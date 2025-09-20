Follow this possibility

Give children one to many covid (other) vaccines prior to puberty Stall or prevent the child from going through puberty. Let them gain adulthood as sterile subjects to the state oligarchy. Sometimes eunuchs performed military functions would those functions eventually be channeled to the war of the breeders vs the government made steriles? It is likely we created an unknown size of ceremonial eunuchs within our population.

Mercury gas lighting of autism.

Covid fertility gaslighting.

We haven't fully wrapped our head against the criminal enterprise at work.

The virus, the one I see needs a proper immune response. Macrophage. Killer t cells, antibody resistance.

Our social body is infected.

Is Tyler taking our speech with Charlie's. We'd have to be awfully dumb

or traumatized to let that happen.

Lady Boys

Or trans

Or medical eunuchs

or castratos.

or with the right pronouns, women.

paid to live while the fertile homeless live on our streets unable to find work. Not castrated enough for job qualifications. Not instant enough to the country to get a job even at Tim Hortons.

Close the small businesses. Make the franchises for the instant here and no other. Unless of course they identify as a court ceremonial eunuchs.

quick clean up the streets

“Delhi announces pension plan for eunuchs in bid to keep them off the streets

Thousands of Indian eunuchs are to receive government pensions as recognition of the hardships faced by the country's 'third sex'.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced it will pay all adult eunuchs in the capital 1000 rupees (£14) per month as an acknowledgement that they suffer as much as other minorities and disadvantaged groups...”

Paying for your function of becoming sterile.

If you get preferential hiring policies which force sterility through DEI or Canada’s foreign workers program, do we have a desire to kill the present order.

yes.

If the only way to get your rupees is to get your sterile injection. Your castrato world is here.

It is also on display so that you ease your way into the end of male sseed.

spill it on porn or in the exit other. Date ai or your phone.

the end of our male seed is on the streets. And cover with neural lingual programming thus “Drug addicted violent homeless. “ i’m so tired at society’s cop-out

Let me look the other way.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/asia/india/8123269/Delhi-announces-pension-plan-for-eunuchs-in-bid-to-keep-them-off-the-streets.html

Can you see your fertility rights are nil in New World Order. This is why abortion as a right is a joke.

From the second you're conceived they are hunting you. And especially and exactly for your fertility ding wat.

Its not a right. you went through some trauma event to think so.

Its neural lingual programming.

And we are all going to be trans. Because just like history had slave, military and court eunuchs.

Well that's the permanent new order.

Like unless we win that is.

Become prolife. As your are. Rainbow and all.

Be an immune system for society.

