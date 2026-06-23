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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
3h

It seems only sensible to omit the dogma of "evolution".

After much contemplation on this topic, my view is very similar in that the misdirection is intentionally meant to DISTANCE us all from our Creator.

BTw, the Fallen are here with us. Discernment is PARAMOUNT if you wish to survive intact!

Great piece, Lisa!!!

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
26m

The words and language is specific, those that answer are called.

Theory of evolution is like all the other corruptions, unfortunately most folks are lazy and don’t engage and discern.

HERETIC is a good book that exposes the fake science of evolution.

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