Ask yourself.

Who benefits from my being distanced from knowing God.

Relationship of, with God has been gamed to the absurd. It has been post modernized into anything is righteous.

there are those who do evil, make war, set stumbling blocks for souls, attack the unborn, redefine good and evil and still say they are of God.

Calamity is not evil.

for ye who describe yourself as righteous AND make war on the Word of God? These two things will always and fundamentally be at odds. You can not reconcile attacks on God's word with justice or righteousness. You cannot say you “make safe” while denaturing or attacking God's word.

It is not possible to be of God and attack God's word. That is not winning. That will always be a self curse. If you ascribe this as a just pursuit you are unable to define justice.

To seek it in the name of one people, is to seek to harm of that people in God's eyes.

Please listen to the unbelievable whole cloth fabrication of evolution.

I have 3 post secondary degrees. I was up until 2-3 years ago willing to ascribe creation and evolution to God's mystery as both compatible.

You need to understand one thing. Our battle is spiritual. God said in Genesis 3 we are on earth with Eve's seed and Satan's seed. Satan is the ultimate deceiver.

Great lengths great lengths.

To set stumbling blocks. Porn. Gaming. Moral relativity, war and genocide in defiance of true scripture... man as not divine nor made in God’s image.etc.

why must tge world continually set you to deny God. Because.

then you do not have a spiritual relationship with Him.

Science does NOT CREATE.

Science is the mere attempt to study God's world.

“The science” is a religious dogma that denies God. Why?

Because He gave us our five senses and mind to reason. The Science by law or by mandate criminalized the use of our God given resources of five senses and faculty.

More on these thoughts are in my book WORLD ON MUTE. Get it on amazon.

Let us conclude.

The desire for us to ridicule and deny God can never come from God, no matter who pursues that objective.

The series on the evolution scam is so important in our present context.

Henry Kissinger has been ascribed to have said..when nothing THEY believe is true, that is how we know we have won.

The great ruse of SAFE and EFFECTIVE was described in the Bible.

They say safe and yet destruction came.

Peace of the noahide laws is peace by war humiliation suffering slavery and destruction. It is the hubris of becoming God's judgment here.

Thessalonians 5:3 (KJV):

“For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.” [1

]One cannot make war on the Word of God and claim to be of God. This incompatibilityis so obvious as to be a redundant statement. Only those deprived of their 5 senses and God'slogic would see otherwise.. Those who have supported and sought to end God's word in Canada through Bill c-9. They must have been mentioned in the Bible too.

Hebrews 4:12:

“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” (Heb. 4:12)

Take…the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” (Eph. 6:17)

Eph. 6:19).

“The word of God helps us advance and puts Satan on the defense.

Many many are the lost sheep of Israel sifted like fine sand through ALL nations. His sheep will hear his voice and know him. What kind of knowing is that? It will stand up inside you, your power diminished to its service. You cannot be servant of sin and of the Lord.

“Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word about Christ.” (Rom. 10:17)

The devil cannot take his sheep from his clutches.

Look for the simple. Even the devil (as lucifer or the lion) believes in God.

Jesus said you will know them by their fruits. This is not a grove of pomegranate or olive in any land. It is the fruit of the spirit.

If you are blind to what that is - uh oh.

But let us simply say.

You cannot claim to be of God and make war on his word. Repent and retreat from the implications.

143 Trouble and anguish have taken hold on me: yet thy commandments are my delights.

144 The righteousness of thy testimonies is everlasting: give me understanding, and I shall live.

145 I cried with my whole heart; hear me, O Lord: I will keep thy statutes.

146 I cried unto thee; save me, and I shall keep thy testimonies.

147 I prevented the dawning of the morning, and cried: I hoped in thy word.

148 Mine eyes prevent the night watches, that I might meditate in thy word.

149 Hear my voice according unto thy lovingkindness: O Lord, quicken me according to thy judgment.

150 They draw nigh that follow after mischief: they are far from thy law.

151 Thou art near, O Lord; and all thy commandments are truth.

152 Concerning thy testimonies, I have known of old that thou hast founded them for ever.

153 Consider mine affliction, and deliver me: for I do not forget thy law.

154 Plead my cause, and deliver me: quicken me according to thy word.

155 Salvation is far from the wicked: for they seek not thy statutes.

156 Great are thy tender mercies, O Lord: quicken me according to thy judgments.

157 Many are my persecutors and mine enemies; yet do I not decline from thy testimonies.

158 I beheld the transgressors, and was grieved; because they kept not thy word.

159 Consider how I love thy precepts: quicken me, O Lord, according to thy lovingkindness.

160 Thy word is true from the beginning: and every one of thy righteous judgments endureth for ever.

161 Princes have persecuted me without a cause: but my heart standeth in awe of thy word.

162 I rejoice at thy word, as one that findeth great spoil.

163 I hate and abhor lying: but thy law do I love.

164 Seven times a day do I praise thee because of thy righteous judgments.

165 Great peace have they which love thy law: and nothing shall offend them.

166 Lord, I have hoped for thy salvation, and done thy commandments.

167 My soul hath kept thy testimonies; and I love them exceedingly.

168 I have kept thy precepts and thy testimonies: for all my ways are before thee.

169 Let my cry come near before thee, O Lord: give me understanding according to thy word.

170 Let my supplication come before thee: deliver me according to thy word.

171 My lips shall utter praise, when thou hast taught me thy statutes.

172 My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness.

173 Let thine hand help me; for I have chosen thy precepts.

174 I have longed for thy salvation, O Lord; and thy law is my delight.

175 Let my soul live, and it shall praise thee; and let thy judgments help me.

176 I have gone astray like a lost sheep; seek thy servant; for I do not forget thy commandments.

Lost sheep? Where are you. He calls! Even Redemption to the canaanite. Understand! Even to the abominable. Try to understand. No longer curse yourself as unredeemable.

15 Then came to Jesus scribes and Pharisees, which were of Jerusalem, saying,

2 Why do thy disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? for they wash not their hands when they eat bread.

3 But he answered and said unto them, Why do ye also transgress the commandment of God by your tradition?

4 For God commanded, saying, Honour thy father and mother: and, He that curseth father or mother, let him die the death.

5 But ye say, Whosoever shall say to his father or his mother, It is a gift, by whatsoever thou mightest be profited by me;

6 And honour not his father or his mother, he shall be free. Thus have ye made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition.

7 Ye hypocrites, well did Esaias prophesy of you, saying,

8 This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.

9 But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.

10 And he called the multitude, and said unto them, Hear, and understand:

11 Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man.

12 Then came his disciples, and said unto him, Knowest thou that the Pharisees were offended, after they heard this saying?

13 But he answered and said, Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up.

14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.

15 Then answered Peter and said unto him, Declare unto us this parable.

16 And Jesus said, Are ye also yet without understanding?

17 Do not ye yet understand, that whatsoever entereth in at the mouth goeth into the belly, and is cast out into the draught?

18 But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man.

19 For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:

20 These are the things which defile a man: but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man.

21 Then Jesus went thence, and departed into the coasts of Tyre and Sidon.

22 And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.

23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.

24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.

25 Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me.

26 But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.

27 And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.

28 Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.”

Is there a commandment being ignored? Has zionism become the idolatry?

Who banishes their own from God's grace? Who makes war on God's word? Is it done in pursuit of idolatry? Has self worship exceeded worship of God?.

How can one be of God and seek by law to make war on his word?

What law is that bill c-9 vs his law.

And who is the word you most want to deny.

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

This is what I tell you.

I am body spirit and soul. My body is here. My spirit inspired attaches my soul to God. I can be all three. Then who says God may not be the Christ and word body of Christ living amongst us? Who denies God spoke to Abraham as man, to Sarah, or appeared to Moses. Who denies God has the holy spirit?

Genesis 1

And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

Who denies God is.

You are uncle father teacher and not divided. You are mother sister activist, not divided.

God is the Christ, the Word, and the Spirit undivided.

War by deceit as a motto?

Psalm 28:3 (KJV):

“Which speak peace to their neighbours, but mischief is in their hearts.”

A great mischief seeks a great war on the Word of God.

FYI. Sucks to be you.

The word is the double edged sword to seperate spirit from soul and joint from marrow.

Can you be of God and war on his word?

Simply I say to you. You cannot. There us no such possibility.

Listen to the evolution stack.

Stand and be counted. Know that many will deceive. Look up sheep vs goats to know God asks you to help the poor, the imprisoned, the hungry the homeless.

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