Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEUTHANASIA. A CONTRACT with the DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEUTHANASIA. A CONTRACT with the DevilLawyerLisaApr 13, 202520Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEUTHANASIA. A CONTRACT with the DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore105Share1×0:00-11:23Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SubscribeLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisaLeave a commentShare20Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEUTHANASIA. A CONTRACT with the DevilCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore105Share
The anti christ might be a computer at Cern
It’s depopulation and it’s evil. UN Agenda 21/Agenda 2030. We are living in the Book of Revelation imho.