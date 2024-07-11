Hit the stack this one has great facts and must be read online to get it all.

“The thermal runaway of lithium-ion batteries is the phenomenon of chain exothermic reactions within the battery. These reactions cause a sharp rise in the internal battery temperature causing the inner structures of the battery to destabilize and degrade, which eventually leads to the failure of the battery.”

Sudden release of stored energy? A bomb.

“Tesla incorporates a comprehensive cooling system and uses phlogopite mica sheets for insulation to manage battery temperatures and prevent thermal runaway.”

But when that it damaged or degraded? Or do we perpetually take on the repair?

Who will inspect or be insured for it. After 5 years of driving, what about accidents, after 7 years. After 10. After 30 years after 200 years.

How do you extinguish thermal runaway?

“The only way to stop the thermal runaway – as well as its quick spread, toxic fumes, and explosive nature – is to cool the battery cells to break the chain reaction of other battery cells overheating. CommanderEDGE LFX lithium-ion fire extinguisher breaks the chain reaction by drawing out the heat.Jun 14, 2024”

What causes lithium thermal runaway?

“Faults in a lithium-ion cell can result in a thermal runaway. These faults can be caused by internal failure or external conditions. One example of such internal failure is an internal short circuit. In a lithium-ion cell, the cathode and anode electrodes are physically separated by a component called the separator.Aug 20, 2021”

What are the dangers of thermal runaway?

“Real-life risks associated with thermal runaway



Thermal runaway results in high temperatures and the release of potentially hazardous gases. We're talking about the real deal here – fires and even explosions could happen. In practice, thermal runaway in LIBs can lead to electric vehicle fires.”

Can lithium batteries catch fire when not in use?

“Store lithium batteries in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources when not in use. Optimal storage conditions help prevent the batteries from overheating and minimize the fire risk.Apr 19, 2024”

At what temperature does thermal runaway occur in a lithium-ion battery?

“Around 60–135 °C is the temperature at which the SEI layer begins to break down, at which point the lithium-ion battery becomes vulnerable to thermal runaway.”

“Thermal Runaway can occur in any kind of lithium battery, but according to Christensen ‘as you get the bigger and bigger lithium-ion batteries, the surface area to volume ratio gets worse and worse. The heat that should be escaping and dissipating stays inside the battery. This is why using lithium-ion batteries in vehicles can be very dangerous. ‘The time between an e-scooter showing the first signs of thermal runaway and fire or explosion can be 10 seconds or less’. Paul Christensen even believes Lithium-ion batteries shouldn’t exit. ‘They’re what is called ‘thermodynamically unstable”.”

THEY ARE BOMBS THAT HAVE INCREDIBLE INCENDIARY CAPACITY. THAT, FURTHERMORE WE HAVE TO MANAGE IN PERPETUITY FROM THE MINUTE WE BRING THEM INTO OUR COMMUNITIES and until they are deployed.

Water can start them. Last I checked we don't live in a hypo h20 environment. So for all of perpetuity we prevent the assembled lithium from combining with water. Brain dead not following the logic of their products.

“Water, a standard go-to for extinguishing fires, can exacerbate the situation when dealing with lithium battery fires, as it may react with the lithium, intensifying the fire and releasing toxic gases. Carbon dioxide, another common extinguishing agent, might not effectively cool down the battery and prevent re-ignition.

Moreover, lithium-ion battery fires often involve complex chemical reactions and the release of volatile organic compounds, necessitating a specialized approach to containment and extinguishment. The challenge lies in finding a solution that not only quells the flames but also addresses the unique characteristics of lithium battery fires.”

WILL THEY MELT THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF A BRIDGE A WORK PLACE A CONDO A HOME.

“Fires in electric vehicles burn much hotter than those in conventional gas-powered cars and are more challenging to extinguish fully. The temperature of an electric vehicle fire can reach 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with 1,500 degrees in a gas-powered car fire.May 21, 2024”

That will melt the steel structure in your underground car park. Then what? deem the whole building not fit. Imagine 20 percent of cars in the car park are evs and all going off. Just logic people that's it. All you need is the cells in your brain firing.

SO IT SOUNDS LIKE that would cause more heat than climate. More destruction. More toxic fumes.

The green genuflection doesn't address that every single EV now in our communities has a battery that must be maintained in perpetuity.

Sorry I think from first principled basis and it is mighty non narrative and extremely inconvenient. And must be dealt with.

Deal with real facts. Then imagine we bring in the amount of ev and huge trucks and buses on lithium Biden Trudeau and the merry bands of green narrative bandits desire.

Your cities are approving bombs in their communities and think its an infrastructure problem that we build out. And solar and wind need ev batteries on scales not envision just to maintain one hour of dark windless winter. Stupid on roids.

You a mechanic that wants to fiddle with the battery?

Doubt it.

Shout out to David who addresses facts on the ground. And not as the cult wants us to believe.

Welp, another Tesla mysteriously went up in flames early this month. A local CBS affiliate in Pennsylvania reports that the Tesla Model…um, well, we don’t know what model it was since it is now just another charred corpse just suddenly burst into flames while being recharged a one of Tesla’s public charging stations in Upper Allen, PA.

Here’s an excerpt from the CBS 21 story:

The fire happened at the Upper Allen Sheetz at around 5:50 p.m. Monday night, according to Upper Allen Fire Department. When they arrived on scene, fire crews started battling the flames and later were able to douse the car's battery after most of the fire was put out. After this, officials stated the Tesla was then towed away while crews remained on scene for any possible spills, runoffs, or possible re-ignition of the fire.

[End]

No idea why the fire started - as usual - and firefighters went to prodigious efforts to put it out, but to little effect. The lithium ion battery just had to burn itself out on its own, because water and other firefighting tools have little effect on these monsters.

So, that’s story #1 - nothing new to see here, move along.

Story #2 comes to us from the town of Milton, Georgia, where city officials have a plan to protect citizens from these exact kinds of EV fires. The city council there announced Wednesday that they are going to mandate the placement of … wait for it … FIRE BLANKETS at all public EV charging stations!

I swear I am not making this stuff up. Here’s an excerpt from the story at Fox 5 Atlanta:

MILTON, Ga. - The city of Milton will now place fire blankets at its non-residential electric vehicle charging stations. The Milton City Council approved the measure, which was proposed by members of Milton Fire Rescue, on Monday night. Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Alex Fortner told the council the measure was a "proactive attempt" to limit the damage if an electric vehicle catches on fire. According to Fortner, cars with lithium-ion batteries can need up to 30,000 gallons of water if they catch fire. That's 60 times as many as the average vehicle with a combustion engine. Fire blankets can be used to quickly cut off oxygen and safely extinguish any flames. The ordinance does not apply to single-family homes with charging stations.

[End]

If you’re a homeowner with a Tesla charger mounted in your garage - for which you are now paying exorbitant home insurance rates - maybe you should think about following the Milton city council’s lead here. Chances are, you’re gonna need them.”

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

