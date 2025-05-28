This video seems to have YouTube ‘s knickers in a knot.

It starts taking off to be about 10 views a minute for 55 minutes. Then zero views. For an hour. Zero. Something that is just clipping.

I put it on substack the watch my dashboard.

Here's the photos. 645 views and 3 likes

Ok

Next note the view count did not go up but somehow after I post on substack I get 4 new likes. Like count is 7 view count paused at 645.

Does that make sense?

Next view count still 645 and like count jumped again to 9.

Then like count 10, view count still 645

Then today I'm told by someone who seems to be snarky about it that youtube demonitized the video, because of the Britney music in it.

Look at comments saying they can't register a like.

And this

Ok so they demonitized the video too. Like youtube is going to ever cut me a check. Bahahaha.

So lets check out the music that they suggested I use.

Two thousand four hundred shorts are using it. They all demonitized? I don't think so.

Go on any video and it literally says use this sound.

I could do this with 2.4 videos

You get the drift. The deep censorship state hates this short. I don't get a cent from you watching it and trying to blow it up.

Watch it here.

https://youtube.com/shorts/QYmcHxJNW7c?si=_V30R3uml3qu_8bS

What could threaten them so much.

Also buy my book.

Self defense classes for spousal abuse.

Hopefully I'll get the bestseller status back.

This is a light post ( if gerrymandering our view counts and censorship is ever that). I've seen it happen to my videos without taking photos of it. I've seen view counts go backwards.

I have something heavier I'm working on, some news to announce, a new door knockers campaign…But you might like this lighter post until then.Ha.

