hahaha. but really wouldn’t that be nice.

We created a problem. FULL STOP. because LARRY FINK ET AL WANT TO FORCE CHANGE.

I’m so tired of people following the nonsense. You know what needs to blow up? the Silence-system that makes people believe stupid ?!iT.

TRUST YOUR EYES. YOU DON’T NEED AN EXPERT TO TELL YOU WHAT TO THINK OR THAT GREEN IS A FRAUD.

