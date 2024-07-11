Hit the stack this one has great facts and must be read online to get it all.
“The thermal runaway of lithium-ion batteries is the phenomenon of chain exothermic reactions within the battery. These reactions cause a sharp rise in the internal battery temperature causing the inner structures of the battery to destabilize and degrade, which eventually leads to the failure of the battery.”
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590174522001337#:~:text=The%20thermal%20runaway%20of%20lithium,the%20failure%20of%20the%20battery.
Sudden release of stored energy? A bomb.
“Tesla incorporates a comprehensive cooling system and uses phlogopite mica sheets for insulation to manage battery temperatures and prevent thermal runaway.”
https://aximmica.com › thermal-run...
Thermal Runaway in Electric Vehicles - Axim Mica
But when that it damaged or degraded? Or do we perpetually take on the repair?
Who will inspect or be insured for it. After 5 years of driving, what about accidents, after 7 years. After 10. After 30 years after 200 years.
How do you extinguish thermal runaway?
“The only way to stop the thermal runaway – as well as its quick spread, toxic fumes, and explosive nature – is to cool the battery cells to break the chain reaction of other battery cells overheating. CommanderEDGE LFX lithium-ion fire extinguisher breaks the chain reaction by drawing out the heat.Jun 14, 2024”
https://www.checkfire.co.uk › what-...
What Is Thermal Runaway? | CheckFire Ltd
What causes lithium thermal runaway?
“Faults in a lithium-ion cell can result in a thermal runaway. These faults can be caused by internal failure or external conditions. One example of such internal failure is an internal short circuit. In a lithium-ion cell, the cathode and anode electrodes are physically separated by a component called the separator.Aug 20, 2021”
https://ul.org › electrochemical-safety
What Causes Thermal Runaway? - UL Research Institutes
What are the dangers of thermal runaway?
“Real-life risks associated with thermal runaway
Thermal runaway results in high temperatures and the release of potentially hazardous gases. We're talking about the real deal here – fires and even explosions could happen. In practice, thermal runaway in LIBs can lead to electric vehicle fires.”
https://www.gasmet.com › blog › w...
What is thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries
Can lithium batteries catch fire when not in use?
“Store lithium batteries in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources when not in use. Optimal storage conditions help prevent the batteries from overheating and minimize the fire risk.Apr 19, 2024”
https://www.ufinebattery.com › blog
Can Lithium Batteries Catch Fire When Not in Use?
At what temperature does thermal runaway occur in a lithium-ion battery?
“Around 60–135 °C is the temperature at which the SEI layer begins to break down, at which point the lithium-ion battery becomes vulnerable to thermal runaway.”
https://www.mdpi.com › ...
https://ul.org/research/electrochemical-safety/getting-started-electrochemical-safety/what-thermal-runaway#:~:text=The%20cell%20reaches%20thermal%20runaway,or%20a%20combination%20of%20all.
“Thermal Runaway can occur in any kind of lithium battery, but according to Christensen ‘as you get the bigger and bigger lithium-ion batteries, the surface area to volume ratio gets worse and worse. The heat that should be escaping and dissipating stays inside the battery. This is why using lithium-ion batteries in vehicles can be very dangerous. ‘The time between an e-scooter showing the first signs of thermal runaway and fire or explosion can be 10 seconds or less’. Paul Christensen even believes Lithium-ion batteries shouldn’t exit. ‘They’re what is called ‘thermodynamically unstable”.”
https://fireisolator.com/the-risk-of-lithium-ion-batteries-thermal-runaway-in-evs/
THEY ARE BOMBS THAT HAVE INCREDIBLE INCENDIARY CAPACITY. THAT, FURTHERMORE WE HAVE TO MANAGE IN PERPETUITY FROM THE MINUTE WE BRING THEM INTO OUR COMMUNITIES and until they are deployed.
Water can start them. Last I checked we don't live in a hypo h20 environment. So for all of perpetuity we prevent the assembled lithium from combining with water. Brain dead not following the logic of their products.
“Water, a standard go-to for extinguishing fires, can exacerbate the situation when dealing with lithium battery fires, as it may react with the lithium, intensifying the fire and releasing toxic gases. Carbon dioxide, another common extinguishing agent, might not effectively cool down the battery and prevent re-ignition.
Moreover, lithium-ion battery fires often involve complex chemical reactions and the release of volatile organic compounds, necessitating a specialized approach to containment and extinguishment. The challenge lies in finding a solution that not only quells the flames but also addresses the unique characteristics of lithium battery fires.”
https://firesystems.net/2023/12/01/thermal-runaway-in-lithium-batteries-the-quest-for-effective-fire-suppression/
WILL THEY MELT THE INFRASTRUCTURE OF A BRIDGE A WORK PLACE A CONDO A HOME.
“Fires in electric vehicles burn much hotter than those in conventional gas-powered cars and are more challenging to extinguish fully. The temperature of an electric vehicle fire can reach 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with 1,500 degrees in a gas-powered car fire.May 21, 2024”
That will melt the steel structure in your underground car park. Then what? deem the whole building not fit. Imagine 20 percent of cars in the car park are evs and all going off. Just logic people that's it. All you need is the cells in your brain firing.
https://www.northjersey.com › news
Fire officials raise alarm on dangers in EV battery fires
SO IT SOUNDS LIKE that would cause more heat than climate. More destruction. More toxic fumes.
The green genuflection doesn't address that every single EV now in our communities has a battery that must be maintained in perpetuity.
Sorry I think from first principled basis and it is mighty non narrative and extremely inconvenient. And must be dealt with.
Deal with real facts. Then imagine we bring in the amount of ev and huge trucks and buses on lithium Biden Trudeau and the merry bands of green narrative bandits desire.
Your cities are approving bombs in their communities and think its an infrastructure problem that we build out. And solar and wind need ev batteries on scales not envision just to maintain one hour of dark windless winter. Stupid on roids.
You a mechanic that wants to fiddle with the battery?
Doubt it.
Shout out to David who addresses facts on the ground. And not as the cult wants us to believe.
“Thursday's Energy Absurdity: A Pair of EV Fire Stories for the Ages
JUL 11
Welp, another Tesla mysteriously went up in flames early this month. A local CBS affiliate in Pennsylvania reports that the Tesla Model…um, well, we don’t know what model it was since it is now just another charred corpse just suddenly burst into flames while being recharged a one of Tesla’s public charging stations in Upper Allen, PA.
Here’s an excerpt from the CBS 21 story:
The fire happened at the Upper Allen Sheetz at around 5:50 p.m. Monday night, according to Upper Allen Fire Department.
When they arrived on scene, fire crews started battling the flames and later were able to douse the car's battery after most of the fire was put out.
After this, officials stated the Tesla was then towed away while crews remained on scene for any possible spills, runoffs, or possible re-ignition of the fire.
[End]
No idea why the fire started - as usual - and firefighters went to prodigious efforts to put it out, but to little effect. The lithium ion battery just had to burn itself out on its own, because water and other firefighting tools have little effect on these monsters.
So, that’s story #1 - nothing new to see here, move along.
Story #2 comes to us from the town of Milton, Georgia, where city officials have a plan to protect citizens from these exact kinds of EV fires. The city council there announced Wednesday that they are going to mandate the placement of … wait for it … FIRE BLANKETS at all public EV charging stations!
I swear I am not making this stuff up. Here’s an excerpt from the story at Fox 5 Atlanta:
MILTON, Ga. - The city of Milton will now place fire blankets at its non-residential electric vehicle charging stations.
The Milton City Council approved the measure, which was proposed by members of Milton Fire Rescue, on Monday night.
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Alex Fortner told the council the measure was a "proactive attempt" to limit the damage if an electric vehicle catches on fire.
According to Fortner, cars with lithium-ion batteries can need up to 30,000 gallons of water if they catch fire. That's 60 times as many as the average vehicle with a combustion engine.
Fire blankets can be used to quickly cut off oxygen and safely extinguish any flames.
The ordinance does not apply to single-family homes with charging stations.
[End]
If you’re a homeowner with a Tesla charger mounted in your garage - for which you are now paying exorbitant home insurance rates - maybe you should think about following the Milton city council’s lead here. Chances are, you’re gonna need them.”
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.
Electric cars are simply spying platforms for Elon and the CIA military industrial complex. They can turn them off at will and most probably make them crash if they decide to kill you. They are not "saving the environment" they are devastating it. The best thing you could do for the environment is to buy the oldest banger you can find and keep it running.
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to LAWYERLISA's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.