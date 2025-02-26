REGULATIONS REGULATION (EU) 2017/745 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 5 April 2017 on medical devices, amending Directive 2001/83/EC, Regulation (EC) No 178/2002 and Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 and repealing Council Directives 90/385/EEC and 93/42/EEC

Testing of humans tolerance to Nanomaterials in brains, Optogenetic in Brains, requires lifelong testing access. Or weakening of biomedical consent laws.

Notice all your appliances have strong blinding led lights, your coffee maker microwave now have blue lights. You sleep at a hotel flashing lights are going off on the mandatory ‘fire system’ all night long disrupting sleep patterns. Videos now have crackling type light flashing.

WE ARE BEINGS THAT RESPOND TO ENERGY WAVES, LIGHT WAVES, SOUND WAVES IN SPECTRUMS WE SEE HEAR AND BEYOND.

NOW THEN let’s standardize the regulations that enable the testing of this crap on humans. It is not a conspiracy theory when the EU devoted 175 pages to regulations on the topics of medical devices, nano devices, emf etc in humans. Man and the machine is clearly NOT OUR OBJECTIVE they just let me find the constant burning heap of the intersection of law, policy, hegemony, and their apparatchik. It is like I smell their vile stench.

EXCERPTS

There is scientific uncertainty about the risks and benefits of nanomaterials used for devices. In order to ensure a high level of health protection, free movement of goods and legal certainty for manufacturers, it is necessary to introduce a uniform definition for nanomaterials based on Commission Recommendation 2011/696/EU ( 4 ), with the necessary flexibility to adapt that definition to scientific and technical progress and subsequent regulatory development at Union and international level. In the design and manufacture of devices, manufacturers should take special care when using nanoparticles for which there is a high or medium potential for internal exposure. Such devices should be subject to the most stringent conformity assessment procedures. In preparation of implementing acts regulating the practical and uniform application of the corresponding requirements laid down in this Regulation, the relevant scientific opinions of the relevant scientific committees should be taken into account.

This Regulation should include requirements regarding the design and manufacture of devices emitting ionizing radiation without affecting the application of Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom ( 6 ) which pursues other objectives.

Health institutions should have the possibility of manufacturing, modifying and using devices in-house and thereby address, on a non-industrial scale, the specific needs of target patient groups which cannot be met at the appropriate level of performance by an equivalent device available on the market. In that context, it is appropriate to provide that certain rules of this Regulation, as regards medical devices manufactured and used only within health institutions, including hospitals as well as institutions, such as laboratories and public health institutes that support the healthcare system and/or address patient needs, but which do not treat or care for patients directly, should not apply, since the aims of this Regulation would still be met in a proportionate manner. It should be noted that the concept of ‘health institution’ does not cover establishments primarily claiming to pursue health interests or healthy lifestyles, such as gyms, spas, wellness and fitness centres. As a result, the exemption applicable to health institutions does not apply to such establishments

For class III implantable devices and class IIb active devices intended to administer and/or remove a medicinal product, notified bodies should, except in certain cases, be obliged to request expert panels to scrutinise their clinical evaluation assessment report. Competent authorities should be informed about devices that have been granted a certificate following a conformity assessment procedure involving an expert panel. The consultation of expert panels in relation to the clinical evaluation should lead to a harmonised evaluation of high-risk medical devices by sharing expertise on clinical aspects and developing CS on categories of devices that have undergone that consultation process.”

I think if you live in the EU and want to dissect this, you should. Anything worth commenting on please leave it in the comments so we can help each other. VILE. VILE. You wouldn’t find this looking for it. You would find it as I do. Following a bad smell.

