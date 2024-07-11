Image from wtop.com

Basically me this morning. Wait until I rise on my hind legs.

Our governments aren't US. They aren't made up of we the people.

Our views of the world are shaped by major agendas to impoverish and divide us. War, DIE,ESG, MASSIVE destabilizing immigration, (that I know our existing immigrants and poor struggle with due to housing and resulting inflation), printing money they use for inflation and as a source tax and to fund these agendas and groups and the media to shake the shiny distraction so we don't see the program,. Also excessive tax, carbon tax, high rates, so no one can spend in the economy and small businesses fail…, decriminalization of hard drugs and safe addicitive drugs provided by our governments, sterilization programs, euthanasia programs, peri natal abortion programs.

And of course the mandatory injections. Deleterious for our health. PROVEN PROGRAM KILLING US. We know it. They know we know. And still it’s there.

Now that they leave the vid shots on the market who is linning up for anything they have. Pfft. Darwinism in its purest forms…oh look you don't procreate. . It's not trust eroded so much as visible malthusian products on MANDATE. I mean what do they have on offer you would want.

they take the next industry down. Alternative health care.

Get into your local councils. The take down of the cameras on ALL THE FREAKING STREET LIGHTS IS AGENDA ONE.. after cameras it will be physical barriers and then the C40 PROGRAM. Understand?

Once there's a force of locals acting locally for the locals our communities can be reclaimed.

The fools dismantling our protections to remove the only system of government that was for the people and wasn't feudalism, slavery, brute force are the biggest most awesome fools ever provided a pay check. POWER HIRES THEM TO MAKE THEM FOOLS.

To set up prison for their children because they want to punish people with the same skin color of dead people no one liked? AND obscure all other systems of slavery the world over. While literally trafficking in children TODAY WITH IMPUNITY.

Inclusion is simply defined as A NET NO ONE ESCAPES. IT'S DIGITAL ID AND CBDC and feudalism SO PERPETUAL you are chipped at birth or through nanotech in our injections.

DIVERSITY IS THE ExCUSE TO KILL THE WORD OF GOD IN EVERY ITERATION. The Torrah, the Old Testament, the new Testament, the Quran. Every book of verse AKA DIE VERSE from any prophet that ever gave humanity hope or a reason to love God is attacked systematically under this Diversity.

EQUITY is the dumbest most blatant word for starving-communism right in our faces. Same result equally? How gullible do you have to be to think it means fabulousness Fool add some sparkles and enough money and the gullible swallow the poison.

Fools. Fools in ivory towers taught genuflection to authority. Fools in every conceivable lunch and learn patting each OTHER'S haphazard manifestation of DNA visible or identity created of lipstick, hormones and hair dye. Fools thinking it's a party and that POWER!!!

POWER LOVES THEM?

POWER doesn't love anything or anyone except subjugation and how to assemble more power.

Are you an idiot. Do you think it is anything but fascism moving. Thou shall not escape dei from any school, work place profession corporation. AND YOU ARENT THE LEAST BIT CURIOUS WHY POWER Cares???

I sued power. For abuse of power. I lived and was the target of power and abuse of power. I attacked that power. Not fearlessly, but with courage like a light in my heart burning hot.

I smell it like a hunter. I taste it. I revile it.

Power laughs at fools assembled doing their bidding.

Equity in its ultimate iteration is All on the same starvation program.

Same result you fool. Think.

ALL dead when they say. All chipped with a speech destruct CAPACITY. All in a 15 minute ghettos.

I read the bills. The euthanasia expansion. The totalitarian state is being assembled.

It only needs to be the same outcome to be EQUITY. Fools!!!!! Fools are gullible, like they never met a snake before. And want to believe power wants to elevate the less fortunate.

Like the UN and every other worm of power isn't planning systematic Malthusian ends.

I have a tooth infection. I may be more sharp in my words than usual.

Now see that you will take the pharma solution when no others are available. FDA is doing it. Killing the natural products market.

That's the US.

How about Canada?

“There's New Threats To Natural Health Products In The 2024 Budget Bill

Health Canada is attempting to introduce additional measures that could further harm the natural health industry.

To recap, Health Canada made substantial revisions in the 2023 Budget Bill (Bill C-47), reclassifying natural health products—such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, and homeopathic remedies—under the same category as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. This reclassification has resulted in new fees, fines, and excessive regulations that threaten the industry. In response, we have been supporting Bill C-368, introduced by MP Blaine Calkins, to remove sections 500-504 from the 2023 Budget Bill.

The reclassification of natural health products as "therapeutic products" has paved the way for even more stringent regulations.

Now, the 2024 Budget Bill includes further alarming revisions that:

1. Restrict off-label use of drugs, including natural health products, by medical doctors, health care professionals, natural health practitioners, and even veterinarians. 2. Grant exemptions for food and drugs from crucial safety regulations designed to protect against fraud, adulteration, and unsanitary conditions. 3. Allow exemptions for food and drugs from safety laws based on selective "parts" of foreign documents.

For a detailed review, take the time to read Shawn Buckley's latest Discussion Paper titled Alarm Bells in Health Policy: Hidden Changes in Bill C-69.

Action Needed Now

This is a MUST READ document for all Canadian manufacturers, distributors, those who use natural health products, visit natural health practitioners, and those who value their freedom of choice in healthcare.

READ THE DISCUSSION PAPER NOW

Get Involved In The Pushback

Once you’ve read the Discussion Paper and educated yourself on Health Canada’s latest tactics that are aimed at restricting your health freedom, we ask that you get involved.



We’ve put together all the resources you need to communicate with your MP and help get these changes repealed from Bill C-69!

TAKE ACTION NOW

Excerpts From The Discussion Paper

Taking this key treatment tool from doctors and other health care practitioners who are the experts on treating us and keeping us alive is going to have dramatic negative health consequences. This is a life-and-death change.

Health Canada is giving itself the power to exempt food and drugs from key and vital safety provisions… and giving itself the power to completely undermine the basic safety provisions of the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations.

It is a major change for Health Canada to interfere with the rights of health care practitioners to recommend drugs and natural health products for off-label use. This is an area of provincial jurisdiction. There is no regulatory gap needing to be filled by Health Canada. There is no problem to be fixed.

Health Canada has no expertise in making health decisions for patients. Off-label use is a health decision made by health care professionals concerning an individual patient’s unique circumstances. These decisions are made as professional judgements to obtain the best health outcomes. Interfering with this will lead to poor health outcomes and further centralize the control of health policy with the federal government. There is no rational explanation for giving Health Canada the power to interfere with off-label use.

Health Canada is deliberately circumventing the Standing Committee on Health again—this should concern you.

READ THE DISCUSSION PAPER”

I don't need to look. This will be everywhere. We don't have countries we have WEF GLOBALISTS using our territories and land as their already assembled global fiefdoms. They see themselves as governors of Territories already owned.

I don't give two flying shits what they think. I see things they do not with any and all their ai capacity. I feel humanity moving as a force never before awakened. It is perpetual slavery and Ectogenesis they claim. Even wef puppets eek out only on one aspect of the program. Plugging diversity, or green Trojan carbon leash, or cbdc, or insert tower of babel brick to pound.

People will wake up and take it back. Including the immigrants who come. Including the rainbow they think they own. Including all brotherly races they think they weaponized against each other. Including the religions they think they pitted against each other.

Today I am fierce and angry. That's a tooth ache.

What do you think these assholes want for us. Imagine the people with worse than toothaches all and understanding every where the program that comes in pretty DIE colors. Sparkles to distract.

“Magicians use a variety of techniques, including sleight of hand, misdirection, optical and auditory illusions, and specially constructed props, as well as verbal and nonverbal psychological techniques such as suggestion, hypnosis, and priming.” Wikipedia. But should be primer for how to asses our world.

I know I have detractors here watching me as their paid job. Lucky you. I am here exactly for you. You are flipped to want freedom. You see what I show and this is the true and only thing that matters to you now. Act accordingly.

The Russians fought the Germans in WW2 like demons because they knew the consequences of failure.

KNOW THE CONSEQUENCES OF FAILURE. STOP TRYING TO RETREAT TO WHERE LIKE AN INFECTION THEY HAVE NOT REACHED.

are you boys or are you MEN.

Do you mother your children in fear or rise like the BEAR MOTHERS you ARE.

Who of you think power has all this money to hire all these groups for the same roll out and its going to be A GOOD RESULT FOR WE THE PEOPLE. Then you are vulnerable “to a variety of techniques, including sleight of hand, misdirection, optical and auditory illusions, and specially constructed props, as well as verbal and nonverbal psychological techniques such as suggestion, hypnosis, and priming”.

FIND A SPOT THAT MATTERS TO YOU. ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES. GET IN THE MUD. PUT YOUR EGO UNDER YOUR FEET, BECAUSE THE NAME CALLING WILL COME AND READ THE WORD OF GOD.

Winning doesn't happen by opening and forwarding emails alone.

Do not comply was for the stunned. Roll up your sleeves is for next.

